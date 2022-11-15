Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Raymond Blanco, former coach, dean of students, husband of Gov. Kathleen Blanco, dies at 87
Raymond Blanco, a football coach, dean of students and an irrepressible force of nature who was best known as the First Gentleman of Louisiana when his wife, Kathleen, was governor, died in Lafayette on Saturday, his family confirmed. He was 87 years old and had been in declining health. For...
theadvocate.com
Top teachers, principals and new teachers of the year named in Ascension Parish
Ascension Public Schools have named the Teachers of the Year, New Teachers of the Year and Principals of the Year for 2022-23. These top educators were selected by their respective school peers and will be honored at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting in March 2023 at which time district winners will be named.
theadvocate.com
A cold day, but a heartwarming adoption celebration: 'From day one, they're our boys.'
The people scurrying to and fro outside a big, white tent in the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court's parking lot were layered up, their hands firmly stuffed in their coat pockets. It was an especially cold Friday morning to recognize National Adoption Day. But everyone agreed the chill in...
theadvocate.com
Sound walls are part of East Feliciana elementary school reading
As part of East Feliciana Public Schools' efforts to provide high-quality literacy instruction to all students, all schools' early elementary literacy classrooms have special sound walls to help support student understanding of phonics. All Pre-K through third-grade teachers in East Feliciana Public Schools are participating in Science of Reading training...
theadvocate.com
New Jackson cafe, pub serves up tasty food and history of railroad in region
The Iron Horse Cafe and Pub recently opened in historic Jackson with a varied menu in a setting recalling the early days of railroading in East Feliciana when the iron horse, the railroad, was expanding in the nation. Businessman and entrepreneur Leroy Harvey, a native of Jackson, had a vision...
theadvocate.com
'The Chosen': Baton Rouge woman answers call to be among 'the 5,000' for Texas filming
Although even those who know Rose Burnside likely won't be able to pick her out when watching "The Chosen," she calls its filming one of the most beautiful experiences of her life. The Baton Rouge retiree, 56, was among the thousands, many from Louisiana, who made a pilgrimage to Midlothian,...
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana High School Dancing Dolls finish second in Southern Queens Dance Showdown
The East Feliciana High School Dancing Dolls finished in second place Nov. 5 at the Southern Queens Dance Showdown HBCU Edition held at Wilkinson County High School. The team is under the direction of coaches Bianca Rogers and Terenisha Grimes. Members of the Dancing Dolls include Brittany Maryland, Mar’Kayla Armstead,...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: New LSU football chaplain helps team 'grow spiritually'
Leading prayer huddles — not blocking, tackling or coaching — is one way in which Floyd Prescott III makes an impact on the LSU football team. “I help the guys grow spiritually,” said Prescott, 43, who had been leading various LSU players, coaches and support staff in prayer and Bible study for years before assuming the role of chaplain this year with the backing of coach Brian Kelly.
theadvocate.com
New hires at Baker Donelson, new medical director at Baton Rouge General
-- Tara Emery was inducted as vice president of the Child Care Association of Louisiana. Emery is the owner & director of two locations of London Bridge Early Learning Center in Baton Rouge. She serves on the Early Literacy Commission...
theadvocate.com
Cajun trio Sweet Cecilia, opera star Andre Courville perform together for holiday concert
International opera star André Courville and the family trio Sweet Cecilia will come together for a one-of-a-kind holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center in Lafayette. The performance is part of Performing Arts Serving Acadiana’s 2022-23 season. Tickets are available at www.pasaonline.org or...
theadvocate.com
Mother sought, daughter arrested in shooting that stemmed from brawl at Dutchtown gas station
A Baton Rouge mother and daughter got in a fist fight with another group of women at a Dutchtown gas station Tuesday and the mother shot and injured one of the women during the brawl, Ascension sheriff's deputies said. Rhesa Pointer, 40, shot a woman from the other group multiple...
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs Freshman High teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with juveniles
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Denham Springs Freshman High teacher Thursday whom they accused of two separate inappropriate interactions with minors. Deputies say 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, of Denham Springs, was discovered exchanging inappropriate messages with a juvenile and coordinating with another juvenile to buy a cell phone and vape pen.
theadvocate.com
Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette
Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Vote expands Mayfair Lab's 'priority zone' to include all of Kenilworth subdivision
Despite passionate criticism, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday voted narrowly to add several streets on the western side of Kenilworth subdivision to a special “priority zone” that allows children living there a better shot at getting into nearby Mayfair Lab School. Several people spoke...
theadvocate.com
Boy on 4-wheeler shot during target practice; 2 men arrested, Pointe Coupee sheriff says
A 13-year-old New Roads boy is dead after he was struck by a stray bullet that came from a group of men holding target practice with rifles at a nearby levee, the Pointe Coupee sheriff's office said. Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the boy was riding a four-wheeler along the side...
theadvocate.com
Check out fishing results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters
STEPHENSVILLE — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs November monthly tournament held from Doiron’s Landing (Atchafalaya & Verret basins) with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:. 15-18 Age Group: 1, Destin Morales, French Settlement...
theadvocate.com
In wake of Melville mayor’s death, mayoral election to be rerun as new candidates qualify
Melville residents will have a second opportunity to vote for their town’s next mayor after two new candidates entered the race following the death of incumbent mayor Velma D. Hendrix on Election Day. Hendrix, 84, died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 190...
theadvocate.com
1 in critical condition after shooting on North Street, Baton Rouge EMS says
One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Boulevard between Baton Rouge Community College and Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus Thursday afternoon. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said the incident occurred near the intersection of Leo Street and North Boulevard. No other information was immediately available. This is...
theadvocate.com
One dead, suspected impaired driver arrested in St. Martin Parish crash
A Breaux Bridge man, who troopers suspect was impaired, was arrested on vehicular homicide and other charges for causing a Friday morning wreck that killed an Arnaudville woman in St. Martin Parish, officials said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on La. 94 near La. 354. Troopers determined Luke...
theadvocate.com
Perkins Rowe apartments sold for $41.8 million
The 226-unit Terraces at Perkins Rowe apartment complex has been sold for $41.8 million to a New York investment firm. Perkins Rowe Owner LLC, which has the same mailing address as Avid Realty Partners, bought the complex in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Crawfish LLC, which was set up by Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark Property Co.
