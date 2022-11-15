ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Washington Examiner

Why are Democrats able to win elections with poor-quality candidates?

The topic of “candidate quality” has been discussed recently to rationalize Republicans’ poor performance in last Tuesday’s elections. It’s been repeatedly pushed by many on the Right as the main reason for the Republicans’ failure. But blaming “candidate quality” is foolish and an oversimplification. If candidate quality truly matters as much as some have claimed, why do Democrats continue to win elections while nominating low-quality candidates?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans must rush to control spending

With their new majority in the House of Representatives, Republicans should quickly move to reduce federal spending and block any more tax increases by President Joe Biden . The need for action is clear. Annual federal spending has increased from $4.1 trillion in fiscal 2018 to $6.3 trillion in fiscal...
Washington Examiner

Biden AWOL on Electoral Count Act reform after midterm 'democracy' push

President Joe Biden spoke a lot about saving democracy on the midterm campaign trail but has been mostly silent about a concrete bipartisan reform designed to avoid a repeat of 2020's aftermath. Congressional leaders from both parties have expressed support throughout 2022 for reforming the Electoral Count Act, a vaguely...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Daily on Energy: What the House GOP has in store for Biden

Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. HOUSE GOP PLANS: Republicans officially won control of the House on Wednesday. Here’s what they’re planning...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: As good as it’s been for Biden

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden having the best week he has had in about a year. His party evaporated the GOP election “red wave,” he kept the Senate, and he held his own overseas. Even better, he ended the week by hosting his granddaughter's wedding on the South Lawn on Saturday.
Washington Examiner

'Investigate the investigators': Biden-allied group vows to push back on House GOP oversight

A left-wing group allied with President Joe Biden has vowed to push back on Republican investigations into the Biden administration following the Republican takeover of the House as the GOP plans investigations into Hunter Biden and more. The Congressional Integrity Project, which originally operated in 2020 but has gone silent...
Washington Examiner

Biden plans to sign first bipartisan marijuana bill into law

President Joe Biden is expected to sign legislation that will expand medical marijuana research that passed the Senate this week in a sign of bipartisanship. This is the first stand-alone cannabis bill to be approved with unanimous consent by both the Senate and the House, which passed the bill in July. It seeks to make it easier for scientists to conduct medical marijuana tests and provide protection for doctors who discuss with patients both the benefits and drawbacks of using marijuana. It will now head to Biden, and a White House official told the Washington Examiner that the president will sign the legislation.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

GOP lawmakers decry Garland appointing special counsel for Trump investigations

Republican lawmakers denounced the Biden administration's decision to appoint a special counsel to oversee the Department of Justice's investigations of former President Donald Trump. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment on Friday afternoon. The special counsel will decide whether Trump should face charges as the DOJ investigates the former...
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

The needless act to 'protect' marriage

THE NEEDLESS ACT TO 'PROTECT' MARRIAGE. There are two things to remember about the Respect for Marriage Act. One, it is unnecessary. And two, it's going to become law. The bill is in the Senate, where it is guaranteed to pass. There was a vote this week to overcome a filibuster, and the bill made it over that hurdle with 62 votes — all 50 Senate Democrats plus 12 Republicans. Democratic leaders had waited until after the midterm elections to hold the vote in case any of the Republicans were feeling political pressure. Now, the Senate will hold a vote on the final passage after Thanksgiving.
Washington Examiner

LaRose wants to change threshold for Ohio constitutional amendments

(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose believes there is literally too much in the Ohio Constitution. The 67,000 words in the state constitution contains things that have no place in the constitution, according to LaRose, and he announced he supports a joint resolution introduced Thursday in the Ohio General Assembly to make it harder to add more.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump was always the result of the conservative populist coalition, not the cause

NEW ALEXANDRIA, Pennsylvania — Ever since former President Donald Trump lost to President Joe Biden in 2020, there has been a flag hanging from a home not far from where I live that reads "Trump 2024" — one of the thousands I have seen across the country in the past two years. But yesterday, when I drove past this home, that sign was gone.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Asian Americans and the racist lies of the left

America today is obsessed with racial victimhood. From the "mostly peaceful" summer of violence to the attempts to change the date of our nation’s founding, America’s all-consuming racial obsession is clear. Common sense measures like voter ID are decried as " racist ," our police forces are smeared based on lies, and absurd hate hoaxes are gleefully gobbled up by the media in the hopes of sowing division — presumably because genuine instances of racial antagonism in America are actually pretty rare.
Washington Examiner

Done with Trump, the nation moves on

Are Americans done with Donald Trump? Are voters over him? Is he past his sell-by date? Has he, to use a phrase as shopworn as the man himself, jumped the shark?. The answers are yes, yes, yes, and yes. All of the above. For years, many principled conservatives and Republicans...
FLORIDA STATE

