ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
kyweathercenter.com

Wicked Wind Chills This Weekend

Good afternoon, folks. Light snow and flurries continue to push across areas of central and eastern Kentucky as the wicked wind chills begin to kick in. This settles in for the weekend ahead of changes for Thanksgiving week. Today’s bands of light snow and flurries will taper off, but not...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

It’s About To Get Even Colder

Good Thursday, folks. It’s another true blue wintertime day in the Commonwealth as this January pattern rolls on. I have another band of light snow to track before even colder air surges in for the weekend. Thanksgiving week looks to feature changes that include a big storm system. Let’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Snow Showers and Cold Temps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers and flurries are flying across Kentucky as a weak system zips through the Ohio Valley. This continues to be part of a very cold and wintry pattern across the country. Those snow showers and flurries out there this afternoon can put down some hit...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Wintry Mix & Cold Rain on Tuesday

Temperatures today warm up further than we have seen recently across our area, helped out by more sunshine today. Heading into the evening and into the overnight hours, more cloud cover will start to make its way into our area before low pressure moves in by tomorrow morning. Why is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
cbs4indy.com

More snow is on the way for Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...

It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Rain and Snow Moving into West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system. Our predictor shows the next system […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 59

Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks

We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kentuckytoday.com

COVID levels mostly green in majority of state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows a vast improvement in COVID-19 Community Levels, which are low in the majority of the state with a limited area showing a medium level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians through a Team Kentucky update on November 17. Beshear included updates on Kentucky National Guard members returning home; economic development progress; executive orders regarding medical cannabis; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; wildfires; public health; and shopping local this Christmas season. He also named both the Bourbon County High School Marching Band and journalist Deborah Yetter this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KENTUCKY STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
hazard-herald.com

Most commonly seen birds in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Kentucky from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power helps families in need with bills this winter through energy assistance programs

Kentucky Power helps families in need with bills this winter through energy assistance programs. ASHLAND, Ky., November 17, 2022 – Kentucky Power-funded home energy assistance programs provide financial aid to families in need of help with wintertime electric bills. Applications for HEART, Home Energy Assistance in Reduced Temperatures (HEART), are now being accepted by Community Action groups, which administer these programs through their regional agencies. Applications for THAW, Temporary Heating Assistance in Winter, will be accepted starting January 9.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy