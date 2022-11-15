ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Warm today ahead of tomorrow’s cold front

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264W0F_0jB9yWcj00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ll see some extra clouds around through the day today, and the humidity will also be higher than yesterday. Highs reach the low to mid 80s, which is slightly above average for mid November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iPFfP_0jB9yWcj00

There is just a 10% chance of a stray shower today, but the rain chance increases to 30% tomorrow morning as a cold front arrives. Most of the rain will be before noon, and cooler air filters in quickly behind the front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F9t5r_0jB9yWcj00

Highs tomorrow will only be in the mid 70s, and we drop into the mid 50s tomorrow night. Keep the light jackets around for the end of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lF3H4_0jB9yWcj00

Temperatures only climb into the upper 60s Thursday and Friday, and clouds linger around as well. Looks like we could have another front with some rain on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjEJj_0jB9yWcj00

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Cloudy, cool, rainy all day today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It might be a good day to stay inside and watch holiday movies. Light to moderate rain will spread across the state all day today. Rain chances go up to 70% this afternoon, and highs will only be in the mid 60s with little to no sunshine expected. The rain slowly […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Mild Saturday; Cloudy, cool & rain Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’ll be a split weekend with today being the best day to get outside. It’s another cool start out there this morning though but temps will warm up nicely. There will be more sunshine today with temperatures a bit milder compared to the past couple of days. Highs this afternoon will […]
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
VENICE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

WFLA

116K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy