ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

In asylum dispute, Austrian mayor takes down migrant tents

By Philipp Jenne and Kirsten Grieshaber
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTjEj_0jB9zPL100

In a standoff over the rising number of asylum-seekers in Austria, the mayor of a small village has defied the federal government and ordered tents housing the migrants to be dismantled.

After a weeks-long conflict, St. Georgen Mayor Ferdinand Aigner had more than a dozen tents removed that were set up in his village last month. Workers started taking down the 17 white tents Monday after the mayor ruled they were unsafe, “inhumane” and wouldn’t survive the next storm.

“It’s very clear, this method of just putting up tents — I’m still convinced it’s the most stupid solution — putting up these tents in municipalities which are already doing enough — I won't allow that,” Aigner told The Associated Press. He claimed some residents were feeling threatened by the presence of asylum-seekers, many of whom are young men.

The Austrian government has repeatedly criticized the village's resistance toward housing asylum-seekers in tents, saying that most Austrian regions, including the state of Upper Austria where St. Georgen is based, did not fulfill their required quotas of taking in asylum-seekers.

Across Europe , the number of people applying for international protection has reached highs not seen since well over 1 million people sought refuge on the continent seven years ago. That has placed strains on national asylum systems, especially when it comes to housing.

In Germany , officials in Berlin have turned a former airport into a temporary refugee shelter for up to 3,600 migrants as regular shelters became overcrowded.

In Austria, even the U.N. refugee agency got involved, urging the federal government and St. Georgen to find a compromise so the migrants will not end up homeless during the winter cold.

“Despite all the challenges Austria is currently facing due to the high number of asylum applications, it would be a concession of failure for Austria if people, many of whom had to flee war and terror, were to end up on the streets," said Christoph Pinter, the head of UNHCR Austria.

The UNHCR noted that many communities in Austria have already taken in people seeking protection, and that only about 5,000 more places were needed.

“If every municipality would take a heart and create a few places, the problem would quickly be solved,” Pinter said.

However, Aigner doesn't see it this way.

“It’s just too many,” he said, referring to the number of the asylum-seekers his village is supposed to shelter.

Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said the tents make young asylum-seekers less threatening, not more.

“Our task is to prevent young men who have practically no chance of asylum from sitting around in front of schools, in front of kindergartens, in our main squares, in village squares, in train stations," Karner said, according to Austrian daily Der Standard.

It was not immediately clear how Austria's federal government would react to the dismantling of the tents, but as of late Monday, the interior ministry had not filed an appeal in court to keep the tents in place. The more than 100 asylum-seekers living in the tents were distributed to other shelters.

More than 70,000 people applied for asylum in Austria between January and September. In comparison, only around 40,000 people applied for asylum in all of 2021.

Austria is also hosting more than 85,000 Ukrainian refugees who have fled Russia's brutal war.

Many recent asylum-seekers come from countries like India, Syria, Afghanistan or from northern Africa but most do not intend to stay in Austria. Often these migrants, who have been trekking up the Balkan route, pay human traffickers thousands of euros (dollars) trying to reach countries like Germany, Spain or Italy in hopes of finding work.

Since they are legally not allowed to pass through Austria, they apply for asylum if they get detained to avoid immediate deportation. Often they continue their journey west after a couple of days in the Austrian asylum system, seeking to reach their desired destinations.

According to the UNHCR, this means that despite rising asylum numbers, the actual number of asylum applicants in Austria is “only just about the level of last year."

A young asylum-seeker from Somalia, interviewed Monday in St. Georgen, said he was getting increasingly desperate about his situation.

“I don’t know how I can live in Europe,” 27-year-old Bashir Hassan Jabart said. “Everywhere you go, they return you back.”

___

Kirsten Grieshaber reported from Berlin.

