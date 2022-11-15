Read full article on original website
Related
kyweathercenter.com
Wicked Wind Chills This Weekend
Good afternoon, folks. Light snow and flurries continue to push across areas of central and eastern Kentucky as the wicked wind chills begin to kick in. This settles in for the weekend ahead of changes for Thanksgiving week. Today’s bands of light snow and flurries will taper off, but not...
kyweathercenter.com
It’s About To Get Even Colder
Good Thursday, folks. It’s another true blue wintertime day in the Commonwealth as this January pattern rolls on. I have another band of light snow to track before even colder air surges in for the weekend. Thanksgiving week looks to feature changes that include a big storm system. Let’s...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Snow Showers and Cold Temps
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers and flurries are flying across Kentucky as a weak system zips through the Ohio Valley. This continues to be part of a very cold and wintry pattern across the country. Those snow showers and flurries out there this afternoon can put down some hit...
wdrb.com
Wintry Mix & Cold Rain on Tuesday
Temperatures today warm up further than we have seen recently across our area, helped out by more sunshine today. Heading into the evening and into the overnight hours, more cloud cover will start to make its way into our area before low pressure moves in by tomorrow morning. Why is...
cbs4indy.com
More snow is on the way for Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
The Kentucky Lake Region Has You Covered for Holiday Fun
The cover is on the boat. The swimsuits are packed and put away. And that sunscreen will sit in the bathroom cabinet until next spring. It was fun visiting Kentucky Lake this summer, wasn't it?. Well, Land Between the Lakes isn't done with you or any of the rest of...
wdrb.com
SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...
It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
Rain and Snow Moving into West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system. Our predictor shows the next system […]
Fox 59
Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks
We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
wchstv.com
Flood victims staying in travel trailers now dealing with cold temperatures
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — It's been four months since floodwaters devastated Eastern Kentucky. While some have recovered, others have not, and to make matters worse, cold weather is beginning to set in. The state has winterized the travel trailers for flood victims, as they continue to look for a...
kentuckytoday.com
COVID levels mostly green in majority of state
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows a vast improvement in COVID-19 Community Levels, which are low in the majority of the state with a limited area showing a medium level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data...
spectrumnews1.com
Flood survivor explains finding a safe, warm place to stay after flooding hasn't been easy
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Many families that lost everything in July’s flooding in eastern Kentucky remain in temporary housing as they work to rebuild. Wesley Godsey, who’s lived in Perry County all his life, wants those outside of eastern Kentucky to know how hard it is for many to find temporary housing that’s safe and secure.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians through a Team Kentucky update on November 17. Beshear included updates on Kentucky National Guard members returning home; economic development progress; executive orders regarding medical cannabis; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; wildfires; public health; and shopping local this Christmas season. He also named both the Bourbon County High School Marching Band and journalist Deborah Yetter this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
hazard-herald.com
Most commonly seen birds in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Kentucky from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night sky
A Kentucky witness at Erlanger reported watching a huge, slow-moving, triangle-shaped object crossing the night sky at about 2:28 a.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power helps families in need with bills this winter through energy assistance programs
Kentucky Power helps families in need with bills this winter through energy assistance programs. ASHLAND, Ky., November 17, 2022 – Kentucky Power-funded home energy assistance programs provide financial aid to families in need of help with wintertime electric bills. Applications for HEART, Home Energy Assistance in Reduced Temperatures (HEART), are now being accepted by Community Action groups, which administer these programs through their regional agencies. Applications for THAW, Temporary Heating Assistance in Winter, will be accepted starting January 9.
Highlights from Gov. Beshear’s November 17 Team Kentucky update
Here's what was discussed during the November 17 Team Kentucky update
wdrb.com
Police in Kentucky and Indiana are using cameras to scan license plates
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it. Across the U.S., some state legislatures have passed bills addressing automated license plate readers and the data they collect. Kentucky and Indiana have not.
Comments / 0