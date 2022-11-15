Workshops offered by CCOE to promote reading, writing
Colusa County Office of Education’s “And Literacy for All” program is now offering a series of free family workshops to provide parents with tools to help strengthen their child’s reading and writing skills.
“Every child can sour in reading and writing,” read a release issued by And Literacy For All program officials. “These monthly online workshops will provide you with easy and fun activities in English and Spanish to support every child’s success.”
