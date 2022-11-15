Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Benn's 3-point game leads Stars past Islanders 5-2
DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had two assists, and the Dallas Stars beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night. Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist, and Radek Faksa, Jason Robertson and Jani Hakanpaa also scored to help Dallas win its second straight game and increase its lead to three points on Colorado and Winnipeg in the Central Division.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jarry shuts down Jets in Penguins' 3-0 win
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped all 32 shots he faced for his 12th career shutout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Saturday night. Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist, Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored, and Sidney Crosby had two assists for Pittsburgh. The Penguins won for the third time in five games (3-1-1) after losing seven straight (0-6-1).
Comments / 0