Neil Young has likened the music on Spotify to a “pixelated movie” in a recent conversation where he backed his decision to pull his songs from the platform. Young was speaking on The Howard Stern Show where he addressed his high-profile boycott of Spotify due to vaccine misinformation, saying “I woke up one morning and I heard somebody saying there was some scientists saying something about COVID, or some doctors and they were saying something about COVID and how many people were dying in hospitals and misinformation.”

2 DAYS AGO