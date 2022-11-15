Effective: 2022-11-20 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northern Queens; Richmond (Staten Is.); Southern Nassau; Southern Queens FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn), Northern Queens, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The growing season will be coming to an end for these areas Monday November 21, and Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings will no longer be issued for this season after Monday.

BRONX, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO