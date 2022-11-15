AM Prep-Segue

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR'S WIFE TESTIFIES AGAINST HARVEY WEINSTEIN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was similar to the stories other women have told about Harvey Weinstein: they met him at a movie industry event, he showed interest in their careers, invited them to his hotel room — then raped them. This time the woman telling the story was the wife of the governor of California. Jennifer Siebel (SEE'-bel) Newsom told a Los Angeles jury that Weinstein raped her in a hotel room 17 years ago — and that it has had a devastating effect on her since. Asked by her attorney to describe what she thought as Weinstein forced sex on her, she shouted from the witness stand, “He knows this is not normal!” ”He knows this is not consent!” As if overcome by the memory, she shouted, “Oh God!” and began crying. Weinstein watched silently from the defense table.

JENNIFER SIEBEL NEWSOM TO BE CROSS-EXAMINED MORE FULLY TODAY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys for Harvey Weinstein will try to poke holes in the account given by Jennifer Siebel (SEE'-bel) Newsom on the stand in Los Angeles yesterday. She described being sexually assaulted and raped by the disgraced Hollywood producer in 2005. One area Weinstein's lawyers tried to explore yesterday was the emotion she showed on the stand and details she gave in court that weren't in accounts she gave police and others when she first came forward. Also at issue: how much she told husband Gavin Newsom, about the assault. She said he was one of the first to know. But lawyers for Weinstein asked why the couple sought political donations from Weinstein, even after it was assumed he would have known of her allegations.

PAUL HAGGIS HAS MORE ADDED TO CIVIL CASE AWARD

NEW YORK (AP) — An Oscar-winning filmmaker has had more financial penalties slapped on him after a jury ruled last week that he raped a publicist nearly a decade ago. The total tab for Paul Haggis now stands at $10 million. A civil trial jury in New York City yesterday tacked another $2.5 million onto the $7.5 million figure it ordered last week against the man behind the Oscar-winning movies “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby.” Accuser Haleigh Breest's lawyers call the verdict just. But Haggis insists he's innocent — and says he's running out of money for his defense. He vows to appeal, telling reporters he "will die” trying to clear his name.

EX-"TONIGHT SHOW" HOST JAY LENO BURNED IN GASOLINE FIRE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former host of the “Tonight Show” is recovering from injuries from a gasoline fire. Jay Leno says he's OK, despite suffering what he calls “some serious burns.” In a statement to The Associated Press, Leno says he will need “a week or two” to get back on his feet. In his statement to the AP, Leno didn't say where or how his injuries occurred. But other news sources say it happened at his garage in Burbank, California. Leno, who's 72, was to attend a financial event in Las Vegas on Sunday. But in an email he told organizers he had suffered ”a serious medical emergency."

JIM CARREY AMONG THOSE BANNED FROM RUSSIA

MOSCOW (AP) — Allllrrrrighty, then! Jim Carrey is no longer welcome in Russia — not that he's planning to go. Russia's Foreign Ministry has the comedian and actor on a list of about 100 Canadians banned from Russia. The list was drawn up by the Kremlin to protest sanctions put on Russia by Canada for invading Ukraine. But Russia calls it Canada's “aggressively anti-Russian course.”