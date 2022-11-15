Portion of Route 21 in Ontario County named after veterans advocate

CANANDAIGUA, NY — A portion of state Route 21 will now be known as the Ralph Calabrese Memorial Highway, named after the late Canandaigua resident and veterans advocate who led a fight to successfully save the Canandaigua VA Medical Center from closing.

Legislation sponsored by state Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, and Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-Manchester, to name the roadway after local veteran Ralph Calabrese, who died Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 92 at the VA Medical Center he helped save, has been signed into law, both announced on Friday, Veterans Day.

The section of road begins on Route 21 at East Gibson and North Main streets in Canandaigua and ends at Route 488 in the town of Hopewell.

Helming called Mr. Calabrese an American hero, a fierce advocate for his fellow veterans, and a good friend. Designating the roadway in his honor is a symbol of their enduring gratitude and respect.

“Our community and state are indebted to Mr. Calabrese not only for his service in the Korean War, but for his leadership here at home to save the Canandaigua VA Medical Center and fight for the benefits and support every veteran deserves," Helming said in a statement. “Whether you saw him in a parade or at a Canandaigua Braves football game, Mr. Calabrese’s incomparable spirit was palpable and infectious.”

Gallahan stated that Mr. Calabrese was a man who loved his country and his community like no other.

“His dedicated service to our nation and efforts to support our veterans were truly laudable, and it is because of him the Canandaigua VA Medical Center has been able to continue their important work in support of our service members,” Gallahan said in a statement. “I can think of few people from our community worthy of this recognition like Ralph, so I am grateful to see this bill signed into law to memorialize his legacy for future generations.”

Dominic Calabresesaid he had firsthand knowledge of what a great man his father was, especially where the veterans were concerned.

"This is an honor that will keep his legacy alive in everyone that passes through that corridor of Route 21," Dominic Calabrese stated in thanking the legislators.

Ralph Calabrese is widely credited for saving the Canandaigua VA Medical Center when the federal government recommended closing the facility decades ago. He launched an extensive grassroots campaign – organizing community rallies, collecting thousands of letters of support, speaking at hearings, and battling Washington.

But that’s only a portion of what he worked for, as he continued to dedicate his life to advocating for his fellow veterans and his community after the VA was saved, Helming said.

Mr. Calabrese, who once hosted a show on veterans issues on Finger Lakes TV, was among those who helped create the Finger Lakes Advocacy Council (also known as Finger Lakes Advisory Council) in 2003. He also was a well-known volunteer at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, accruing 4,400 volunteer hours there.

A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Calabrese served for two years with the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea. For his valor and meritorious service during the conflict, he received a number of decorations, including a Bronze Service Star, the Korean Service Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge.

Mr. Calabrese was a recipient of the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce’s Mr. Canandaigua honor, which is an achievement award recognizing years of service to the community. He received the Congressional Certificate of Commendation, and a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol was presented to him in 2016.

He was inducted to the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame in 2012.