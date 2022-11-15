The 22nd World Cup’s opening game really was not a football match, and not just because it was such an easy Ecuador win. What we actually watched was a political summit, a genuine geopolitical event.You only had to look at the most lucrative seats of all, rather than the swathes of empty ones as the hosts were beaten 2-0.There, Fifa president Gianni Infantino sat between the emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan having shaken hands with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the first time earlier on.If they were...

43 MINUTES AGO