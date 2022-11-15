ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sound walls are part of East Feliciana elementary school reading

As part of East Feliciana Public Schools' efforts to provide high-quality literacy instruction to all students, all schools' early elementary literacy classrooms have special sound walls to help support student understanding of phonics. All Pre-K through third-grade teachers in East Feliciana Public Schools are participating in Science of Reading training...
Amedisys fires CEO, replaces him with former leader

Amedisys, the home health care giant based in Baton Rouge, fired CEO Christopher Gerard without cause and has replaced him with former CEO Paul Kusserow, the company announced Thursday. No reason was given for Gerard’s sacking in Amedisys’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gerard had served as CEO...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Check out fishing results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters

STEPHENSVILLE — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs November monthly tournament held from Doiron’s Landing (Atchafalaya & Verret basins) with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:. 15-18 Age Group: 1, Destin Morales, French Settlement...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Denham Springs Freshman High teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with juveniles

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Denham Springs Freshman High teacher Thursday whom they accused of two separate inappropriate interactions with minors. Deputies say 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, of Denham Springs, was discovered exchanging inappropriate messages with a juvenile and coordinating with another juvenile to buy a cell phone and vape pen.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Going, going, gone: Hubig's Pies are (barely) in Baton Rouge

Hubig's Pies are officially in the capital city. But you have to be quick. The famous hand pies arrived to independent grocery stores and various Rouses stores this week, but, if you weren't part of the lucky few to snag one, you'll have to wait until next week. Ricky Diamond,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
1 in critical condition after shooting on North Street, Baton Rouge EMS says

One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Boulevard between Baton Rouge Community College and Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus Thursday afternoon. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said the incident occurred near the intersection of Leo Street and North Boulevard. No other information was immediately available. This is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans

Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
As Jayden Daniels shines, LSU coasts past UAB in home finale

After one of his worst games, Jayden Daniels got back to his routine. He constructed a schedule this week with LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, and they met after practice to review reads. Daniels wanted to make sure he knew exactly how the concepts matched up against UAB so when he got on the field, he could almost play without thinking.
BATON ROUGE, LA

