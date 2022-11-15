ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Collegian

Improved linebacker play and ‘buy-in’ leads to continued dominance for Penn State football defense

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Another week, another game full of negative-yardage plays forced by the Penn State defense. Manny Diaz’s unit came away with 15 tackles for loss and four sacks against Rutgers, the second time in three weeks Penn State racked up double digits in the category. After a sluggish start by the defensive front, Penn State has certainly started to put it together and hasn’t recorded fewer than seven tackles for loss since the Northwestern game.
Digital Collegian

Punting serves as tale of 2 extremes for Penn State football vs. Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Punts were plentiful in Penn State’s 55-10 win over Rutgers, with a punt team by committee of sorts forming for the Nittany Lions. Barney Amor earned the starting job over the course of spring and summer camp, but his job seemed to be a little bit in doubt when true-freshman punter Alex Bacchetta stepped onto the field and received his first non-garbage-time reps.
Digital Collegian

Game Grades | Grading Penn State’s performance in its win at Rutgers

Despite a slow start, Penn State handled business accordingly, defeating Rutgers 55-10 in its last road trip of the season. The Nittany Lions dominated on both sides of the ball against Rutgers, culminating in their first game scoring over 50 points this year. Here are game grades for each of...
Digital Collegian

No. 6 Penn State men's hockey claws back in 3rd period, takes down Michigan State with 2 late goals

No. 6 Penn State continued running the Big Ten gauntlet on Friday when it matched up against No. 17 Michigan State. The Spartans entered this contest on a four-game win streak, while the Nittany Lions also carried plenty of momentum after strong showings against a pair of former No. 1 ranked teams in Michigan and Minnesota over the past two weeks.
Digital Collegian

No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey focuses in on strengths during 3rd-period rally against Michigan State

Heading into the third period of Friday night’s matchup with No. 17 Michigan State, Penn State was still shaking off being a poor conclusion to the first 20 minutes. The Spartans carried a one-goal lead into the final frame, but the scoreboard was a bit generous to the Nittany Lions. It felt like the road team was poised for a victory in Pegula Ice Arena.
Digital Collegian

Penn State football adds 2023 walk-on from in-state Malvern Prep

Penn State added another in-state walk-on Thursday night. Linebacker and wide receiver Bobby Mears announced he is committed to Penn State as a walk-on for the class of 2023. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Mears played high school football at Malvern Prep and was a captain. MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE.