___

Follow all AP stories about global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
The Independent

Explosion kills at least 9 on Russia’s island of Sakhalin

A gas explosion in an apartment building Saturday killed at least nine people, including four children, on the island of Sakhalin in far eastern Russia, according local authorities. A section of the five-story building in the town of Tymovskoye collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of the apartments at around 5:30 a.m. Moscow time, authorities said. Rescue teams were searching for more victims under the rubble, Sakhalin Gov. Valery Limarenko wrote on Telegram. Some of the 33 people known to have lived in the building remained unaccounted for, he said. Sakhalin is located in the Pacific Ocean, north of Japan. According to Limarenko, residents affected by the explosion were offered temporary shelter and families who lost their homes will be paid 500,000 rubles ($8,217). Relatives of the people killed can expect to receive 1 million rubles ($16,434), he said. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt defends tax hikesUkraine: Putin’s troops preparing defencesTrump goes on 2024 endorsement resharing spree on Truth Social – live
The Independent

Russia’s Shivulech volcano could burst into ‘powerful eruption’ any time

Russia’s Shiveluch volcano is under extremely high activity and a powerful explosion can occur at any time, the Kamchatka volcanic eruption response team has warned.The country’s most active volcano and one of the largest in the Russian far East recorded a volcanic ash plume rising up to around 13000ft altitude on Saturday, according to the observatory.“A growth of the lava dome continues, a strong fumaroles activity, an incandescence of the lava dome, explosions, and hot avalanches accompanies this process,” the observatory said on Sunday.“Ash explosions up to 10-15kms (9.32 miles) ... could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could...
The Independent

Police fire rubber bullets at protesters, cars overturned on sidelines of APEC summit in Bangkok

Police in Thailand’s Bangkok fired rubber bullets to disperse pro-democracy protesters who had gathered near the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group meeting on Friday.According to police official Ashyan Kraithong, around 350 protesters clashed with the police about 10km (6 miles) from the meeting venue, reported Reuters.Police said that ten protesters were arrested and five police officials injured.Anti-gov't cum anti #APEC2022THAILAND Summit protesters clash with riot police Friday morning next to Democracy Monument. Police arrested a few protesters. #Thailand #WhatsHappeningInThailand #APEC2022 #APEC #เอเปค2022 #เอเปค #ม๊อบ18พฤศจิกา65 pic.twitter.com/rqMDXu9NjS— Pravit Rojanaphruk (@PravitR) November 18, 2022“The protesters broke the law, physically...
The Independent

Putin’s forces ‘dig in 60km behind Ukraine front line’ as Russia fears more losses

Russian forces are digging new trenches some 60km back from the current front line in Ukraine, according to Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), suggesting the Kremlin is bracing for further Ukrainian advances.After retreating from Kherson – the only regional capital captured during the war so far – Russia continues to lose ground and its forces are focussing on reorganising, preparing and refitting defences across Ukraine, the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.Vladimir Putin’s forces have constructed “new trench systems” near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donets River between Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, it said.“Some...
The Independent

Power boss asks Ukrainians to leave the country to ease burden on damaged energy network

Citizens of Ukraine have been advised to leave the country – if they can – to help reduce demand on the energy network.Ukrainians should consider leaving for “three to four months” as it “will be very helpful to the system”, Maxim Timchenko, the head of Ukraine’s biggest private energy supplier, has said.Almost half of the country’s energy system has been damaged by attacks launched by Russia since it started its invasion in February. The government has called on Ukrainians to limit their use of home appliances, such as ovens and washing machines, in a bid to conserve energy.Mr Timchenko,...
The Independent

Nord Stream blast was sabotage with remains of explosives found, Sweden says

Explosions that damaged Nord Stream natural gas pipelines were a result of sabotage, investigators in Sweden have said.Remains of explosives were found on objects recovered from the site which confirm the blasts were deliberate, a prosecutor said on Friday morning. Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.Undersea blasts damaged the pipelines in September and led to huge methane leaks.Russia has been suspected of being behind the explosions. In turn, the Kremlin has...
The Independent

