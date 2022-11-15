Read full article on original website
🏀 WBB: No. 4 Dragons struggle on road
CONCORDIA, Kan. — Mya Williams was held to single digits for just the third time in her career as No. 4 Hutchinson got behind early and never fully recovered on the road at Cloud County. Maimouna Sissoko scored easy buckets in the paint all afternoon and finished with 22...
🏀 MBB: No. 4 Dragons manage just 75 points on road
CONCORDIA, Kan. — No. 4 Hutchinson pulled within two points with 8:16 remaining Saturday at Cloud County before the Thunderbirds went on a 13-0 run. Hutchinson (7-1, 2-1) trailed by as many as 18 in the first half after leading for just one minute and 14 seconds. The T-Birds led for 93% of the contest behind 62 points in the paint.
Derby falls just short of 8th straight title game
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Manhattan Indians defeat the Derby Panthers 28-23 to continue their perfect season and advance to the 6A state championship game. Manhattan scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to overcome a nine-point deficit at halftime. Entering Friday’s game, the Panthers were down...
🏈 🎥 2A Semi-Final Playoffs - Southeast of Saline at Kingman
SES Trojans travel to the Eagles of Kingman High School in the Semi-Final actionof the Kansas 2A state football playoffs at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19th.
🏀 Shockers Take Down Richmond on the Road
RICHMOND, Va. – Jaykwon Walton scored a career-high 20 points to lead Wichita State to a 56-53 road win over Richmond on Thursday evening at the Robins Center. The Shockers (2-1) put last weekend's upset loss to Alcorn State behind them with a gritty defensive effort, holding the host Spiders to 37.7 percent from the field.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Hutchinson farmer among winners in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest
While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. National and state winners were recently released by the National Wheat Foundation, which has organized the competition for the past seven years.
Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend. Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in...
USD 308 hosts annual Educator for a Day event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Schools invited community leaders to get a behind-the-scenes look at 21st-century education at the second annual Educator for a Day event on Nov. 17. Educator for a Day is an immersive event that goes beyond a typical school tour. “I believe Educator for a...
TECH serving an inclusive community
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Based in Hutchinson, the TECH organization provides services and programs to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Reno County to live the fullest lives possible. TECH has been serving Reno County for almost 50 years. The organization was started as a work opportunity agency...
Wichita breaks daily snowfall record
The Wichita area did not see much snow Monday, but it was enough to break the daily snowfall record for November 14. In Wichita, the National Weather Service recorded 4-tenths of an inch of accumulation, beating the old record of 3-tenths, set back in 1929. Russell ended up setting a...
Educator for a Day going on Thursday in USD 308
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 brought 20 community leaders into its buildings on Thursday for its second annual Educator for a Day event in celebration of American Education Week. "This is more than a tour," said USD 308 spokesperson Marissa Meis. "That's something that we really wanted to...
Unemployment rises in October, still below 3%
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unemployment rate in Reno County rose for the month of October. According to the Kansas Department of Labor, the jobless rate for the county rose three tenths of one percent to 2.9%. The jobless rate for the same period in 2021 was 2.6%. There were...
Updates on four Wichita restaurants: Two just opened, two opening this weekend
Prepare for more beer, pizza, coffee and mochi doughnuts in your life.
Teacher of the Month: Christner's main focus is meeting emotional needs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month, Faris Elementary 2nd grade teacher Kristen Christner, she's trying to help get kids who haven't had a normal school year yet to grow into what they need to be later in elementary and catch up for some of the learning loss from the last couple of years.
New position at USD 308 to help kids stay with their families
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Erica Romero is the Family Support Specialist Liaison with Hutchinson USD 308. This is a pilot program designed to help kids before their family situations get bad enough to need DCF referral. "There are those needs that are just financial or a tangible resource," Romero said....
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System CEO resigns
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced on Nov. 18 that President and Chief Executive Officer of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS), Ken Johnson resigned after seven years in the role. Before serving as the CEO, Johnson served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of...
Holiday Open House is Saturday at Hutchinson Art Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Art Center will be featuring a wonderful selection of arts and crafts by local and national artists at its Holiday Open House on Saturday. "We get artist vendors in our front gallery space," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "There's tables all set up with all their goodies, all their wares. There's jewelry, ceramics, cards, prints, paintings. I could go on and on."
Wintry conditions in Wichita's forecast
A wintry mix possible today, less than an inch of accumulation is expected. Steve gets the KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from KSN Meteorologist Warren Sears.
Sedgwick County adds a paid holiday, removes another
The Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to change paid holidays for County employees.
