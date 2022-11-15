PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Another week, another game full of negative-yardage plays forced by the Penn State defense. Manny Diaz’s unit came away with 15 tackles for loss and four sacks against Rutgers, the second time in three weeks Penn State racked up double digits in the category. After a sluggish start by the defensive front, Penn State has certainly started to put it together and hasn’t recorded fewer than seven tackles for loss since the Northwestern game.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO