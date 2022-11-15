THE NEEDLESS ACT TO 'PROTECT' MARRIAGE. There are two things to remember about the Respect for Marriage Act. One, it is unnecessary. And two, it's going to become law. The bill is in the Senate, where it is guaranteed to pass. There was a vote this week to overcome a filibuster, and the bill made it over that hurdle with 62 votes — all 50 Senate Democrats plus 12 Republicans. Democratic leaders had waited until after the midterm elections to hold the vote in case any of the Republicans were feeling political pressure. Now, the Senate will hold a vote on the final passage after Thanksgiving.

2 DAYS AGO