Lawrence, KS

Hutch Post

🏈 Jayhawks Downed by Longhorns on Senior Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Texas Longhorns defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 55-14 on Senior Day at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas celebrated 11 seniors prior to the start of the game. After receiving the opening kickoff, Texas got one first down before Kansas forced a punt. The Jayhawks brought...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

🏐 K-State Tangles with TCU in Big 12 Road Test

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State, down to a couple regular season road trips, turns to face TCU in a conference battle Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. K-State (14-12, 5-8 Big 12) took a tough four-set loss at home on Wednesday to Oklahoma and look to bounce back against the Horned Frogs.
FORT WORTH, TX
Hutch Post

🏀 Wilson Leads Kansas to Victory Over Southern Utah

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored a career-high 33 points and No. 6 Kansas survived a close contest against Southern Utah, hanging on for an 82-76 victory on Friday night. Wilson set a career best for a second straight game after scoring 25 points in the Jayhawks’ 69-64...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 K-State WBB: Wins fourth in a row

MANHATTAN, Kansas - A night after downing the fourth-ranked team in the country, Kansas State returned to Bramlage Coliseum and used a team effort to cruise to a 70-45 win over UTRGV on Friday night. HOW IT HAPPENED. - K-State (4-0) dashed out to a 19-9 lead at the end...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 Late Gregory Free Throw Secures K-State Upset of Iowa

MANHATTAN, Kansas - Despite trailing by seven points midway through the fourth quarter, Kansas State battled back to outscore (4/6) Iowa, 15-7 in the final five and a half minutes, to collect the 84-83 upset of the Hawkeyes at Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday night. The win was K-State's fifth victory...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 K-State Coasts Past Kansas City, 69-53

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Keyontae Johnson continued his impressive play in his return to the court, as he led three Wildcats in double figures with 19 points in helping Kansas State to a 69-53 win over Kansas City on Thursday night before 7,376 fans at Bramlage Coliseum. The win...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

K-State, Iowa basketball teams believe in Ava Jones

MANHATTAN — Members of the Kansas State University and University of Iowa women's basketball teams honored Ava Jones of Nickerson prior to Thursday's night's game in Manhattan. Both teams wore shirts during their pregame warmups that said they "Believe in Ava Jones." Ava has signed a National Letter of...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson recognized during MED week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dave Sotelo, Human Relations Officer with the City of Hutchinson, was honored this week as part of Kansas Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week. The announcement came from Gov. Laura Kelly's office. The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman dies after ejected in rollover crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 6a.m. Sunday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Honda Accord driven by Alexis Brianna Ward, 22, Topeka, westbound on U.S. 24. Vehicle 1 left the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected. The car...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas deputies help rescue deer stuck in pond

LYON COUNTY— Sheriff's deputies had an animal control adventure this week, according to a social media report from the Lyon County Sheriff. They we were able to help a county resident free a deer that had become stuck in his pond. According to the sheriff, the deer was pretty...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Man dead after I-70 pickup, semi head-on crash

GEARY COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Colorado driven by Saeu T. Suluvale, 34, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at Moritz Road. The pickup crossed the median and struck a 2022...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

