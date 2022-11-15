ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
5 Amazing Glamping Spots To Escape To In Oregon

I’m willing to bet that my mom unintentionally started the term “Glamping”. I say this because when we were loading my family’s 1964 Ford Econoline van to go camping, my mom insisted on bringing some of the luxuries of life. A little television, a VCR (since getting a signal in the hills might be difficult), and, believe it or not… an oscillating fan. My brother and I would always joke about how mom would plug it into a tree. My dad was tech-savvy, and jimmy rigged extra car batteries with outlets so my mom could “Glamp” in style. Early 80’s style, but still style.
Can Washington Get Hurricanes? Well, Sort Of.

While researching Washington's history of earthquakes yesterday, I wanted to see what kind of environmental hazards the Pacific Northwest and Washington itself are vulnerable to from the coast. We certainly have tsunami risk up and down the coast, but the likelihood of that having tremendous environmental damage to the cities and towns more insulated by the Cascade Mountains is extremely low.
Please Help Find These 31 Missing Women and Children of Oregon

Have You Seen Any of These Missing Women from Oregon?. Do You Recognize Any of These Missing Women from Oregon?. 31 women and young adults are missing in Oregon some dating back 65 years without a trace. A nightmare that unfortunately touches so many families but hopefully these photos get to the right people to reunite or put to rest unsolved cases. If you see something suspicious, say something, if you recognize anyone, please don't hesitate to call 1-800-The-Lost.
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
These 16 Deserted WA Pets Need Loving Home This Holiday Season

These 16 Lonely Older Pets in Washington Animal Shelters Need Your Love. We have found adorable older cats and dogs from all over Washington state living in animal shelters, looking for someone to give them a new fur-ever home. Older cats and dogs tend to be overlooked. It seems a lot of people want to scoop up all the cute kittens and puppies first, but what about those older cats and dogs? They need love, too!
