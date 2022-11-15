Effective: 2022-11-20 10:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Oxford An area of heavy snow will affect southwestern Oxford...east central Grafton and northeastern Carroll Counties At 1057 AM EST...An area of heavy snow was along a line extending from 10 miles north of Fryeburg to near Lincoln...and moving southeast AT 20 MPH. Locations impacted include Conway, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Lincoln, Franconia, Woodstock, Bartlett, Denmark, Lovell, Jackson, Albany, Benton, Chatham, Easton, Livermore, Hart`s Location, Waterville Valley, Stowe, Thornton and Sweden. This includes Interstate 93 between mile markers 95 and 106. This also includes Pleasant Mountain, Kearsarge North , Mount Flume, Mount Liberty, and Mount Carrigan. * Winds in excess of 35 mph are possible with this area of heavy snow. * Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile in this area of heavy snow. Icy roads are possible as the snow melts on the roads then quickly refreezes.

OXFORD COUNTY, ME ・ 4 HOURS AGO