Rarely does a team score 50 or more points without throwing 200 passing yards, but that’s just what Penn State did in its 55-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday. With Sean Clifford struggling to get the passing game going in Parker Washington’s absence, freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton took control of the offense, combining for 179 rushing yards to become the first Big Ten freshman duo to each rush for 700 or more yards in the same season.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO