ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ncbiotech.org

Venture Day Connects Early-Stage Triangle Tech and Med Companies with Investors

“Could it be small enough to be flown?” an investor asked out of the audience. “With the proper funding!” responded the entrepreneur on stage, to chuckles and knowing smiles around the auditorium. Though the Research Triangle area of North Carolina is a hotbed of technology innovation, turning these...

Comments / 0

Community Policy