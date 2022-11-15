ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race to Democrat Katie Hobbs

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqRHx_0jB9zNon00

Trump loyalist Kari Lake has been defeated in the Arizona governor midterm election by Democrat Katie Hobbs.

In another significant blow to the Republican-forecast “red wave,” Ms Lake was beaten in one of the most-watched races in the states.

The former television news anchor had echoed Mr Trump’s unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

She had assured supporters during her campaign that she would not only serve one term, but two, as governor, and become journalists’ “worst nightmare.”

Ms Hobbs tweeted: “Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona.”

