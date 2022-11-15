Read full article on original website
🏈 Jayhawks Downed by Longhorns on Senior Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Texas Longhorns defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 55-14 on Senior Day at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas celebrated 11 seniors prior to the start of the game. After receiving the opening kickoff, Texas got one first down before Kansas forced a punt. The Jayhawks brought...
🏐 K-State Tangles with TCU in Big 12 Road Test
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State, down to a couple regular season road trips, turns to face TCU in a conference battle Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. K-State (14-12, 5-8 Big 12) took a tough four-set loss at home on Wednesday to Oklahoma and look to bounce back against the Horned Frogs.
🏀 Wilson Leads Kansas to Victory Over Southern Utah
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored a career-high 33 points and No. 6 Kansas survived a close contest against Southern Utah, hanging on for an 82-76 victory on Friday night. Wilson set a career best for a second straight game after scoring 25 points in the Jayhawks’ 69-64...
🏀 Jackson records double-double, 100th career block in win over UTA
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior center Taiyanna Jackson collected her second consecutive double-double and recorded her 100th career block as she led the Jayhawks to a 79-74 win over Texas-Arlington on Wednesday evening at Allen Fieldhouse. The win improves Kansas to 2-0 on the year, a feat the Jayhawks have...
🏀 K-State WBB: Wins fourth in a row
MANHATTAN, Kansas - A night after downing the fourth-ranked team in the country, Kansas State returned to Bramlage Coliseum and used a team effort to cruise to a 70-45 win over UTRGV on Friday night. HOW IT HAPPENED. - K-State (4-0) dashed out to a 19-9 lead at the end...
🏀 Late Gregory Free Throw Secures K-State Upset of Iowa
MANHATTAN, Kansas - Despite trailing by seven points midway through the fourth quarter, Kansas State battled back to outscore (4/6) Iowa, 15-7 in the final five and a half minutes, to collect the 84-83 upset of the Hawkeyes at Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday night. The win was K-State's fifth victory...
🏀 K-State Coasts Past Kansas City, 69-53
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Keyontae Johnson continued his impressive play in his return to the court, as he led three Wildcats in double figures with 19 points in helping Kansas State to a 69-53 win over Kansas City on Thursday night before 7,376 fans at Bramlage Coliseum. The win...
K-State, Iowa basketball teams believe in Ava Jones
MANHATTAN — Members of the Kansas State University and University of Iowa women's basketball teams honored Ava Jones of Nickerson prior to Thursday's night's game in Manhattan. Both teams wore shirts during their pregame warmups that said they "Believe in Ava Jones." Ava has signed a National Letter of...
Kan. governor pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’
MANHATTAN — Kansans have “a responsibility to do something” about the state’s rapidly depleting water supply and the risk of widespread contamination, Gov. Laura Kelly said at a conference Wednesday in Manhattan. “Waiting for a miracle is not an option,” she told a crowd of about...
🏈 Injuries at receiver a concern for both Chiefs, Chargers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. That might not be the case on Sunday night, with both teams unsure of who will line up at wide receiver. The Chiefs...
Hutchinson recognized during MED week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dave Sotelo, Human Relations Officer with the City of Hutchinson, was honored this week as part of Kansas Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week. The announcement came from Gov. Laura Kelly's office. The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual...
⚾️ Royals will not tender Major League contracts to Brentz, Webb
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they will not tender a Major League contract to left-handed pitcher Jake Brentz and right-handed pitcher Nate Webb, both of whom were designated for assignment on Tuesday. Brentz, 28, made 8 appearances in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury in...
Kansas woman dies after ejected in rollover crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 6a.m. Sunday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Honda Accord driven by Alexis Brianna Ward, 22, Topeka, westbound on U.S. 24. Vehicle 1 left the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected. The car...
Kansas court programs help vets struggling with trauma, addiction
TOPEKA, Kansas — Corey Schramm had been on probation twice because of legal troubles, but it didn’t help. His life before recovery was not great. “Every day, I was either stoned, or drunk or probably both,” Schramm said. His relationship with his kids suffered and he bounced...
Kansas deputies help rescue deer stuck in pond
LYON COUNTY— Sheriff's deputies had an animal control adventure this week, according to a social media report from the Lyon County Sheriff. They we were able to help a county resident free a deer that had become stuck in his pond. According to the sheriff, the deer was pretty...
Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 stores including Kan., Mo.
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts include the Starbucks store at 10201 West 75th Street in Overland Park, Kansas and...
Man dead after I-70 pickup, semi head-on crash
GEARY COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Colorado driven by Saeu T. Suluvale, 34, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at Moritz Road. The pickup crossed the median and struck a 2022...
Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
Police work to stop illegal sideshows, street racing in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a large 'side show' with cars blocking an intersection with dozens of people on the street surrounding a car doing donuts in the middle of the road, according to a social media report from Kansas City Police. Police recovered more than 100 shell...
Kan. teen captured after burglary is linked to additional crimes
RILEY COUNTY—A Riley County teen arrested in connection with a burglary has been charged with an additional count each of criminal damage to property and burglary, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Just after 2a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business alarm at Casey's in the...
