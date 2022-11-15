Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
New hires at Baker Donelson, new medical director at Baton Rouge General
-- Tara Emery was inducted as vice president of the Child Care Association of Louisiana. Emery is the owner & director of two locations of London Bridge Early Learning Center in Baton Rouge. She serves on the Early Literacy Commission...
Top teachers, principals and new teachers of the year named in Ascension Parish
Ascension Public Schools have named the Teachers of the Year, New Teachers of the Year and Principals of the Year for 2022-23. These top educators were selected by their respective school peers and will be honored at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting in March 2023 at which time district winners will be named.
A cold day, but a heartwarming adoption celebration: 'From day one, they're our boys.'
The people scurrying to and fro outside a big, white tent in the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court's parking lot were layered up, their hands firmly stuffed in their coat pockets. It was an especially cold Friday morning to recognize National Adoption Day. But everyone agreed the chill in...
New Jackson cafe, pub serves up tasty food and history of railroad in region
The Iron Horse Cafe and Pub recently opened in historic Jackson with a varied menu in a setting recalling the early days of railroading in East Feliciana when the iron horse, the railroad, was expanding in the nation. Businessman and entrepreneur Leroy Harvey, a native of Jackson, had a vision...
Sound walls are part of East Feliciana elementary school reading
As part of East Feliciana Public Schools' efforts to provide high-quality literacy instruction to all students, all schools' early elementary literacy classrooms have special sound walls to help support student understanding of phonics. All Pre-K through third-grade teachers in East Feliciana Public Schools are participating in Science of Reading training...
Vote expands Mayfair Lab's 'priority zone' to include all of Kenilworth subdivision
Despite passionate criticism, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday voted narrowly to add several streets on the western side of Kenilworth subdivision to a special “priority zone” that allows children living there a better shot at getting into nearby Mayfair Lab School. Several people spoke...
In wake of Melville mayor’s death, mayoral election to be rerun as new candidates qualify
Melville residents will have a second opportunity to vote for their town’s next mayor after two new candidates entered the race following the death of incumbent mayor Velma D. Hendrix on Election Day. Hendrix, 84, died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 190...
Amedisys fires CEO, replaces him with former leader
Amedisys, the home health care giant based in Baton Rouge, fired CEO Christopher Gerard without cause and has replaced him with former CEO Paul Kusserow, the company announced Thursday. No reason was given for Gerard’s sacking in Amedisys’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gerard had served as CEO...
Check out fishing results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters
STEPHENSVILLE — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs November monthly tournament held from Doiron’s Landing (Atchafalaya & Verret basins) with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:. 15-18 Age Group: 1, Destin Morales, French Settlement...
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Week 2 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the...
Denham Springs Freshman High teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with juveniles
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Denham Springs Freshman High teacher Thursday whom they accused of two separate inappropriate interactions with minors. Deputies say 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, of Denham Springs, was discovered exchanging inappropriate messages with a juvenile and coordinating with another juvenile to buy a cell phone and vape pen.
Going, going, gone: Hubig's Pies are (barely) in Baton Rouge
Hubig's Pies are officially in the capital city. But you have to be quick. The famous hand pies arrived to independent grocery stores and various Rouses stores this week, but, if you weren't part of the lucky few to snag one, you'll have to wait until next week. Ricky Diamond,...
Mother sought, daughter arrested in shooting that stemmed from brawl at Dutchtown gas station
A Baton Rouge mother and daughter got in a fist fight with another group of women at a Dutchtown gas station Tuesday and the mother shot and injured one of the women during the brawl, Ascension sheriff's deputies said. Rhesa Pointer, 40, shot a woman from the other group multiple...
1 in critical condition after shooting on North Street, Baton Rouge EMS says
One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Boulevard between Baton Rouge Community College and Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus Thursday afternoon. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said the incident occurred near the intersection of Leo Street and North Boulevard. No other information was immediately available. This is...
Southern is back in control of the SWAC West race, thanks to two unlikely outcomes
Southern now has a second chance to take first place. Losses by Prairie View and Texas Southern on Saturday have reopened the door for the Jaguars to capture the Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division with a victory in the 49th Bayou Classic next Saturday. To regain a shot at the...
LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans
Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
One dead, suspected impaired driver arrested in St. Martin Parish crash
A Breaux Bridge man, who troopers suspect was impaired, was arrested on vehicular homicide and other charges for causing a Friday morning wreck that killed an Arnaudville woman in St. Martin Parish, officials said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on La. 94 near La. 354. Troopers determined Luke...
Texas A&M is next up for LSU football; here are the basics on the Aggies offense, defense
A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent for the Tigers' regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday night ... KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday, Kyle Field, College Station, Texas. RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: LSU leads 35-22-3 LAST MEETING: LSU 27, Texas A&M...
Stars of the Night for Week 12 in Acadiana area high school football
The Tigers’ quarterback put his team on his shoulders with 186 yards and four touchdowns rushing, in addition to passing for 67 yards and one touchdown in leading No. 28 Breaux Bridge to the quarterfinals. Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion Catholic. The sophomore sensation was at it again in No. 1...
As Jayden Daniels shines, LSU coasts past UAB in home finale
After one of his worst games, Jayden Daniels got back to his routine. He constructed a schedule this week with LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, and they met after practice to review reads. Daniels wanted to make sure he knew exactly how the concepts matched up against UAB so when he got on the field, he could almost play without thinking.
