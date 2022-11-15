ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeal-Democrat

Free in-home gas safety checks offered by PG&E

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 5 days ago

With colder weather months here, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is reminding customers to call to schedule a free in-home safety inspection of their gas appliances. During the visit, PG&E will also relight pilot lights for customers who have heaters or other appliances that have been turned off during warmer months.

Inspections help ensure that gas appliances, including water heaters, furnaces and ovens, are operating safely and efficiently, reducing the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning within the home.

Comments / 0

Related
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
6K+
Followers
111
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy