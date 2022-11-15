ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

AM Prep-Segue

By By Oscar Wells Gabriel II - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR'S WIFE TESTIFIES AGAINST HARVEY WEINSTEIN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was similar to the stories other women have told about Harvey Weinstein: they met him at a movie industry event, he showed interest in their careers, invited them to his hotel room — then raped them. This time the woman telling the story was the wife of the governor of California. Jennifer Siebel (SEE'-bel) Newsom told a Los Angeles jury that Weinstein raped her in a hotel room 17 years ago — and that it has had a devastating effect on her since. Asked by her attorney to describe what she thought as Weinstein forced sex on her, she shouted from the witness stand, “He knows this is not normal!” ”He knows this is not consent!” As if overcome by the memory, she shouted, “Oh God!” and began crying. Weinstein watched silently from the defense table.

JENNIFER SIEBEL NEWSOM TO BE CROSS-EXAMINED MORE FULLY TODAY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys for Harvey Weinstein will try to poke holes in the account given by Jennifer Siebel (SEE'-bel) Newsom on the stand in Los Angeles yesterday. She described being sexually assaulted and raped by the disgraced Hollywood producer in 2005. One area Weinstein's lawyers tried to explore yesterday was the emotion she showed on the stand and details she gave in court that weren't in accounts she gave police and others when she first came forward. Also at issue: how much she told husband Gavin Newsom, about the assault. She said he was one of the first to know. But lawyers for Weinstein asked why the couple sought political donations from Weinstein, even after it was assumed he would have known of her allegations.

PAUL HAGGIS HAS MORE ADDED TO CIVIL CASE AWARD

NEW YORK (AP) — An Oscar-winning filmmaker has had more financial penalties slapped on him after a jury ruled last week that he raped a publicist nearly a decade ago. The total tab for Paul Haggis now stands at $10 million. A civil trial jury in New York City yesterday tacked another $2.5 million onto the $7.5 million figure it ordered last week against the man behind the Oscar-winning movies “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby.” Accuser Haleigh Breest's lawyers call the verdict just. But Haggis insists he's innocent — and says he's running out of money for his defense. He vows to appeal, telling reporters he "will die” trying to clear his name.

EX-"TONIGHT SHOW" HOST JAY LENO BURNED IN GASOLINE FIRE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former host of the “Tonight Show” is recovering from injuries from a gasoline fire. Jay Leno says he's OK, despite suffering what he calls “some serious burns.” In a statement to The Associated Press, Leno says he will need “a week or two” to get back on his feet. In his statement to the AP, Leno didn't say where or how his injuries occurred. But other news sources say it happened at his garage in Burbank, California. Leno, who's 72, was to attend a financial event in Las Vegas on Sunday. But in an email he told organizers he had suffered ”a serious medical emergency."

JIM CARREY AMONG THOSE BANNED FROM RUSSIA

MOSCOW (AP) — Allllrrrrighty, then! Jim Carrey is no longer welcome in Russia — not that he's planning to go. Russia's Foreign Ministry has the comedian and actor on a list of about 100 Canadians banned from Russia. The list was drawn up by the Kremlin to protest sanctions put on Russia by Canada for invading Ukraine. But Russia calls it Canada's “aggressively anti-Russian course.”

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:19 a.m. EST

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators have approved an historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution, However, there was little progress in addressing the root cause of climate change, the burning of fossil fuels. The decision establishes a fund for what negotiators call loss and damage. It is a big win for poorer nations which have long called for cash _...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Leader Telegram

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:04 a.m. EST

Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made the announcement after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump’s account should be reinstated. It is not clear...
TENNESSEE STATE
Leader Telegram

UK skeptical on Macron call for talks, says Ukraine must decide

The U.K. pushed back against a French call for Ukraine to restart peace negotiations with Russia, warning that President Vladimir Putin may simply be seeking a pause in hostilities after suffering a series of military setbacks. “It’s always been clear that Russia would only meaningfully enter into negotiations when it felt pressurized to do so,” U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Saturday in an interview. “Russia is now on the back foot, but it is incredibly important that we continue to support the Ukrainians as...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Man gets jail for joining Capitol riot after Tinder date

A Delaware business owner has been sentenced to 30 days of incarceration for storming the U.S. Capitol after seeing the riot erupt on a Tinder date's television and taking an Uber ride to join the mob's attack, court records show. U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan also on Friday ordered Jeffrey Schaefer to pay a $2,000 fine and $500 in restitution for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Washington. ...
MILTON, DE
Leader Telegram

No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again

U.S. Army veteran Matt Schermerhorn couldn’t give blood for years because he was stationed in Europe during a deadly mad cow disease scare there. Now, he’s proud to be back in the donor’s chair. Schermerhorn, 58, is among thousands of people, including current and former military members, who have returned to blood donation centers across the country after federal health officials lifted a ban that stood for more than two decades. ...
DAVENPORT, IA
Leader Telegram

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — New Zealand's climate minister has said a draft of the final document circulated by the presidency “has been received quite poorly by pretty much everybody,” adding that delegations are going into another round of talks. Speaking to reporters, James Shaw called the draft “entirely unsatisfactory." He added that the proposal “abandons really any hope of achieving 1.5 (degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit)," referring to the...
Leader Telegram

UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — United Nations climate talks ran into extra time on Saturday with little sign of a breakthrough, as negotiations remain hung up on key issues including funds for the loss and damage suffered by poorer vulnerable countries hit by extreme weather. Officials from country delegations arrived at the sprawling conference zone, now mostly empty, for another day of negotiations. “Negotiations went all through the night," said...
Leader Telegram

EXPLAINER: What are special counsels and what do they do?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The appointment of a special counsel to oversee the remainder of two significant investigations related to former President Donald Trump focuses fresh attention on the role such prosecutors have played in modern American history. In this case, Attorney General Merrick Garland has turned to Jack Smith, a veteran war crimes prosecutor with a background in public corruption probes to lead investigations into the retention of classified documents at Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
776
Followers
9K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy