The Independent

Qatar World Cup defeat proves there are some things in sport you can’t pay for

The 22nd World Cup’s opening game really was not a football match, and not just because it was such an easy Ecuador win. What we actually watched was a political summit, a genuine geopolitical event.You only had to look at the most lucrative seats of all, rather than the swathes of empty ones as the hosts were beaten 2-0.There, Fifa president Gianni Infantino sat between the emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan having shaken hands with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the first time earlier on.If they were...
WSB Radio

Djokovic matches Federer's record with 6th ATP Finals title

TURIN, Italy — (AP) — Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title by beating the third-seeded Casper Ruud on Sunday to top a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb. Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3 to secure his first title at the event since 2015 and...

