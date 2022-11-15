Read full article on original website
How to Invest Money After Retirement
Investing during retirement can be something of a catch-22. On the one hand, you want to keep your money growing. You don’t want to let it languish in a no-interest checking account, though doing that may cause you to lose value relative to inflation. On the other hand, you want to keep your money safe. You’re done working which means there’s likely to be no more reliable income with which you can replace portfolio losses. Investing in retirement, then, is about balancing these two needs. Here are key issues to consider before picking specific securities or an asset allocation. You can also work with a financial advisor who can advise you on the best investment choices for your unique situation.
The Importance of Rekeying and Changing Your Locks
Originally Posted On: https://championlock.com/the-importance-of-rekeying-and-changing-your-locks/. The Importance of Rekeying and Changing Your Locks. All residential and commercial property owners eventually need to change or rekey their locks. This blog post will discuss the importance of rekeying and changing your locks and things to consider when doing so. From lost keys to...
Spec Construction Loans: How Do They Work?
Originally Posted On: https://constructionspecloans.com/spec-construction-loans-how-do-they-work/. In a seller’s market, it’s difficult for people to find homes to buy. If you’re a builder, you can take advantage of this by building some spec homes. As a builder, you can construct custom homes for people who hire you, but you...
How to create an aggressive savings plan
Originally Posted On: https://www.cashbasic.com/blog/posts/how-to-create-an-aggressive-savings-plan. A bold, aggressive savings plan can clear the way to financial security and comfort. What sounds like more fun to you?. Taking a vacation to a sunny beach, lounging in a cozy chair and sipping mojitos…. or. Letting the $2,500 you didn’t spend sit in your...
14 Questions to Ask Your Workers’ Compensation Attorney?
Originally Posted On: https://wmpc-lawyers.com/14-questions-to-ask-your-workers-compensation-attorney%ef%bf%bc/. On average, 13 workers die on the job each day in the US. There are also over 1.1 million non-fatal work-related injuries each year. If you’re a survivor, life could have changed forever, and it’s only right that you get help. But if you’ve never filed a worker’s compensation claim before, it can be hard to know where to start. Especially when it comes to finding a lawyer to represent you. That’s where we aim to help! Keep reading for 14 questions to ask a workers compensation attorney before hiring them.
Genesys Takes the Remote CX Agent Experience Head-on with HubbleIQ Partnership
Originally Posted On: https://www.hubbleiq.com/blog/genesys-hubbleiq-partnership. HubbleIQ and Genesys are excited to announce their partnership, aiming to create value for Genesys customers across delivery, success, and support. Improperly onboarded technology can result in service delays, productivity loss, and poor customer experience. With HubbleIQ, Genesys customers can now gain the ability to proactively...
Merchant Account Best Practices
Originally Posted On: https://paydiverse.com/merchant-account-best-practices/. Here are some recommended best practices to ensure your merchant account is setup properly and remains in good standing. Test Your Descriptor – a descriptor is how the transaction will appear on a customer’s credit card statement. Ensure yours is correct and accurately describes your product/service...
Searching for the Right Plumber
Originally Posted On: https://lionsphc.com/searching-for-the-right-plumber/. When the time comes to seek out a professional for your plumbing-related troubles, you want to make sure you find the right plumber for the job. What should you be looking for when you conduct your search? Allow %COMPANY% to answer this question for you. Read...
Fraud impact this holiday season
(KTEN) -- It is holiday shopping season and many consumers are searching online and scrolling though social media for the perfect gift idea. However, a new study shows that online shopping has its downsides. Better Business Bureau warns online shoppers that by the end of the year they predict 380...
Benefits of Greenkote® Tension Control Bolts
Originally Posted On: https://www.konnectfasteningsystems.com.au/blog/post/benefits-of-greenkote%c2%ae-tension-control-bolts. Bolts have been around for hundreds of years now. The very first bolts were designed in the 1400s before coming into their own throughout the 1700s. Bolts have evolved quite a bit over time. Today, you can find many different types of bolts that can be...
Why You Need Regular Inspections from a Reputable Roofing Company
Originally Posted On: https://whitingcompany.com/why-you-need-regular-inspections-from-a-reputable-roofing-company/. Why You Need Regular Inspections from a Reputable Roofing Company. It’s no secret that roofs are expensive to maintain and repair. These structures can cost thousands to install, and your expenditures still aren’t over. With the sun beating down and the rain pelting its shingles, your...
Things to Do Before a Big Move
The list of tasks to accomplish before moving can seem like a nightmare combination of daunting and never-ending. This list can help you prioritize some big picture items to take care of before the big move:. Have a moving plan. If you have enough time before the move, it can...
