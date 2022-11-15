Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Improved linebacker play and ‘buy-in’ leads to continued dominance for Penn State football defense
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Another week, another game full of negative-yardage plays forced by the Penn State defense. Manny Diaz’s unit came away with 15 tackles for loss and four sacks against Rutgers, the second time in three weeks Penn State racked up double digits in the category. After a sluggish start by the defensive front, Penn State has certainly started to put it together and hasn’t recorded fewer than seven tackles for loss since the Northwestern game.
Digital Collegian
Punting serves as tale of 2 extremes for Penn State football vs. Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Punts were plentiful in Penn State’s 55-10 win over Rutgers, with a punt team by committee of sorts forming for the Nittany Lions. Barney Amor earned the starting job over the course of spring and summer camp, but his job seemed to be a little bit in doubt when true-freshman punter Alex Bacchetta stepped onto the field and received his first non-garbage-time reps.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defense, special teams combine for 3 touchdowns in historic performance vs. Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — In the first quarter, Penn State put up 14 points, and none of those points came from its offense. After a shaky first offensive possession and a field goal from Rutgers, Penn State looked like it might be on upset watch, but true-freshman running back Nick Singleton decided to take matters into his own hands.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football smashes Rutgers on the road after sluggish start
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Penn State scored more than 40 points against Rutgers for the first time since 1995, but it wasn’t the offense that was responsible for most of the Nittany Lions’ production. The blue and white defeated Rutgers 55-10 in what looked like a closer game...
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Grading Penn State’s performance in its win at Rutgers
Despite a slow start, Penn State handled business accordingly, defeating Rutgers 55-10 in its last road trip of the season. The Nittany Lions dominated on both sides of the ball against Rutgers, culminating in their first game scoring over 50 points this year. Here are game grades for each of...
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | 'Putting finishing touches on an impressive season,' Penn State beats Rutgers 55-10
Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen recount their biggest takeaways from Saturday’s game against the Scarlet Knights. Allen highlights a strong performance from freshman running back duo Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Ralph adds that they’ve become the “backbone” of Penn State’s offense this season.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey makes rare switch at goalie early in 2nd game against Michigan State
In the second game of Penn State’s series with No. 17 Michigan State, the green and white got off to a blazing hot start, sending three of their first six shots on goal past junior goaltender Liam Souliere and through the net. Michigan State’s third goal of the game,...
Digital Collegian
Consecutive 3-goal periods from Michigan State plague No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey in blowout loss
On a night where Penn State allowed its most goals all season, Guy Gadowsky couldn’t pinpoint exactly what went wrong for it and hoped his team could rebound with a quick turnaround. Michigan State scored seven goals on two different blue and white netminders in Saturday’s barnburner but Gadowsky...
Digital Collegian
Michigan State trounces No. 6 Penn State men's hockey, uses dominant 2nd period to split series
It was a barnburner in Happy Valley, but not to Penn State’s liking. Backed by a pair of three-goal periods, Michigan State defeated the Nittany Lions 7-3 on Saturday to avoid the series sweep. The Spartans came out firing to start the matchup, chasing blue and white starting goaltender...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball upsets Minnesota for 2nd consecutive ranked win
After three consecutive wins on the road, Penn State came back to Rec Hall to defeat Minnesota. The No. 14 Nittany Lions took down the No. 9 ranked team for the first time since 2021 in a 3-1 match. Inspired by the “Wear White Match” and the crowded stands the...
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for No. 11 Penn State football's game against Rutgers
Penn State is once again a heavy betting favorite. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Nittany Lions are -19 points on the road against Rutgers. The Penn State moneyline is set at -1,400, while Rutgers' is +800. The over/under is set at 45 points. MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men's hockey claws back in 3rd period, takes down Michigan State with 2 late goals
No. 6 Penn State continued running the Big Ten gauntlet on Friday when it matched up against No. 17 Michigan State. The Spartans entered this contest on a four-game win streak, while the Nittany Lions also carried plenty of momentum after strong showings against a pair of former No. 1 ranked teams in Michigan and Minnesota over the past two weeks.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey focuses in on strengths during 3rd-period rally against Michigan State
Heading into the third period of Friday night’s matchup with No. 17 Michigan State, Penn State was still shaking off being a poor conclusion to the first 20 minutes. The Spartans carried a one-goal lead into the final frame, but the scoreboard was a bit generous to the Nittany Lions. It felt like the road team was poised for a victory in Pegula Ice Arena.
Digital Collegian
Ex-Cornell recruits Erik, Mason Gibson flip commitments to Penn State wrestling
Just one match into the season, Penn State added a former heavily touted prospect from the Class of 2022. On Saturday, ex-Cornell commit Erik Gibson flipped his decision to the Nittany Lions after signing his letter of intent with the Big Red last December. Erik hasn't wrestled since his junior...
Digital Collegian
Despite poor conditions, Penn State women’s soccer downs West Virginia in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament
After a 4-1 win against Quinnipiac, Penn State clicked at the right time before its matchup against West Virginia. The game featured a tight first half, but an utterly one-sided second, as it was all blue and white on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions blew out the Mountaineers 4-0, continuing to be a juggernaut in the postseason.
Digital Collegian
Ji’Ayir Brown trying to ‘soak it in’ before time with Penn State football comes to an end
A cornerback from Trenton, New Jersey — Ji’Ayir Brown — made his commitment to Penn State 1,244 days ago, but he had no idea what the journey he was embarking on was going to look like. “Four years ago, I didn’t even know where I was going...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds 2023 walk-on from in-state Malvern Prep
Penn State added another in-state walk-on Thursday night. Linebacker and wide receiver Bobby Mears announced he is committed to Penn State as a walk-on for the class of 2023. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Mears played high school football at Malvern Prep and was a captain. MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE.
Digital Collegian
Behind ferocious defense, Penn State women’s basketball earns 4th straight win to start 2022 season
Penn State was locked in and ready to go from the jump on Friday night. The Nittany Lions earned a 96-33 victory over Bryant, moving them to a perfect 4-0 record on the season. In a largely non-competitive matchup, the Bulldogs attempted 45 field goals while making just 11, as...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball suffers 1st loss of season in semifinals of Charleston Classic
Penn State’s Charleston Classic title hopes ended in the semifinals. The Nittany Lions erased a large deficit late, but it wasn’t enough as Virginia Tech won 61-59 to move onto the finals. Penn State had a lot of trouble handling the ball early, creating a steep hill to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball answers call thanks to physical presence defensively and in paint
Physicality. Dominance. Success. That’s all that needs to be said when it comes to Penn State’s Friday night matchup at the Bryce Jordan Center against Bryant. For the full 40 minutes, the Lady Lions were mentally locked in, not letting up one bit from tipoff to the final buzzer.
