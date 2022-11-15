Read full article on original website
Project will improve Mill Creek Flood Control in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Walla Walla County are partnering on a project to repair and improve locations within the Mill Creek Flood Control Project. Mill Creek historically floods the Walla Walla and surrounding areas. According to a press release, the creek flooded...
Salvation Army Kettle Kick-off featuring Darth Vader to help
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The force around the Tri-Cities is STRONG! The Salvation Army hosted it’s annual Kettle Kick-off on Saturday. The event went from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. People got the chance to met Storm Troopers and Darth Vader himself. People were able to get a taste of the...
Dusted Valley Vintners 2019 Southwind Vineyard Estate BFM, Walla Walla Valley, $55
The success of the “Big (expletive) Merlot” program from this Southside Walla Walla producer has prompted a pair of vineyard-designated BFM bottlings – both from Allan Brothers’s Sagemoor Vineyards holdings. This is from Southwind Vineyard, a planting about 13 miles due south of the DVV winery, and Sagemoor has honored the long-term lease that the Braunel and Johnson families developed with the Middleton family prior to the sale to Allan Bros. There is a stately profile to the blend of Merlot (81%), Cabernet Sauvignon (18%) and Petit Verdot, beginning with the nose of elderberry, Western serviceberry, black pepper and slate. Inside, there’s an explosion of richness to the dark blue fruit, backed by pliable tannins that are age-worthy rather than aggressive, allowing for a pleasing finish of blackberry. These families from Wisconsin recently opened a satellite tasting room in Edmonds, giving Stained Toothers two choices in the Puget Sound area.
Old Welch juice plant to serve as intake for future Behavioral Health and Recovery Center
“We are going to have less crime, lower jail and court costs, lower hospital costs and shorter waiting times in hospital and emergency rooms because frequent overdose cases should go down.”
The Most Courageous Woman to Ever Live in the PNW Has a Bridge Named After Her in Wallula
As you approach the junction of Highway 12 and Highway 730 there is a park and an abandoned bridge named in memory of Marie “Madame” Dorion. Who was Marie Dorion and why is there a park named after her in Wallula Gap?. Marie Dorion was one of the...
West Richland Once Battled Over Two Town Names, Can You Name Them?
West Richland Once Fought Over Two Different Names, Can You Name Them?. It's interesting that West Richland Washington residents once fought over the naming of the town and what is more interesting is that the residents rejected both names in the end. Who Is Carl Heminger In West Richland Washington...
Pasco school closure
PASCO, Wash.- Kingspoint Christian School is closed due to a water issue. There will not be afternoon extended day program. Conferences will continue as planned unless notified by the classroom teacher. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census
Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?. I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763.
Franklin, Adams Counties Get Big Development Funds
Thanks to some grants and low-interest loans, two Eastern Washington counties will be receiving economic and infrastructure development money. The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded a total of $8.75 million to six counties, which includes Franklin and Adams. The money is from the Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) and will be used to help drive development.
Richland school board member Semi Bird launches campaign for WA governor in 2024
As he nears the end of his first year as a school board member — a year that included a controversial move to defy Washington’s indoor mask mandate, an Open Public Meeting Act lawsuit and an ongoing recall effort — Richland’s Misipati Semi Bird has his sights set on state office.
‘Turmoil.’ Unions say they have ‘no confidence’ in Tri-Cities public health leader
Health district administrator says letter of accusations is not accurate.
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
Kennewick Coffee Shop Closed Until Monday to Mourn Death of Owner
A wave of sadness is rushing through Tri-Cities as a popular local business mourns the death of its founder. Rockabilly Roasting Co. made the announcement on their official Facebook page that Travis Jordan died unexpectedly. Travis is survived by his wife, Laura, and their daughter, Penelope. In the statement, Laura wrote that the future of Rockabilly Roasting Company remains uncertain. For the time being, the business will be closed until at least Monday morning to allow the family to grieve during this unimaginable time.
133-Year-Old Business in Washington Closes Its Doors
Image Purchased via Unsplash+ In collaboration with Getty Images. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MartinsWallaWalla, BestLifeOnline, yaktrinews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ODOT cleans out homeless camps
PENDLETON – The Oregon Department of Transportation is cleaning out homeless camps around Exit 209 at Interstate 84. Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett said the city was notified by the Oregon State Police that the camps in the area had been served notices of orders to vacate. “Several camps...
I-84 shut down from Pendleton to La Grande due to crashes and icy conditions
PENDLETON, Ore. — Interstate 84 is shut down in both directions in eastern Oregon due to crashes and icy conditions, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported Thursday morning. The westbound closure extends to Baker City. The closure is expected to last several hours, according to ODOT, and stretches...
Pasco council member offended by comments against his appointment
Redistricting in Pasco has raised allegations of discrimination during city council meetings. But this time, the debate is over Hispanic and African American representation. Pasco City Council Member Irving Brown Sr. defended his appointment to the council during a recent special meeting. He was appointed after the Latina-elected Nikki Torres resigned to run for the state Senate earlier this year.
Family escapes garage fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
Another juvenile arrested in Kennewick murder investigation
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Authorities have made another arrest in the murder investigation of a Kennewick man. The 14-year-old male was arrested Thursday afternoon after a traffic stop was made on the Benton County Cable Bridge. The boy was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and is facing a murder charge. This is the second arrest law enforcement has made...
