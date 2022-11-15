Read full article on original website
It is Illegal for You To Name Your Baby These Names in California
Picking the name for your newborn is a very serious decision. You have to pick a name that's right for them, something that will keep them safe, yet, give them their own personality. Something that might make them stand out, yet, make them unique in their own way. There are...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
5 Amazing Glamping Spots To Escape To In Oregon
I’m willing to bet that my mom unintentionally started the term “Glamping”. I say this because when we were loading my family’s 1964 Ford Econoline van to go camping, my mom insisted on bringing some of the luxuries of life. A little television, a VCR (since getting a signal in the hills might be difficult), and, believe it or not… an oscillating fan. My brother and I would always joke about how mom would plug it into a tree. My dad was tech-savvy, and jimmy rigged extra car batteries with outlets so my mom could “Glamp” in style. Early 80’s style, but still style.
The Three Places you have to visit During a Washington Winter
Washington state is an unbelievably beautiful place to live, let alone visit. So why not take advantage of every place it has to offer, sure the West side is great but there are Three places you have to visit sometime during a Washington Winter. We compiled the perfect list to...
Can Washington Get Hurricanes? Well, Sort Of.
While researching Washington's history of earthquakes yesterday, I wanted to see what kind of environmental hazards the Pacific Northwest and Washington itself are vulnerable to from the coast. We certainly have tsunami risk up and down the coast, but the likelihood of that having tremendous environmental damage to the cities and towns more insulated by the Cascade Mountains is extremely low.
Please Help Find These 31 Missing Women and Children of Oregon
Have You Seen Any of These Missing Women from Oregon?. Do You Recognize Any of These Missing Women from Oregon?. 31 women and young adults are missing in Oregon some dating back 65 years without a trace. A nightmare that unfortunately touches so many families but hopefully these photos get to the right people to reunite or put to rest unsolved cases. If you see something suspicious, say something, if you recognize anyone, please don't hesitate to call 1-800-The-Lost.
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
Washington Had Over 400 Earthquakes This Year, But You Never Noticed
One of the things I enjoy about living in Washington, specifically eastern Washington, is that I don't have to be too terribly concerned with natural disasters. That's not to say Washington is completely immune to acts of God. After all, the deadliest avalanche in American history took place in Washington.
These 16 Deserted WA Pets Need Loving Home This Holiday Season
These 16 Lonely Older Pets in Washington Animal Shelters Need Your Love. We have found adorable older cats and dogs from all over Washington state living in animal shelters, looking for someone to give them a new fur-ever home. Older cats and dogs tend to be overlooked. It seems a lot of people want to scoop up all the cute kittens and puppies first, but what about those older cats and dogs? They need love, too!
How long does it take to be in a Common law Marriage in Washington?
In order to get married in Washington state you have to jump thru quite a few hoops, find an officiant, get a marriage license and have a wedding, or some sort of ceremony. It can be a buzzkill for those who just wanna get it over with and have the title of Husband and Wife.
Los Angeles Rams Star Out For The Season? Cooper Kupp Has Surgery
It's a tough business. Playing in the NFL is not for the timid and certainly not without its risks and rewards. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, reigning Super Bowl MVP knows this all too well. Los Angeles Rams Superstar Cooper Kupp Sidelined with Leg Injury. The Los Angeles...
