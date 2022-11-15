Chance for rain, snow showers tonight; More snow expected Wednesday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Chance for rain/snow showers into tonight

More snow showers Wednesday

Few slick spots possible, mainly Wednesday night

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: A mix of rain and snow showers possible this evening into tonight. Some changeover to snow possible, mainly north of I-70 before the majority of this precipitation exits to the east.

Lows fall to around freezing by tomorrow morning. Moisture leftover on overpasses may lead to a few slick spots by tomorrow morning across the northern Miami Valley

TOMORROW: Cloudy skies with a few snow flurries in the morning. A better chance for snow showers comes in with a weather disturbance by Wednesday evening. These snow showers continue off and on into the first part of Wednesday night.

Not everyone will see accumulating snow, but spots that get a good burst may see up to .5″. As the sun sets and temperatures fall tomorrow night, these spotty snow showers may lead to a few slick spots developing on the roads.

THURSDAY: A few flurries in the morning, then partly sunny and cold in the afternoon. Temperatures only reach the middle 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy on Friday. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: A cold day all around. Teens in the morning with single-digit wind chills. Highs near freezing during the afternoon. Sunny skies will make it look warmer outside than it actually is.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cold on Sunday with highs near freezing.

MONDAY: Not as cold on Monday. Partly sunny with highs around 40

TUESDAY: The warming trend continues. Partly sunny and highs rebounding to the middle 40s.

