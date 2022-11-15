Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Improved linebacker play and ‘buy-in’ leads to continued dominance for Penn State football defense
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Another week, another game full of negative-yardage plays forced by the Penn State defense. Manny Diaz’s unit came away with 15 tackles for loss and four sacks against Rutgers, the second time in three weeks Penn State racked up double digits in the category. After a sluggish start by the defensive front, Penn State has certainly started to put it together and hasn’t recorded fewer than seven tackles for loss since the Northwestern game.
Digital Collegian
Michigan State trounces No. 6 Penn State men's hockey, uses dominant 2nd period to split series
It was a barnburner in Happy Valley, but not to Penn State’s liking. Backed by a pair of three-goal periods, Michigan State defeated the Nittany Lions 7-3 on Saturday to avoid the series sweep. The Spartans came out firing to start the matchup, chasing blue and white starting goaltender...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey makes rare switch at goalie early in 2nd game against Michigan State
In the second game of Penn State’s series with No. 17 Michigan State, the green and white got off to a blazing hot start, sending three of their first six shots on goal past junior goaltender Liam Souliere and through the net. Michigan State’s third goal of the game,...
Digital Collegian
Consecutive 3-goal periods from Michigan State plague No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey in blowout loss
On a night where Penn State allowed its most goals all season, Guy Gadowsky couldn’t pinpoint exactly what went wrong for it and hoped his team could rebound with a quick turnaround. Michigan State scored seven goals on two different blue and white netminders in Saturday’s barnburner but Gadowsky...
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | 'Putting finishing touches on an impressive season,' Penn State beats Rutgers 55-10
Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen recount their biggest takeaways from Saturday’s game against the Scarlet Knights. Allen highlights a strong performance from freshman running back duo Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Ralph adds that they’ve become the “backbone” of Penn State’s offense this season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defense, special teams combine for 3 touchdowns in historic performance vs. Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — In the first quarter, Penn State put up 14 points, and none of those points came from its offense. After a shaky first offensive possession and a field goal from Rutgers, Penn State looked like it might be on upset watch, but true-freshman running back Nick Singleton decided to take matters into his own hands.
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Grading Penn State’s performance in its win at Rutgers
Despite a slow start, Penn State handled business accordingly, defeating Rutgers 55-10 in its last road trip of the season. The Nittany Lions dominated on both sides of the ball against Rutgers, culminating in their first game scoring over 50 points this year. Here are game grades for each of...
Digital Collegian
Behind ferocious defense, Penn State women’s basketball earns 4th straight win to start 2022 season
Penn State was locked in and ready to go from the jump on Friday night. The Nittany Lions earned a 96-33 victory over Bryant, moving them to a perfect 4-0 record on the season. In a largely non-competitive matchup, the Bulldogs attempted 45 field goals while making just 11, as...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball answers call thanks to physical presence defensively and in paint
Physicality. Dominance. Success. That’s all that needs to be said when it comes to Penn State’s Friday night matchup at the Bryce Jordan Center against Bryant. For the full 40 minutes, the Lady Lions were mentally locked in, not letting up one bit from tipoff to the final buzzer.
Digital Collegian
Punting serves as tale of 2 extremes for Penn State football vs. Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Punts were plentiful in Penn State’s 55-10 win over Rutgers, with a punt team by committee of sorts forming for the Nittany Lions. Barney Amor earned the starting job over the course of spring and summer camp, but his job seemed to be a little bit in doubt when true-freshman punter Alex Bacchetta stepped onto the field and received his first non-garbage-time reps.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football running backs set Big Ten record, stabilize offense with Parker Washington absent
Rarely does a team score 50 or more points without throwing 200 passing yards, but that’s just what Penn State did in its 55-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday. With Sean Clifford struggling to get the passing game going in Parker Washington’s absence, freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton took control of the offense, combining for 179 rushing yards to become the first Big Ten freshman duo to each rush for 700 or more yards in the same season.
Digital Collegian
No. 14 Penn State women’s volleyball falls in 5 sets to No. 3 Wisconsin
In front of a packed house, Penn State pushed the higher-seeded Wisconsin to its limit. The Badgers were able to pull away with a narrow victory after five intense sets. The Nittany Lions carried the momentum after upsetting No. 9 Minnesota, keeping the score tight to begin the first set. However, after several consecutive kills from the Badgers, the Nittany Lions found themselves down 10-5, forcing coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley to call the game's first timeout.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer leans on depth to fuel relentless offense against West Virginia
The weather was the ugliest Jeffrey Field has seen this year, but Penn State’s performance may have been the prettiest of its campaign. Thirty minutes ahead of Friday night’s clash, snow squalls moving north to south coated the pitch with a healthy layer of snow during pregame warmups.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men's hockey claws back in 3rd period, takes down Michigan State with 2 late goals
No. 6 Penn State continued running the Big Ten gauntlet on Friday when it matched up against No. 17 Michigan State. The Spartans entered this contest on a four-game win streak, while the Nittany Lions also carried plenty of momentum after strong showings against a pair of former No. 1 ranked teams in Michigan and Minnesota over the past two weeks.
Digital Collegian
Defensemen step up on offense, fuel comeback win for Penn State men’s hockey against Michigan State
On a night where Penn State’s success didn’t depend on the myriad of weapons at forward, a pair of junior defensemen stepped up big to solidify a comeback win against Michigan State. Christian Berger and Jimmy Dowd Jr. combined for three of the blue and white’s four goals...
Digital Collegian
Despite poor conditions, Penn State women’s soccer downs West Virginia in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament
After a 4-1 win against Quinnipiac, Penn State clicked at the right time before its matchup against West Virginia. The game featured a tight first half, but an utterly one-sided second, as it was all blue and white on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions blew out the Mountaineers 4-0, continuing to be a juggernaut in the postseason.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey focuses in on strengths during 3rd-period rally against Michigan State
Heading into the third period of Friday night’s matchup with No. 17 Michigan State, Penn State was still shaking off being a poor conclusion to the first 20 minutes. The Spartans carried a one-goal lead into the final frame, but the scoreboard was a bit generous to the Nittany Lions. It felt like the road team was poised for a victory in Pegula Ice Arena.
Digital Collegian
Ex-Cornell recruits Erik, Mason Gibson flip commitments to Penn State wrestling
Just one match into the season, Penn State added a former heavily touted prospect from the Class of 2022. On Saturday, ex-Cornell commit Erik Gibson flipped his decision to the Nittany Lions after signing his letter of intent with the Big Red last December. Erik hasn't wrestled since his junior...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Yale shuts out No. 11 Penn State women's hockey in dominant fashion in New Haven, Connecticut
Penn State had a chance for a statement win over undefeated No. 6 Yale, but fell well short of coming out on top. The blue and white was defeated by the Bulldogs 3-0 on Friday night at Ingalls Rink. The Nittany Lions had some momentum building after their third series...
Digital Collegian
Ex-Penn State football quarterback commit gets scholarship withdrawn from Florida
Former Penn State commit quarterback Marcus Stokes had his scholarship withdrawn from Florida. Stokes, a 4-star recruit in the class of 2023, posted a video on his social media of him singing to rap music in which he used offensive language. The quarterback made an apology for his actions Sunday.
