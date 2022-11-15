Read full article on original website
USC announces wide-spanning medical funding
USC’s Office of the President announced a new “major initiative” that aims to “advance human understanding in pharmaceutical sciences and biomedical engineering, and to facilitate greater integration with USC’s academic research community” in a communitywide email Thursday morning. The statement announced that several million...
Center to develop implantable device system
Researchers at the Viterbi School of Engineering are developing an open-source implantable device system to treat a variety of chronic diseases by monitoring and stimulating autonomic nerves at the new $11.7 million Center for Autonomic Nerve Recording and Stimulation Systems, marking USC’s cutting-edge development of emerging bioelectronic medicine technologies.
Pac-12 hopes at stake in UCLA game
As Head Coach Lincoln Riley’s first season at USC nears its close, there is only one team standing between the Trojans and their first shot at a Pac-12 Championship since 2020: the UCLA Bruins. With a 7-1 record in the Pac-12, a win against UCLA Saturday would send the...
The top five moments in the Crosstown Rivalry
The latest installment of the storied history between the Trojans and Bruins is upon us. Over the years, the matchup has provided fans with many memorable moments. With another installment set to take place on Saturday, here are the top five moments in the history of meetings between the two schools.
