Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey makes rare switch at goalie early in 2nd game against Michigan State
In the second game of Penn State’s series with No. 17 Michigan State, the green and white got off to a blazing hot start, sending three of their first six shots on goal past junior goaltender Liam Souliere and through the net. Michigan State’s third goal of the game,...
Digital Collegian
Consecutive 3-goal periods from Michigan State plague No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey in blowout loss
On a night where Penn State allowed its most goals all season, Guy Gadowsky couldn’t pinpoint exactly what went wrong for it and hoped his team could rebound with a quick turnaround. Michigan State scored seven goals on two different blue and white netminders in Saturday’s barnburner but Gadowsky...
Digital Collegian
Michigan State trounces No. 6 Penn State men's hockey, uses dominant 2nd period to split series
It was a barnburner in Happy Valley, but not to Penn State’s liking. Backed by a pair of three-goal periods, Michigan State defeated the Nittany Lions 7-3 on Saturday to avoid the series sweep. The Spartans came out firing to start the matchup, chasing blue and white starting goaltender...
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | 'Putting finishing touches on an impressive season,' Penn State beats Rutgers 55-10
Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen recount their biggest takeaways from Saturday’s game against the Scarlet Knights. Allen highlights a strong performance from freshman running back duo Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Ralph adds that they’ve become the “backbone” of Penn State’s offense this season.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men's hockey claws back in 3rd period, takes down Michigan State with 2 late goals
No. 6 Penn State continued running the Big Ten gauntlet on Friday when it matched up against No. 17 Michigan State. The Spartans entered this contest on a four-game win streak, while the Nittany Lions also carried plenty of momentum after strong showings against a pair of former No. 1 ranked teams in Michigan and Minnesota over the past two weeks.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football set for late-afternoon kickoff in regular-season finale against Michigan State
Penn State released the kickoff time for its last regular-season game against Michigan State next Saturday. The Nittany Lions will face the Spartans in Beaver Stadium at 4 p.m. to close out the 2022 regular season with hopes of double-digit wins on the line. The matchup will also double as Penn State’s Senior Day.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defense, special teams combine for 3 touchdowns in historic performance vs. Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — In the first quarter, Penn State put up 14 points, and none of those points came from its offense. After a shaky first offensive possession and a field goal from Rutgers, Penn State looked like it might be on upset watch, but true-freshman running back Nick Singleton decided to take matters into his own hands.
Digital Collegian
Defensemen step up on offense, fuel comeback win for Penn State men’s hockey against Michigan State
On a night where Penn State’s success didn’t depend on the myriad of weapons at forward, a pair of junior defensemen stepped up big to solidify a comeback win against Michigan State. Christian Berger and Jimmy Dowd Jr. combined for three of the blue and white’s four goals...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey focuses in on strengths during 3rd-period rally against Michigan State
Heading into the third period of Friday night’s matchup with No. 17 Michigan State, Penn State was still shaking off being a poor conclusion to the first 20 minutes. The Spartans carried a one-goal lead into the final frame, but the scoreboard was a bit generous to the Nittany Lions. It felt like the road team was poised for a victory in Pegula Ice Arena.
Digital Collegian
No. 14 Penn State women’s volleyball falls in 5 sets to No. 3 Wisconsin
In front of a packed house, Penn State pushed the higher-seeded Wisconsin to its limit. The Badgers were able to pull away with a narrow victory after five intense sets. The Nittany Lions carried the momentum after upsetting No. 9 Minnesota, keeping the score tight to begin the first set. However, after several consecutive kills from the Badgers, the Nittany Lions found themselves down 10-5, forcing coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley to call the game's first timeout.
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Grading Penn State’s performance in its win at Rutgers
Despite a slow start, Penn State handled business accordingly, defeating Rutgers 55-10 in its last road trip of the season. The Nittany Lions dominated on both sides of the ball against Rutgers, culminating in their first game scoring over 50 points this year. Here are game grades for each of...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football smashes Rutgers on the road after sluggish start
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Penn State scored more than 40 points against Rutgers for the first time since 1995, but it wasn’t the offense that was responsible for most of the Nittany Lions’ production. The blue and white defeated Rutgers 55-10 in what looked like a closer game...
Digital Collegian
Penn State can expect to add ‘finishing touches’ to the season against Rutgers | The 1-0 Podcast
With Penn State’s season quickly reaching its end, the Nittany Lions can expect to have a nice wrap up to their play this year. ‘The 1-0 podcast’ co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph both expect the upcoming matchup against Rutgers to be a “blowout” win for the Nittany Lions.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball upsets Minnesota for 2nd consecutive ranked win
After three consecutive wins on the road, Penn State came back to Rec Hall to defeat Minnesota. The No. 14 Nittany Lions took down the No. 9 ranked team for the first time since 2021 in a 3-1 match. Inspired by the “Wear White Match” and the crowded stands the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football running backs set Big Ten record, stabilize offense with Parker Washington absent
Rarely does a team score 50 or more points without throwing 200 passing yards, but that’s just what Penn State did in its 55-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday. With Sean Clifford struggling to get the passing game going in Parker Washington’s absence, freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton took control of the offense, combining for 179 rushing yards to become the first Big Ten freshman duo to each rush for 700 or more yards in the same season.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Yale beats No. 11 Penn State women's hockey in overtime, sweeps series in New Haven, Connecticut
One goal in two games isn’t ideal. After losing 3-0 to No. 6 Yale on Friday in New Haven, Connecticut, Penn State fell once again. The Nittany Lions were defeated 2-1 by the Bulldogs. Coming into the game, Yale was missing a couple players that saw action in Friday’s...
Digital Collegian
Behind ferocious defense, Penn State women’s basketball earns 4th straight win to start 2022 season
Penn State was locked in and ready to go from the jump on Friday night. The Nittany Lions earned a 96-33 victory over Bryant, moving them to a perfect 4-0 record on the season. In a largely non-competitive matchup, the Bulldogs attempted 45 field goals while making just 11, as...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer leans on depth to fuel relentless offense against West Virginia
The weather was the ugliest Jeffrey Field has seen this year, but Penn State’s performance may have been the prettiest of its campaign. Thirty minutes ahead of Friday night’s clash, snow squalls moving north to south coated the pitch with a healthy layer of snow during pregame warmups.
Digital Collegian
Ex-Cornell recruits Erik, Mason Gibson flip commitments to Penn State wrestling
Just one match into the season, Penn State added a former heavily touted prospect from the Class of 2022. On Saturday, ex-Cornell commit Erik Gibson flipped his decision to the Nittany Lions after signing his letter of intent with the Big Red last December. Erik hasn't wrestled since his junior...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey’s Guy Gadowsky is that guy | Opinion
Eleven years ago, Guy Gadowsky faced a task that not many second-season coaches endure when signing with a new school. This task: Transition Penn State’s then-club hockey team to an NCAA Division I squad. This is no small task for anyone, working around all of those obstacles during your...
Comments / 0