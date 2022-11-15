Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Coos by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 10:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Grafton; Southern Coos An area of heavy snow will affect southwestern Oxford...east central Grafton and northeastern Carroll Counties At 1057 AM EST...An area of heavy snow was along a line extending from 10 miles north of Fryeburg to near Lincoln...and moving southeast AT 20 MPH. Locations impacted include Conway, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Lincoln, Franconia, Woodstock, Bartlett, Denmark, Lovell, Jackson, Albany, Benton, Chatham, Easton, Livermore, Hart`s Location, Waterville Valley, Stowe, Thornton and Sweden. This includes Interstate 93 between mile markers 95 and 106. This also includes Pleasant Mountain, Kearsarge North , Mount Flume, Mount Liberty, and Mount Carrigan. * Winds in excess of 35 mph are possible with this area of heavy snow. * Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile in this area of heavy snow. Icy roads are possible as the snow melts on the roads then quickly refreezes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 10:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Oxford An area of heavy snow will affect southwestern Oxford...east central Grafton and northeastern Carroll Counties At 1057 AM EST...An area of heavy snow was along a line extending from 10 miles north of Fryeburg to near Lincoln...and moving southeast AT 20 MPH. Locations impacted include Conway, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Lincoln, Franconia, Woodstock, Bartlett, Denmark, Lovell, Jackson, Albany, Benton, Chatham, Easton, Livermore, Hart`s Location, Waterville Valley, Stowe, Thornton and Sweden. This includes Interstate 93 between mile markers 95 and 106. This also includes Pleasant Mountain, Kearsarge North , Mount Flume, Mount Liberty, and Mount Carrigan. * Winds in excess of 35 mph are possible with this area of heavy snow. * Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile in this area of heavy snow. Icy roads are possible as the snow melts on the roads then quickly refreezes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Southern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 12:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Southern Franklin An area of heavy snow showers will affect southwestern Kennebec east central Oxford...northeastern Androscoggin and south central Franklin Counties At 1210 PM EST...An area of heavy snow showers was over Canton, or 11 miles north of Turner...moving east AT 30 MPH. Locations impacted include Turner, Jay, Litchfield, Belgrade, Livermore Falls, Manchester, Dixfield, Canton, Winthrop, Leeds, Livermore, Buckfield, Chesterville, Hartford, Fayette, Monmouth, Wayne, Readfield, Sumner and Mount Vernon. * Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this area of heavy snow showers. * Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile in this area of heavy snow showers. Icy roads are possible as the snow melts on the roads then quickly refreezes.
