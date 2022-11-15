Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kennewick Coffee Shop Closed Until Monday to Mourn Death of Owner
A wave of sadness is rushing through Tri-Cities as a popular local business mourns the death of its founder. Rockabilly Roasting Co. made the announcement on their official Facebook page that Travis Jordan died unexpectedly. Travis is survived by his wife, Laura, and their daughter, Penelope. In the statement, Laura wrote that the future of Rockabilly Roasting Company remains uncertain. For the time being, the business will be closed until at least Monday morning to allow the family to grieve during this unimaginable time.
Second Juvenile Arrested in Connection With Kennewick Murder
Kennewick Police say a second juvenile has been apprehended for his role in a fatal shooting on October 29th. Teen captured after being spotted in a vehicle near Cable Bridge. October 29th, 19-year-old Julian Chavez was found in one of two vehicles involved in a collision in the 1100 block of West 5th. Both vehicles had bullet holes, but the other occupants had fled the scene. Chavez was found dead inside.
Fire Destroys Trailer in Same Park Where Girl Died 4 Days Ago
For the second time in four days, Kennewick Fire crews responded to the Tri-Cities RV Park for a report of a fire. According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, around 9:39 PM multiple engines were dispatched to the RV and trailer park located at 7322 West Bonnie Ave. Upon arrival,...
‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants
The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
Turkey Trot Event Comes To Kennewick on Thanksgiving Day
There is a palpable excitement that this is back as an "in-person" event this year. After going virtual due to Covid-19, the American Red Cross Annual Turkey Trot is coming up in Kennewick's Columbia Park on Thanksgiving Day. Already, over 1,400 people have registered to run or walk in the...
Plane Crash Near Kahlotus Sends Pilot to the Hospital
(Kahlotus, WA) -- A small plane has crashed in a rural Franklin County field near Kahlotus. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 2:00pm Tuesday, when authorities say the single-engine aircraft developed some sort of mechanical issue and went down in the field near State Highway 21. The pilot complained of minor injuries with a facial cut and chest pain and was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The reason for the mechanical fault was not clear but it is under investigation. Authorities say the plane was traveling from Idaho to an airport near where it went down. No one else was hurt.
West Richland Once Battled Over Two Town Names, Can You Name Them?
West Richland Once Fought Over Two Different Names, Can You Name Them?. It's interesting that West Richland Washington residents once fought over the naming of the town and what is more interesting is that the residents rejected both names in the end. Who Is Carl Heminger In West Richland Washington...
When Pasco Smells Like This, Winter Has Officially Arrived
It's not the snow on the ground, since that typically comes in February. It's not that God-awful song by Mariah Carey, since that happens earlier and earlier every year. Nope, there's a better way to tell when winter has officially started in Pasco, Washington. Just step outside one of these days when it's especially chilly and trust me, you'll get punched right in the nose with an unmistakable odor.
Richland Police Ask Crazy Simple Question, & Tri-Cities Answers
The West Richland PD did a strange thing on their Facebook the other day and actually asked where people would like to see more police presence. I know it's a crazy idea, right? (lol) Here is what the people answered. West Richland Police Department Wants to Know This Question. On...
Drugged Driver Hits 100 MPH on Clearwater Before Kennewick Crash
Kennewick Police say fortunately no other vehicles were involved, and no one else was injured. Errant Benton City driver hits 100 MPH on Clearwater Ave. Monday evening, Kennewick Police were able to corral a dangerous driver who led them on a multi-stage chase. Around 11:05 PM an officer on patrol...
City of Kennewick Collecting Unwanted Bagged Leaves-What You Need to Know
It's that time of year, so many leaves to rake up and get rid of. If you reside in Kennewick, it may interest you to know that Waste Management of Kennewick will take those useless leaves off your hands during your regular garbage day. What do you need to do?
100-mph Chase Ends With Jeep Wrapped Around Kennewick Traffic Pole
Kennewick Police arrested a Benton City man after he crashed his vehicle during a high-speed chase. On Monday, just after 11 pm, Police pulled over the 27-year-old for driving recklessly. The driver pulled over near 10th Avenue and Edison Street, and then abruptly took off in the Jeep at a...
Armed Carjacker Rams Kennewick Police Car Prior to Arrest
According to Kennewick Police, the armed suspect rammed a fully-marked KPD cruiser before being apprehended. A Sunday night carjacking on Columbia Center Boulevard has landed an Arkansas man in the Benton County Jail. Kennewick Police report the woman was confronted by the armed suspect in the 1300 block of Columbia...
The Most Courageous Woman to Ever Live in the PNW Has a Bridge Named After Her in Wallula
As you approach the junction of Highway 12 and Highway 730 there is a park and an abandoned bridge named in memory of Marie “Madame” Dorion. Who was Marie Dorion and why is there a park named after her in Wallula Gap?. Marie Dorion was one of the...
Tri-Cities Former Fair Queen to Compete for National Title
Former Benton Franklin Fair Queen Lexy Hibbs is representing the state of Washington for the National Title of Miss Rodeo America in Las Vegas. The Miss Rodeo America pageant will be held from November 27th through December 4th at South Pointe Hotel and Casino. How are the contestants judged?. There...
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?
If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
After Closing Kennewick Call Center, Amazon Cuts More in Seattle
Back on September 29th, according to information released by the company as well as Bloomberg, MyNorthwest.com, and other sources, Amazon has plans to close the Kennewick Call center. Now, they plan more cuts. Amazon will cut at least 10K workers, thousands in Seattle. According to MyNorthwest.com it's the largest cut...
The Best $20 I’ve Ever Spent? Seeing an Elvis Impersonator in a Washington Casino
The following is a review of a recent concert in which I was stone-cold sober. I think my mother raised me right. One aspect of my life where I still feel her tremendous influence is in my musical tastes. (My mom is still alive, by the way.) Because of my mom, I like a lot of artists across several genres. I love Billy Joel. I love Billy Joel enough that I accidentally bought a second copy of an album of his that I already had. I love R.E.M., INXS, Peter Gabriel, Paul Simon, Elton John, The Beatles, ELO, The Police, and Bryan Adams. That's not even the tip of the iceberg yet. I love live music to the point where there are some artists that I only own their live albums.
After Many Years, Driver’s Ed Returns to WW Public Schools
Not only will WWHS students be able to enroll in Traffic Safety Education, but the class is free. Walla Walla School District Brings back Driver's Ed. For most WA state high schools, it's been at least 10-15 years since Traffic Safety, or Driver's Ed was offered by the schools. For many, it's been 20.
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0