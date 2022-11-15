ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Improved linebacker play and ‘buy-in’ leads to continued dominance for Penn State football defense

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Another week, another game full of negative-yardage plays forced by the Penn State defense. Manny Diaz’s unit came away with 15 tackles for loss and four sacks against Rutgers, the second time in three weeks Penn State racked up double digits in the category. After a sluggish start by the defensive front, Penn State has certainly started to put it together and hasn’t recorded fewer than seven tackles for loss since the Northwestern game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Game Grades | Grading Penn State’s performance in its win at Rutgers

Despite a slow start, Penn State handled business accordingly, defeating Rutgers 55-10 in its last road trip of the season. The Nittany Lions dominated on both sides of the ball against Rutgers, culminating in their first game scoring over 50 points this year. Here are game grades for each of...
Digital Collegian

Punting serves as tale of 2 extremes for Penn State football vs. Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Punts were plentiful in Penn State’s 55-10 win over Rutgers, with a punt team by committee of sorts forming for the Nittany Lions. Barney Amor earned the starting job over the course of spring and summer camp, but his job seemed to be a little bit in doubt when true-freshman punter Alex Bacchetta stepped onto the field and received his first non-garbage-time reps.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football running backs set Big Ten record, stabilize offense with Parker Washington absent

Rarely does a team score 50 or more points without throwing 200 passing yards, but that’s just what Penn State did in its 55-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday. With Sean Clifford struggling to get the passing game going in Parker Washington’s absence, freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton took control of the offense, combining for 179 rushing yards to become the first Big Ten freshman duo to each rush for 700 or more yards in the same season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

No. 14 Penn State women’s volleyball falls in 5 sets to No. 3 Wisconsin

In front of a packed house, Penn State pushed the higher-seeded Wisconsin to its limit. The Badgers were able to pull away with a narrow victory after five intense sets. The Nittany Lions carried the momentum after upsetting No. 9 Minnesota, keeping the score tight to begin the first set. However, after several consecutive kills from the Badgers, the Nittany Lions found themselves down 10-5, forcing coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley to call the game's first timeout.
MADISON, WI
Digital Collegian

No. 6 Penn State men's hockey claws back in 3rd period, takes down Michigan State with 2 late goals

No. 6 Penn State continued running the Big Ten gauntlet on Friday when it matched up against No. 17 Michigan State. The Spartans entered this contest on a four-game win streak, while the Nittany Lions also carried plenty of momentum after strong showings against a pair of former No. 1 ranked teams in Michigan and Minnesota over the past two weeks.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey focuses in on strengths during 3rd-period rally against Michigan State

Heading into the third period of Friday night’s matchup with No. 17 Michigan State, Penn State was still shaking off being a poor conclusion to the first 20 minutes. The Spartans carried a one-goal lead into the final frame, but the scoreboard was a bit generous to the Nittany Lions. It felt like the road team was poised for a victory in Pegula Ice Arena.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

