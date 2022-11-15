Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
‘It’s not safe and it’s not right.’ Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
“I’m a man and I love men. I do — please don’t be shocked — have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football.”. Dario Minden was a relatively unknown German football fan before a video of a powerful speech he made was widely shared on social media in September.
Idaho8.com
Qatar makes World Cup debut in a controversial tournament of firsts
There have been 21 editions of the men’s World Cup since its inauguration in 1930 but Qatar 2022 is set to be a tournament like no other. Since it was announced as the host city almost 12 years ago, it was always destined to be a World Cup of firsts.
Idaho8.com
Dutch aim for World Cup statements against Mané-less Senegal
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands looks to make two statements in its opening World Cup game on Monday against a Senegal team that has to quickly get over the loss of Sadio Mané to injury. The first for the Dutch is strictly about soccer and establishing themselves as contenders for the title in Qatar. The second statement relates to the long-running criticism of the World Cup host country’s laws and human rights record. Netherlands has gained less attention in the buildup to the tournament after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia four years ago, but arrives as one of the top form teams in Europe.
Idaho8.com
US returns to World Cup against Wales after 8-year wait
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gio Reyna, Joe Scally and Yusuf Musah were 11 years old the last time the United States took the field in a World Cup match. On the 3,066th day after that loss in Brazil, the Americans return to soccer’s showcase with a new-look team dreaming lofty goals. Filled with novelty, nerves and naivety, the U.S. takes the field against Wales on Monday night. A Friday match against England follows and group play ends Nov. 29 against Iran.
Idaho8.com
FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA says it has earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the World Cup in Qatar. FIFA revealed its earnings to officials from more than 200 of its members. It is $1 billion more than income from the previous commercial cycle linked to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The extra income comes despite FIFA helping its members through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when most national team soccer was shut down.
Cool air blasts fans on breezy World Cup opening night
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Icy air blasted the more than 67,000 fans packing the Al Bayt Stadium on the World Cup’s breezy opening night in the coastal Qatari city of Al Khor. The cool night, made chillier by the air-conditioned outdoor stadium, left some fans wishing they had dressed warmer.
Idaho8.com
Bale hopes Wales’ World Cup trip inspires next generations
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gareth Bale says he is ready to play against the United States in Wales’ first World Cup match since Pelé scored to give Brazil a 1-0 win in the 1958 quarterfinals. Bale is a five-time Champions League winner and three-time Spanish league champion and had a goal of lifting his national team to the same level he achieved at club level with Real Madrid. Wales reached the 2016 European Championship semifinals before losing to eventual champion Portugal and qualified for last year’s pandemic-delayed Euro 2020.
Idaho8.com
Ecuador dampens Qatar’s party as controversial World Cup gets underway
For the past year, a giant clock in Doha has been counting down to the opening match of the World Cup. Qatar and the world need wait no more, after this controversial tournament got underway Sunday with the host losing 2-0 to Ecuador. After a spectacular opening ceremony, which starred...
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
World Cup 2022 kicks off from Qatar with opening ceremony, host nation loss
The 2022 World Cup is in play in Qatar, marking the return of the most-watched worldwide sporting event.
Fnatic sweep BIG to win Elisa Masters Espoo
Fnatic swept BIG in convincing fashion in Sunday’s grand final of the Elisa Masters Espoo in Espoo, Finland. Fnatic won
Idaho8.com
World Cup guide: How to watch Qatar 2022
In just over 24 hours, Qatar 2022 will burst into life as the host nation takes on Ecuador in the opening game of the World Cup. It’s a tournament that has caused controversy ever since it was awarded to the Gulf nation in 2010 but, after years of waiting, the players are making the final touches to their preparations.
Qatar disappoints in World Cup debut as Ecuador's Enner Valencia shines in opening match victory
Ecuador defeated Qatar in the opening match of the World Cup on Sunday with star striker Enner Valencia getting both two goals in the 2-0 win.
Idaho8.com
Tyler Adams to captain US, youngest at this year’s World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Tyler Adams will captain the United States at the World Cup. He is 23 and will be the youngest at the tournament. Adams will also be the youngest World Cup captain for the Americans since Walter Bahr in the 1950 game against Chile. Adams is the last of the 32 captains announced for this year’s tournament and is only the second under 30. England forward Harry Kane is 29 and has captained the Three Lions since the 2018 World Cup. Adams has captained the United States nine times previously.
Idaho8.com
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s first ever World Cup match ended in dismay for an overmatched team and with a place in unwanted soccer history. The controversy-laced tournament opened Sunday with Qatar getting outplayed and embarrassed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in front of 67,372 fans at Al Bayt Stadium.
Idaho8.com
Day before FIFA World Cup, Qatar faces overcrowding troubles
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Authorities turned away thousands of fans Saturday night from a concert celebrating the World Cup beginning the next day in Qatar, revealing the challenges ahead for Doha as it tries to manage crowds in FIFA’s most-compact tournament ever. Disappointed fans took being turned away...
Idaho8.com
England closes in on finally winning another World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It’s been nine years since then-English Football Association chairman Greg Dyke set the national team the bold target of winning the 2022 World Cup. That aim may not feel as fanciful as it once did but the issues Dyke said had held England back for nearly 50 years remain as pertinent now ahead of Monday’s game against Iran. Dyke said in 2013 “the problem is serious” but England has so far met or surpassed each of his targets. That includes reaching the World Cup semifinals four years ago and playing in last year’s European Championship final.
Idaho8.com
The airline passengers getting ‘unacceptable’ treatment
As most people are excited to get back into the air, travelers with disabilities are finding things rather more difficult. Delays, snafus, even lost and damaged luggage? Welcome to the world of travelers with disabilities, who’ve been dealing with all this for years. “It’s definitely got worse since the...
Comments / 0