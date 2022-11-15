Read full article on original website
Placebo want fewer phones at their shows: “It makes [performing] so much more difficult”
Alt-rockers Placebo have asked fans not be ‘disrespectful’ to their fellow concert-goers by recording shows on their phones, noting that it makes their performance more challenging. In a statement to Instagram yesterday (17 November), singer and guitarist Brian Molko, alongside guitarist and bassist Stefan Olsdal made the controversial...
Fans mad over Muse and Turnstile being nominated for Best Metal Performance at the Grammys
Muse and Turnstile’s recent nominations for Best Metal Performance at the 2023 Grammys has apparently left some fans scratching their heads and tearing their hair out. Earlier this week, the Grammys revealed their nominations for 2023’s awards, causing — to absolutely no surprise — a stir across the internet for their decisions in the metal and rock categories.
Queen’s Brian May on the making of Face It Alone featuring Freddie Mercury’s vocals: “It could have been developed into a major construction”
Queen rocker Brian May has revealed the making of Face It Alone, the latest single on the band’s newly released The Miracle box set featuring vocals from the late Freddie Mercury. The guitarist recently sat down for a chat with Variety about Queen’s creative process behind some of the...
Neil Young talks Spotify beef, says music on there sounds like a “pixelated movie”
Neil Young has likened the music on Spotify to a “pixelated movie” in a recent conversation where he backed his decision to pull his songs from the platform. Young was speaking on The Howard Stern Show where he addressed his high-profile boycott of Spotify due to vaccine misinformation, saying “I woke up one morning and I heard somebody saying there was some scientists saying something about COVID, or some doctors and they were saying something about COVID and how many people were dying in hospitals and misinformation.”
Sam Smith Revealed Their Worst Embarrassing Tattoo, And I Agree, Sorry Sam
"How embarrassing is that?" Sam said.
Northlane’s Josh Smith on designing his understated new Jackson signature
The story of Jackson’s collaboration with Northlane’s Josh Smith – like a lot of good stories – begins with the breaking of a neck. A guitar neck, luckily, but still an inciting incident: “We were playing in Montreal and I took my guitar outside from our trailer,” Josh tells over zoom, appropriately enough calling from a sunny spring day in Melbourne. “It was minus 15 degrees celsius outside, like a proper blizzard. And then I brought it into the venue, which was 25 to 30 degrees, and humid. The neck just cracked.”
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters releases Comfortably Numb 2022
Roger Waters has rereleased a new version of Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb, titled Comfortably Numb 2022. The track originally appeared on the seminal Pink Floyd album The Wall and was recreated by Waters during the lockdown, to act as an opening song for his tour This Is Not A Drill.
