Charlottesville, VA

By By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

EX-U VA FOOTBALL PLAYER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTS 3 CURRENT MEMBERS TO DEATH

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team is accused of fatally shooting three current players as they returned from a field trip. The incident set off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured yesterday. The violence began near a parking garage Sunday night as a charter bus returned students to campus after they saw a play in Washington. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody without incident near Richmond. His arrest warrants charge him with three counts of second-degree murder — and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

DOJ, TRUMP LAWYERS SPAR AGAIN OVER DOCUMENTS CASE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump are at odds over whether the ex-president can claim executive privilege over documents seized from his Florida estate to shield them from investigators — and whether he can treat the records as his own personal belongings. A set of dueling legal briefs unsealed yesterday show a continuing spat over the status of thousands of records seized in an August FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. Justice Department investigators want broad access to the documents as they decide whether to charge Trump for keeping top-secret information at his Palm Beach property. Trump's lawyers are resisting that effort.

FRONTIER, OTHER AIRLINES, TO REFUND MONEY TO TRAVELERS

UNDATED (AP) — Frontier Airlines and five foreign carriers have agreed to pay back more than $600 million to fliers whose trips were canceled or seriously delayed during the pandemic. The Department of Transportation also says it has fined the airlines more than $7 million for delaying the refunds so long, they violated consumer-protection rules. Consumers flooded the agency with complaints about not getting refunds when airlines canceled huge numbers of flights after the COVID outbreak hit the U.S. in early 2020. Frontier Airlines will have to refund $222 million and pay a $2.2 million civil penalty. Other U.S. airlines weren't hit with penalties because they responded shortly after the Transportation Department reminded them of their obligation to give quick refunds.

HURRICANE NICOLE DAMAGE BEING TALLIED IN CENTRAL FLA.

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Damages are estimated at more than $522 million in a central Florida coastal county where homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean following Hurricane Nicole last week. Damage from the category 1 storm in Volusia County exceeded those from the much stronger Hurricane Ian, which caused $377 million in damage in the county. Moody's Investors Service estimates insured losses from Ian are between $40 and $70 billion in Florida and North Carolina.

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

