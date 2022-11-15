Read full article on original website
It is Illegal for You To Name Your Baby These Names in California
Picking the name for your newborn is a very serious decision. You have to pick a name that's right for them, something that will keep them safe, yet, give them their own personality. Something that might make them stand out, yet, make them unique in their own way. There are...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
5 Amazing Glamping Spots To Escape To In Oregon
I’m willing to bet that my mom unintentionally started the term “Glamping”. I say this because when we were loading my family’s 1964 Ford Econoline van to go camping, my mom insisted on bringing some of the luxuries of life. A little television, a VCR (since getting a signal in the hills might be difficult), and, believe it or not… an oscillating fan. My brother and I would always joke about how mom would plug it into a tree. My dad was tech-savvy, and jimmy rigged extra car batteries with outlets so my mom could “Glamp” in style. Early 80’s style, but still style.
Can Washington Get Hurricanes? Well, Sort Of.
While researching Washington's history of earthquakes yesterday, I wanted to see what kind of environmental hazards the Pacific Northwest and Washington itself are vulnerable to from the coast. We certainly have tsunami risk up and down the coast, but the likelihood of that having tremendous environmental damage to the cities and towns more insulated by the Cascade Mountains is extremely low.
Celebrate 2023 By Taking a FREE Hike in One of Washington’s Beautiful State Parks
Washington State Parks is celebrating the new year with its First Day Hikes program, which will make hikes across 40 of Washington's state parks free for one day. There is no need to have previously purchased a Discover Pass but you may need a parking permit for certain areas. For those who like to collect keepsakes, the free hike will also come with a free First Day Hikes 2023 pin to commemorate the event. Washington State Parks tells us that last year almost 55,000 people participated, hiking for over 130,000 miles combined.
10 Interesting Oregon Shaped Holiday Gifts
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
Washington Had Over 400 Earthquakes This Year, But You Never Noticed
One of the things I enjoy about living in Washington, specifically eastern Washington, is that I don't have to be too terribly concerned with natural disasters. That's not to say Washington is completely immune to acts of God. After all, the deadliest avalanche in American history took place in Washington.
6 Places to Chop a Christmas Tree in WA: The Christmas Loophole
Is It Legal to Chop Your Own Tree in WA? The Christmas Loophole. Is it really okay for us to chop our own Christmas trees in Washington state? We have found the Christmas Loophole that lets us do just that. So, if you've been dying to explore your inner lumberjack in Washington, now's your chance. Washington state has a free permit that makes it legal to chop your own Christmas trees without penalty.
Robbery: Why Do My License Tabs Cost So Much in Washington State?
It’s that time of year again. No, I’m not referring to Thanksgiving or Christmas or anything having to do with the holiday season. I’m referring to the letter in the mail I get each year around this time from the State of Washington reminding me that it’s time to renew my vehicle license tabs.
How long does it take to be in a Common law Marriage in Washington?
In order to get married in Washington state you have to jump thru quite a few hoops, find an officiant, get a marriage license and have a wedding, or some sort of ceremony. It can be a buzzkill for those who just wanna get it over with and have the title of Husband and Wife.
Ticketmaster Under Investigation After Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Disaster
According to a new report on Saturday (Nov. 19), Ticketmaster is now under investigation by the top legal authorities in three states after a botched rollout of tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour left millions of fans frustrated and empty handed. The Associated Press reports that the Attorneys General...
Washington State Walmart’s #1 Best Selling Item Will Surprise You
What's The #1 Selling Item At Walmart In Washington State?. In case you haven't noticed, Walmart is kind of a big deal. Not only is it the largest retailer in the world, but it also boasts some pretty impressive sales numbers. In fact, according to Forbes, Walmart raked in a whopping $500 billion in revenue last year. That's a lot of shopping!