Thousands of Qatar fans appear to leave World Cup opener at half-time

Thousands of Qatar fans appeared to leave at half-time of the opening game of the World Cup, with their team already 2-0 down against Ecuador.Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 edition of the tournament on Sunday (20 November) with a Group A match against Ecuador, who were controversially denied an early goal due to offside but took a 2-0 lead into the break – and maintained it until full time.Ecuador captain Enner Valencia netted the disallowed opener before scoring from the penalty spot on 16 minutes then with a header on 31 minutes.Thousands of Qatar fans then left the Al...
The Independent

Passenger dies onboard easyJet flight

A passenger died onboard a recent easyJet flight from Cyprus to the UK.Travellers became worried about the unnamed, dark-haired man in his fifties when he failed to wake up during the Paphos to London Gatwick service on 17 November.Flight EZY8454 departed from Paphos at around 2.20pm GMT, with concerns over the man’s health arising an hour and 20 minutes later, at around 3.40pm GMT.Cabin crew asked if there was a doctor onboard to provide medical assistance but no one came forward, reported the Daily Star.A defibrillator was used to try to resuscitate the man, but attempts to revive him...
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorist planned to ‘topple government’ with attacks on phone masts and M1, court hears

A conspiracy theorist planned to “topple the British government” with a series of coordinated attacks on phone masts, communications networks and motorways, a court has heard.Oliver Lewin, 38, is accused of trying to recruit like-minded people across the country for the operation in 2021.Birmingham Crown Court heard that he wanted to “topple the government” because he believed it was dominated by a Jewish elite who took orders from Israel, and thought the Covid pandemic was causing a “Chinese communist system” to emerge.Mr Lewin allegedly wrote online that Jewish people were “running the show” and claimed they wanted white people to...
The Independent

Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded Western media for giving “moral lessons” about the controversial Qatar World Cup.In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino lashed out at the World Cup’s critics for hypocrisy, claimed “nobody cares” about disabled people, and compared his own childhood experience of being bullied to the suffering of workers and others at the hands of the Qatari regime.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a...
The Independent

Leader of Argentina's Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93

Hebe de Bonafini, who became a human rights campaigner when her two sons were arrested and disappeared under Argentina's military dictatorship, died Sunday, her family and authorities reported. She was 93.The death was confirmed by her only surviving child, Alejandra, who expressed thanks for expressions of support her mother had received while hospitalized in the city of La Plata. Local officials said she had suffered from unspecified chronic illnesses.Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner — a former president who had close ties with de Bonafini — posted a tweet calling her “a global symbol of the fight for human...
The Independent

Turkey attacks Kurdish targets in Syria and Iraq after Istanbul street bombing

Turkey has launched air raids on Kurdish targets in Iraq and Syria after a street bombing in Istanbul last week.In a statement on 20 November, the Turkish defence ministry confirmed the raids had been launched on bases it believes were used by those responsible for the attack on Istiklal Avenue, a busy pedestrian street.At least six people were killed and more than 80 were injured in the Istanbul bombing.The Kurdish PKK group has denied responsibility for the attack.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Flock of turkeys spotted intimidating passersby ahead of ThanksgivingMourners lay red roses at scene of Istanbul bombingMoment bomb that killed six explodes as pedestrians walk down street in Istanbul
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee

After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations, brings...
The Independent

Asylum seekers ‘can’t afford clothes or toiletries’ on £8 a week government support

Asylum seekers say they cannot afford the clothes and toiletries they need, or to leave their accommodation, as they survive on as little as £8 a week and living costs continue to soar.People who have fled their home countries say they are struggling to get by on their government allowance – and are unable to do anything about it while banned from working. One man says he is spending “much of his life indoors” in his asylum hotel, shared with hundreds, because he cannot afford to do much else. Others say they feel “isolated” and “mentally suffering” due to...
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy