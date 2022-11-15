ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

I’m a Celeb viewers accuse ‘childish’ Boy George of ‘stirring’ drama with Matt Hancock over potatoes

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8gl9_0jB9zOhW00

I’m a Celeb viewers have accused “childish” Boy George of picking a fight with Matt Hancock .

On Monday night’s (14 November) episode of the hit ITV reality series, the singer was assigned cleaning duties by new camp leader Hancock and his deputy Charlene White .

The former health secretary – whose controversial arrival to the jungle left Boy George in tears – asked the musician whether the side of potatoes could be washed before they were cooked.

George became angry at the request and accused his fellow campmate of “kicking off”. Behind Hancock’s back, he said: “You f***ing clean them.”

Viewers, however, have defended Hancock and suggested that the “Karma Chameleon” singer overreacted and is “looking for a row”.

“Boy George is a joke. The suggestion of washing the potatoes was said perfectly politely and George starts stirring it: “Matt is kickin’ off…’” said one viewer.

Another added: “The drama George is trying to cause is childish!” while a third person wrote: “I’m no fan of Matt but him asking nicely to clean the potatoes and this grown man is crying over it?? Next.”

“Boy George likes twisting things so that he can b****. Matt just said they should wash the potatoes… wasn’t even an incident for Boy George to complain about,” said another.

Someone else wrote: “Can’t believe I’m siding with Matt Hancock but not sure why Boy George had to pull a strop over washing potatoes.”

Elsewhere during Monday night’s (14 November) episode of I’m a Celeb , Mike Tindall told a story involving him “s***-dropping” in front of his mother-in-law Princess Anne .

Chris Moyles also spoke out about Nick Grimshaw taking over his Radio 1 show , stating that the transition was handled “so badly”.

You can follow live updates from I’m a Celeb here . The series returns at 9pm tonight.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
The Independent

Comedian Adam Hills holds mock surgery as Matt Hancock’s remains in jungle

The Last Leg host Adam Hills has held a mock political surgery in Matt Hancock’s constituency as the former health secretary remains in the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.The Australian TV presenter and comedian visited the Suffolk market town of Mildenhall on Sunday lunchtime to allow the locals the chance to raise their concerns while their MP competes on the ITV show.Hancock has faced criticism from opposition politicians, from within his own party and has had the Tory whip suspended for joining the show at a time when Parliament is sitting.It was a pleasure to meet...
The Independent

Strictly: Tyler West is eighth celebrity to leave show as judges struggle with ‘difficult’ dance-off decision

Tyler West has become the eighth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing.Saturday (19 November) night’s show saw the final eight couples compete on the Tower Ballroom stage as the dance competition returned to Blackpool for the first time in three years.Fleur East topped the leaderboard with a perfect score of 40, but it was close at the top and in the middle, with three couples all receiving 35 points. You can see the full leaderboard here.During Sunday (20 November) night’s results show, Tyler West and his partner Dianne Buswell and Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu found themselves...
OK! Magazine

'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out

Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
The Independent

Martha Stewart confesses that she ‘melts’ when looking at photos of Brad Pitt

Martha Stewart poked fun at her crush on Brad Pitt and shared that she “melts” whenever she looks at photos of him.The 81-year-old chef gushed over Pitt during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. When the TV host asked Stewart if there was a celebrity that she’d feel “star-stuck” around, she mentioned and praised the Fight Club star.“Well if I could meet, I was asked this question once, I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram,” she said. “It’s called Brad Pitt fan club.”She went on to explain her...
The Independent

‘I wouldn’t stand in a room with someone misogynistic, racist, or homophobic’: Stephen Graham on prejudice, social realism, and Matilda

Stephen Graham is showing off his newly bulging biceps. “He’s like Popeye,” says his wife, Hannah Walters, on her way to the fridge. “Just give him a can and he pops it and crushes it.” It’s breakfast time in the couple’s home in a former mining town in Leicestershire, and the This Is England star is being teased by the love of his life, as he chats to me from the kitchen counter.He does have impressive (tattooed) muscles to show off, though, as a result of intensive training for the role of a hardened pugilist in the forthcoming A Thousand...
The Independent

Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number

Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
HollywoodLife

Naomi Campbell & Daughter, 18 Months, Twin In Purple For Festive Christmas Event In London

Naomi Campbell was spotted helping her baby girl enjoy the holiday spirit in London on Saturday, Nov. 19. The iconic supermodel made a rare public appearance with her 18-month-old daughter as they took in the festivities at Hyde Park’s Winder Wonderland, as seen in photos here. Daring to impress in darling matching purple ensembles, the adorable mother/daughter duo were all smiles at the family fun event.
The Independent

Mandy Moore praised for sharing realistic photos from son’s ‘transcendent’ birth

Mandy Moore has been praised for normalising the realities of having a baby after she shared intimate photos from her son’s birth.The 38-year-old actor and singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the moment her second child, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was born on 10 October. In the first image, Moore cradles her newborn son on her chest just moments after giving birth. The This Is Us alum is seen beaming from sheer joy, while Ozzie was still covered in amniotic fluid.“One month with our Ozzie,” she captioned the post. “I’m still able to access everything about...
The Independent

Scottish Bafta nominees arrive on the red carpet ahead of ceremony

Actor Peter Capaldi said he was “excited” to attend the Scottish Baftas where he will be receiving this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Film & Television award.The Doctor Who star spoke on the red carpet as he arrived for the ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday evening.He said: “The Scottish Baftas has a particular flavour to it.“It’s good fun, and its a wee bit less up itself compared to other awards, so that’s nice.“It’s very nice to be here.”Want to find out why our host @edibow has brought a bum bag to the #BAFTAScotAwards? You're gonna have to tune in for the...
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy