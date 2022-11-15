Idaho football coach Jason Eck offers space for players to grieve on-campus deaths

Read full article on original website
Roshaun Johnson scores three touchdowns in No. 21 Idaho's romp over Idaho State 38-7
POCATELLO, Idaho – Roshaun Johnson had a nose for the end zone on Saturday. Johnson ran for three touchdowns and the Vandals’ defense forced four turnovers in a 38-7 thumping of Idaho State in a Big Sky Conference football game. The Vandals (7-4, 6-2 Big Sky) are vying...
'We just started slow': Utah Tech uses first half run to bury Idaho 81-71
After a horrible first half in which Idaho trailed 23-7 after a 21-2 Utah Tech run, the Vandals’ Isaac Jones made a shot in the paint to stop a complete rout. Idaho played much better after that and got within five points in the closing 6 minutes on Rashad Smith’s jumper to beat an expiring clock. The comeback attempt only made an 81-71 nonconference loss to Utah Tech in Moscow, Idaho, that much tougher to take.
Steady leadership: Senior captains try to navigate Idaho teammates through campus tragedy
MOSCOW, Idaho – This is a world away from walking out to midfield, calling heads or tails and shaking hands with your peers from the other team. For the University of Idaho football captains heading into the Vandals’ final regular-season game against Idaho State on Saturday, there are the traditional responsibilities of calling the coin flip, paying respects to seniors playing what could be their last game, and getting the team focused on securing a seventh win to keep its playoff chances alive.
Washington runs through Colorado as increasingly important Apple Cup looms
SEATTLE – This isn’t basketball, but Washington’s ball movement was something to see. Leading 7-0 with 3 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first quarter Saturday, Michael Penix Jr. took a shotgun snap and handed to wide receiver Jalen McMillan on an end around. McMillan lateraled to fellow wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, who passed it back to the waiting Penix. The redshirt junior collected the ball at Colorado’s 42-yard line and whizzed a pass to McMillan along the left sideline.
Eastern Washington Eagles at Idaho Vandals
Things to watch: No. 21 Idaho must avoid upset against Idaho State to keep playoff hopes alive. The Football Championship Subdivision playoffs remain a goal for the Idaho Vandals, who made the tournament in 10 of 11 seasons between 1985-95 and reached the semifinals in 1988 and 1993, before embarking on a two-decade run in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Since returning to the FCS and the Big Sky Conference in 2018, Idaho could not post a winning season, until now.
'We were locked in': Washington State records four interceptions against former Cougar quarterback, takes care of Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – For the Washington State faithful, Saturday’s game played out like a fantasy. For former Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura, now the signal-caller at Arizona, it was a nightmare scenario. WSU’s defense made life miserable for de Laura, who tossed a career-high four interceptions. He threw...
Difference makers: Gonzaga Prep graduate Sam Lockett III grabs pair of interceptions in WSU's win over Arizona
The junior safety from Spokane had his finest performance as a Cougar, snagging two of his team’s four interceptions against Arizona QB Jayden de Laura, who started for WSU over the past two seasons. Lockett jumped an ill-advised pass deep down the middle and returned the pick 31 yards. WSU cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. recorded a pick-6 on the ensuing Arizona possession. Lockett added another takeaway a drive later. De Laura led a long series that reached the red zone, but he and a receiver miscommunicated on a crossing route, and Lockett was well-positioned to make the interception. The Wildcats were deflated by the three consecutive interceptions, which allowed WSU to open up a 25-point lead late in the third quarter. Lockett contributed five tackles, including one for loss.
Recap and highlights: Washington State intercepts former QB Jayden de Laura four times, roll past Arizona 31-20
TUCSON, Ariz. – Boil two players performance to a one-game sample and its clear Washington State has an upgrade at quarterback. Cameron Ward shined in the first half and Jayden de Laura made gaffe after gaffe in the second as the Cougars rolled to their third straight win, a 31-20 rout of Arizona in the desert.
Slot receivers Renard Bell, Robert Ferrel return for Washington State for game versus Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – Two senior slot receivers returned to Washington State's lineup, but the Cougars played without a starter on their offensive line. Seventh-year WSU slotback Renard Bell is back in action after missing the past four weeks with an arm injury. Incarnate Word transfer Robert Ferrel went down with an injury last weekend in the Cougs' win over Arizona State, but he suited up for WSU's Pac-12 matchup Saturday afternoon against Arizona. Right guard Ma'ake Fifita also suffered an injury versus ASU that kept him sidelined against the Wildcats.
SPORTS-FBC-ARIZONA-UCLA-2-LA
PULLMAN – Jayden de Laura lifted Washington State, then left the program, joined a Pac-12 foe and became one of the more polarizing figures in WSU football history. Ahead of a matchup against their ex-quarterback, the Cougars say there’s no hard feelings.
Eastern Washington notebook: Athletic director Lynn Hickey backs coach Aaron Best through down year
Following Eastern Washington’s 45-21 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday in the teams’ season finale, EWU Athletic Director Lynn Hickey said that Eagles football coach Aaron Best will be back next season. “It’s been a tough year, and everybody knows that, and we haven’t reached expectations,” Hickey said....
'Sometimes, change is good for everybody': Washington State prepares to face ex-quarterback, Arizona's Jayden de Laura
PULLMAN – Jayden de Laura lifted Washington State, then left the program, joined a Pac-12 foe and became one of the more polarizing figures in WSU football history. Ahead of a matchup against their ex-quarterback, the Cougars say there’s no hard feelings. “I’ve always been really impressed with...
Washington State looks to extend winning streak to three Saturday against Arizona, former Cougar quarterback
TUCSON, Ariz. – Unbeaten in November and bowl eligible once again, Washington State is riding a late surge of momentum heading into a highly anticipated final stretch of its season. The Cougars close the campaign Nov. 26 seeking their second consecutive Apple Cup victory. Before then, they’ll travel to...
