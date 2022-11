INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:20 remaining, and the Philadelphia Eagles rallied past the Indianapolis Colts 17-16 on Sunday. Coming off their first loss of the season, the Eagles (9-1) trailed 13-3 in the fourth quarter. Hurts threw for a touchdown early in the period to get Philly within three.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 MINUTES AGO