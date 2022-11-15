Free in-home gas safety checks offered by PG&E

With colder weather months here, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is reminding customers to call to schedule a free in-home safety inspection of their gas appliances. During the visit, PG&E will also relight pilot lights for customers who have heaters or other appliances that have been turned off during warmer months.

Inspections help ensure that gas appliances, including water heaters, furnaces and ovens, are operating safely and efficiently, reducing the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning within the home.