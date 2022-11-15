ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Music

By By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

ROBERTA FLACK HAS ALS

NEW YORK (AP) - Roberta Flack has lost her singing voice and has trouble even speaking. Her manager says Flack was recently diagnosed with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which has affected her voice. Flack, who is 85, still has several projects in the works. A documentary about her life, called “Roberta,” will debut at a New York film festival this week before airing on PBS in January. She will publish a children’s book called “The Green Piano” in January as well.

GRAMMY NOMINATIONS REVEALED TODAY

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Today could be a good day for Beyonce, Adele, Harry Styles and Kendrick Lamar. The Grammy nominations will be revealed, and all four of those artists are expected to be nominated in the major categories. If Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” is nominated for album of the year, it would be the first album nominated in that category for both the Grammys and the Latin Grammys. Taylor Swift's “Red” could become the first album to be nominated for album of the year with a re-recorded version. Drake, The Weeknd and Silk Sonic have purposely not submitted their work for Grammy consideration -- but Drake could still be nominated if Future’s “Wait For U” that features him is nominated. The Grammy nominations will be revealed at noon Eastern today at www.live.Grammy.com and on the Recording Academy’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok channels.

ELTON JOHN'S FINAL SHOW WILL INCLUDE KIKI DEE

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kiki Dee will reunite with Elton John for his final North American concert this weekend. Dua Lipa and Brandi Carlile also will be guests for John's show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Disney Plus will livestream the three-hour concert starting at 11 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.

MACHINE GUN KELLY DOESN'T CRINGE AT “TAURUS”

BERLIN (AP) - Even though Machine Gun Kelly has had acting roles before, he’s finally able to see himself act without squirming. Kelly says he was able to watch his performance in the film “Taurus” without cringing at his own image. Kelly, who is credited under his real name, Colson Baker, plays a rock star named Cole Taurus looking for inspiration. “Taurus” premieres Friday in theaters and on demand.

SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME REVEALS NOMINEES

NEW YORK (AP) - Gloria Estefan, R.E.M., Bryan Adams and The Doobie Brothers are potentials for the Songwriters Hall of Fame next year. They’re on the nominees list, along with Teddy Riley, Sade (shah-DAY’), Patti Smith, Steve Winwood, Heart, Blondie, Jeff Lynne and Snoop Dogg. Other nominees include “Jagged Little Pill” co-writer Glen Ballard and Taylor Swift co-writer Liz Rose. Finalists will be announced in the coming months.

SELENA GOMEZ WINS MENTAL HEALTH AWARD

BOSTON (AP) - Selena Gomez’s public struggle with her mental health has earned her an award from the Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation. It has given its annual Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion to Gomez for speaking about her anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder. Gomez says in a statement that she hopes sharing her story will help other young people address mental health.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘She Said’ Bombs: Why Aren’t Awards Season Movies Resonating With Audiences?

Quentin Tarantino has been blunt about the state of the movie business. On a recent episode of the director’s “Video Archives Podcast,” the man who helped usher in the golden age of indie film with “Pulp Fiction” declared this to be “the worst era in Hollywood history” matched only by other such nadirs as the 1950s and ’80s. “The good thing about being in a bad era of Hollywood cinema is (the films) that don’t conform [are] the ones that stand out from the pack,” he added. And that may be the case. The problem is that this crop of non-conformists...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
776
Followers
9K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy