Zachary, LA

theadvocate.com

Sound walls are part of East Feliciana elementary school reading

As part of East Feliciana Public Schools' efforts to provide high-quality literacy instruction to all students, all schools' early elementary literacy classrooms have special sound walls to help support student understanding of phonics. All Pre-K through third-grade teachers in East Feliciana Public Schools are participating in Science of Reading training...
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: New LSU football chaplain helps team 'grow spiritually'

Leading prayer huddles — not blocking, tackling or coaching — is one way in which Floyd Prescott III makes an impact on the LSU football team. “I help the guys grow spiritually,” said Prescott, 43, who had been leading various LSU players, coaches and support staff in prayer and Bible study for years before assuming the role of chaplain this year with the backing of coach Brian Kelly.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Denham Springs Freshman High teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with juveniles

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Denham Springs Freshman High teacher Thursday whom they accused of two separate inappropriate interactions with minors. Deputies say 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, of Denham Springs, was discovered exchanging inappropriate messages with a juvenile and coordinating with another juvenile to buy a cell phone and vape pen.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette

Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Check out fishing results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters

STEPHENSVILLE — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs November monthly tournament held from Doiron’s Landing (Atchafalaya & Verret basins) with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:. 15-18 Age Group: 1, Destin Morales, French Settlement...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

1 in critical condition after shooting on North Street, Baton Rouge EMS says

One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Boulevard between Baton Rouge Community College and Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus Thursday afternoon. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said the incident occurred near the intersection of Leo Street and North Boulevard. No other information was immediately available. This is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Perkins Rowe apartments sold for $41.8 million

The 226-unit Terraces at Perkins Rowe apartment complex has been sold for $41.8 million to a New York investment firm. Perkins Rowe Owner LLC, which has the same mailing address as Avid Realty Partners, bought the complex in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Crawfish LLC, which was set up by Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark Property Co.
BATON ROUGE, LA

