Gala celebrates law enforcement

Katy Goodson, with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, sings the National Anthem during the inaugural Back the Badge, Yuba Sutter fundraiser gala event Badges and Bows on Saturday in Wheatland. Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Tinna Gordon called Back the Badge, Yuba Sutter a friend for life for anyone working in law enforcement or family members of police department officials.

Gordon is the wife of former California Highway Patrol officer David Gordon, who was severely injured after he was struck by a drunken driver on State Highway 99 and Lomo Crossing back on Oct. 19, 2019. Tinna Gordon said Back the Badge, Yuba Sutter facilitated funds and emotional support for four months as David Gordon recovered at UC Davis Medical Center.