‘Happy Valley is not the place for a casino’ | Movement of State College community members oppose Lubert’s proposed Nittany Mall Casino

After blowing a 17-point lead and losing at home to Indiana in double overtime on Saturday, Michigan State has put themselves in a position where they have to win their final regular-season game to become bowl-eligible. It will not be easy for Mel Tucker and the Spartans as they will have to travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. On Saturday evening, the game time was announced for next Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO