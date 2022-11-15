The success of the “Big (expletive) Merlot” program from this Southside Walla Walla producer has prompted a pair of vineyard-designated BFM bottlings – both from Allan Brothers’s Sagemoor Vineyards holdings. This is from Southwind Vineyard, a planting about 13 miles due south of the DVV winery, and Sagemoor has honored the long-term lease that the Braunel and Johnson families developed with the Middleton family prior to the sale to Allan Bros. There is a stately profile to the blend of Merlot (81%), Cabernet Sauvignon (18%) and Petit Verdot, beginning with the nose of elderberry, Western serviceberry, black pepper and slate. Inside, there’s an explosion of richness to the dark blue fruit, backed by pliable tannins that are age-worthy rather than aggressive, allowing for a pleasing finish of blackberry. These families from Wisconsin recently opened a satellite tasting room in Edmonds, giving Stained Toothers two choices in the Puget Sound area.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO