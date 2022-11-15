AM Prep-Music

ROBERTA FLACK HAS ALS

NEW YORK (AP) - Roberta Flack has lost her singing voice and has trouble even speaking. Her manager says Flack was recently diagnosed with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which has affected her voice. Flack, who is 85, still has several projects in the works. A documentary about her life, called “Roberta,” will debut at a New York film festival this week before airing on PBS in January. She will publish a children’s book called “The Green Piano” in January as well.

GRAMMY NOMINATIONS REVEALED TODAY

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Today could be a good day for Beyonce, Adele, Harry Styles and Kendrick Lamar. The Grammy nominations will be revealed, and all four of those artists are expected to be nominated in the major categories. If Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” is nominated for album of the year, it would be the first album nominated in that category for both the Grammys and the Latin Grammys. Taylor Swift's “Red” could become the first album to be nominated for album of the year with a re-recorded version. Drake, The Weeknd and Silk Sonic have purposely not submitted their work for Grammy consideration -- but Drake could still be nominated if Future’s “Wait For U” that features him is nominated. The Grammy nominations will be revealed at noon Eastern today at www.live.Grammy.com and on the Recording Academy’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok channels.

ELTON JOHN'S FINAL SHOW WILL INCLUDE KIKI DEE

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kiki Dee will reunite with Elton John for his final North American concert this weekend. Dua Lipa and Brandi Carlile also will be guests for John's show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Disney Plus will livestream the three-hour concert starting at 11 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.

MACHINE GUN KELLY DOESN'T CRINGE AT “TAURUS”

BERLIN (AP) - Even though Machine Gun Kelly has had acting roles before, he’s finally able to see himself act without squirming. Kelly says he was able to watch his performance in the film “Taurus” without cringing at his own image. Kelly, who is credited under his real name, Colson Baker, plays a rock star named Cole Taurus looking for inspiration. “Taurus” premieres Friday in theaters and on demand.

SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME REVEALS NOMINEES

NEW YORK (AP) - Gloria Estefan, R.E.M., Bryan Adams and The Doobie Brothers are potentials for the Songwriters Hall of Fame next year. They’re on the nominees list, along with Teddy Riley, Sade (shah-DAY’), Patti Smith, Steve Winwood, Heart, Blondie, Jeff Lynne and Snoop Dogg. Other nominees include “Jagged Little Pill” co-writer Glen Ballard and Taylor Swift co-writer Liz Rose. Finalists will be announced in the coming months.

SELENA GOMEZ WINS MENTAL HEALTH AWARD

BOSTON (AP) - Selena Gomez’s public struggle with her mental health has earned her an award from the Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation. It has given its annual Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion to Gomez for speaking about her anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder. Gomez says in a statement that she hopes sharing her story will help other young people address mental health.