Idaho football coach Jason Eck offers space for players to grieve on-campus deaths

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
'We were locked in': Washington State records four interceptions against former Cougar quarterback, takes care of Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – For the Washington State faithful, Saturday’s game played out like a fantasy. For former Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura, now the signal-caller at Arizona, it was a nightmare scenario. WSU’s defense made life miserable for de Laura, who tossed a career-high four interceptions. He threw...
KHQ Right Now
The pick: Why Washington State will beat Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – Considering matchup advantages, the team’s recent results, the odds, the setting, the unpredictable nature of the Pac-12 – I had a tough time making a call on this one. Washington State’s got a talented defense. Arizona’s got a high-powered offense. The Cougars’ offense appears...
KHQ Right Now
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house near campus were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when they were attacked, a county coroner told a cable news channel. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt also told...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow PD shares timeline leading up to murder of University of Idaho students, seeking info to fill in the gaps
MOSCOW, Idaho - Investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho (U of I) students on Sunday, Nov. 13 continues, though details remain sparse for both the public and the victims' families. Autopsies were conducted by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's office on Wednesday and sent to the Latah...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow PD announces Sunday press conference for investigation of murdered U of I students
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police Department (MPD) announced a press conference will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. regarding the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students. The press conference will be streamed live on our NonStop Local website. On Sunday, Nov. 13, four...
Idaho State Journal
Officials: 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation. Police discovered the students'...
ABC 15 News
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant, reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
Four University of Idaho Students Discovered Dead in Off-Campus Home ‘Believed to Be Victims of Homicide’
Four students at the University of Idaho were found dead Sunday evening inside of a house located just off campus. In an email to students, university officials said that investigators believe that the students were “victims of homicide.”. According to a press release from the City of Moscow Police...
KHQ Right Now
Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KXLY
‘This is truly a horrific situation’: Idaho announces plethora of counseling services amidst homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho canceled classes on Monday to honor the students who died over the weekend. Many students packed up and returned home, unwilling to wait until Thanksgiving Break. Events like this are not common in Moscow, and the community is heartbroken after losing four...
Close friends of UI murder victims holding memorial in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Close friends of the four students who were killed at the University of Idaho over the weekend will hold a memorial in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday. There will be a candlelight ceremony for the four victims to honor and cherish their lives at Independence Point at 5 p.m. Close friends of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan...
KULR8
Some details emerge in homicide of four University of Idaho students, many questions remain
Information from the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County coroner shed some light on the homicide of four University of Idaho students. On the third day of the investigation, many questions still remain. You can find more details on this story here.
KXLY
‘Scary and frustrating’: Questions remain unanswered in U of I homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Memorials, like the one at the entrance for the University of Idaho, are popping up across the school’s campus. Students are leaving flowers, stuffed animals, and more items in remembrance of the four students whose lives were taken too soon. Mad Greek is closed tonight...
KHQ Right Now
Extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Moscow homicide victims
This is an extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near the campus in Moscow. You can find our coverage on the homicide investigation here.
Fugitive at large in East Idaho
U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release...
Even more questions coming from University of Idaho homicide investigation
MOSCOW, ID. — Four families that should be planning Thanksgiving dinner are now planning their childrens’ funerals instead. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the deaths of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves — four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend — is one of the most traumatic deaths she’s ever experienced. READ:...
Idaho8.com
Crash blocks US 26 east of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, at westbound US26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th...
Police Identify the 4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Off-Campus Apartment
University President Scott Green confirmed the student's deaths were being investigated as possible homicides The identities of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in an off-campus apartment on Sunday have been identified. Moscow, Idaho, police shared the names of the students in a news release on its website on Monday: Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee GonCalves, 21. The department also confirmed that all four victims attended the university. "The Moscow Police Department and the City of Moscow is deeply saddened for the families...
Comments / 0