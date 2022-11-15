AM Prep-Kickers

9-YEAR-OLD SAVES CLASSMATE LIFE WITH HEIMLICH MANEUVER

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A 9-year-old elementary school student has earned a double “E” for excellent effort — for saving a classmate's life with the Heimlich maneuver. Essie Collier is a fourth-grader at Fratt Elementary School in Racine, Wisconsin. She spotted a classmate “holding her neck” while eating lunch last week and quickly “rushed up" to help. Essie wrapped her arms around the kid, did the Heimlich — and the girl's airway was cleared. Teacher Samantha Bradshaw says she's “never seen a student react so quickly" in a situation like that. Essie says she learned the Heimlich two years ago from a YouTube video. The school board plans to honor her for her heroics later this month.

APPLE'S STEVE JOBS OLD SANDALS SELL AT AUCTION

LOS ANGELES (AP) — How much would you spend for a pair of “well used” sandals that date back to the mid 1970s? You'd probably pass them up if you saw them in a thrift store. But because the sandals were worn by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, the interest — and the price tag — was much higher. Julien's Auctions says the used, brown suede Birkenstocks went for nearly $220,000. And in case you're wondering — yes, it is the highest price paid at auction for a pair of sandals.