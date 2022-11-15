ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

No. 6 Penn State men's hockey claws back in 3rd period, takes down Michigan State with 2 late goals

No. 6 Penn State continued running the Big Ten gauntlet on Friday when it matched up against No. 17 Michigan State. The Spartans entered this contest on a four-game win streak, while the Nittany Lions also carried plenty of momentum after strong showings against a pair of former No. 1 ranked teams in Michigan and Minnesota over the past two weeks.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey focuses in on strengths during 3rd-period rally against Michigan State

Heading into the third period of Friday night’s matchup with No. 17 Michigan State, Penn State was still shaking off being a poor conclusion to the first 20 minutes. The Spartans carried a one-goal lead into the final frame, but the scoreboard was a bit generous to the Nittany Lions. It felt like the road team was poised for a victory in Pegula Ice Arena.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

No. 14 Penn State women’s volleyball falls in 5 sets to No. 3 Wisconsin

In front of a packed house, Penn State pushed the higher-seeded Wisconsin to its limit. The Badgers were able to pull away with a narrow victory after five intense sets. The Nittany Lions carried the momentum after upsetting No. 9 Minnesota, keeping the score tight to begin the first set. However, after several consecutive kills from the Badgers, the Nittany Lions found themselves down 10-5, forcing coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley to call the game's first timeout.
MADISON, WI
Digital Collegian

Game Grades | Grading Penn State’s performance in its win at Rutgers

Despite a slow start, Penn State handled business accordingly, defeating Rutgers 55-10 in its last road trip of the season. The Nittany Lions dominated on both sides of the ball against Rutgers, culminating in their first game scoring over 50 points this year. Here are game grades for each of...
Digital Collegian

Penn State football running backs set Big Ten record, stabilize offense with Parker Washington absent

Rarely does a team score 50 or more points without throwing 200 passing yards, but that’s just what Penn State did in its 55-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday. With Sean Clifford struggling to get the passing game going in Parker Washington’s absence, freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton took control of the offense, combining for 179 rushing yards to become the first Big Ten freshman duo to each rush for 700 or more yards in the same season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s hockey’s Guy Gadowsky is that guy | Opinion

Eleven years ago, Guy Gadowsky faced a task that not many second-season coaches endure when signing with a new school. This task: Transition Penn State’s then-club hockey team to an NCAA Division I squad. This is no small task for anyone, working around all of those obstacles during your...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

