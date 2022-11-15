‘Happy Valley is not the place for a casino’ | Movement of State College community members oppose Lubert’s proposed Nittany Mall Casino

Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
'Goats2Go' van brings 'contagious' smiles to Penn State, State College community
The Nittany Meadow Farm introduced its new “Goats2Go” van Friday at noon with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event and free goat snuggles with Panera Bread hot chocolate at the Martin Luther King Plaza in downtown State College. The ribbon-cutting was attended by around 30 participants with many excited children...
Digital Collegian
Ex-Cornell recruits Erik, Mason Gibson flip commitments to Penn State wrestling
Just one match into the season, Penn State added a former heavily touted prospect from the Class of 2022. On Saturday, ex-Cornell commit Erik Gibson flipped his decision to the Nittany Lions after signing his letter of intent with the Big Red last December. Erik hasn't wrestled since his junior...
Better call Gaul: State College gets 3OT playoff victory over McDowell
Sophomore Michael Gaul had two consecutive plays where he made his mark to help State College get the big win.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football set for late-afternoon kickoff in regular-season finale against Michigan State
Penn State released the kickoff time for its last regular-season game against Michigan State next Saturday. The Nittany Lions will face the Spartans in Beaver Stadium at 4 p.m. to close out the 2022 regular season with hopes of double-digit wins on the line. The matchup will also double as Penn State’s Senior Day.
Digital Collegian
Punting serves as tale of 2 extremes for Penn State football vs. Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Punts were plentiful in Penn State’s 55-10 win over Rutgers, with a punt team by committee of sorts forming for the Nittany Lions. Barney Amor earned the starting job over the course of spring and summer camp, but his job seemed to be a little bit in doubt when true-freshman punter Alex Bacchetta stepped onto the field and received his first non-garbage-time reps.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey focuses in on strengths during 3rd-period rally against Michigan State
Heading into the third period of Friday night’s matchup with No. 17 Michigan State, Penn State was still shaking off being a poor conclusion to the first 20 minutes. The Spartans carried a one-goal lead into the final frame, but the scoreboard was a bit generous to the Nittany Lions. It felt like the road team was poised for a victory in Pegula Ice Arena.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defense, special teams combine for 3 touchdowns in historic performance vs. Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — In the first quarter, Penn State put up 14 points, and none of those points came from its offense. After a shaky first offensive possession and a field goal from Rutgers, Penn State looked like it might be on upset watch, but true-freshman running back Nick Singleton decided to take matters into his own hands.
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | 'Putting finishing touches on an impressive season,' Penn State beats Rutgers 55-10
Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen recount their biggest takeaways from Saturday’s game against the Scarlet Knights. Allen highlights a strong performance from freshman running back duo Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Ralph adds that they’ve become the “backbone” of Penn State’s offense this season.
Digital Collegian
Canyon Pizza’s closure, health violations are ‘shocking’ Penn State students
On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department for “numerous health violations,” according to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, and Penn State students had a wide variety of thoughts on the situation. Canyon Pizza, founded by Greg Nau and Tony...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey makes rare switch at goalie early in 2nd game against Michigan State
In the second game of Penn State’s series with No. 17 Michigan State, the green and white got off to a blazing hot start, sending three of their first six shots on goal past junior goaltender Liam Souliere and through the net. Michigan State’s third goal of the game,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer leans on depth to fuel relentless offense against West Virginia
The weather was the ugliest Jeffrey Field has seen this year, but Penn State’s performance may have been the prettiest of its campaign. Thirty minutes ahead of Friday night’s clash, snow squalls moving north to south coated the pitch with a healthy layer of snow during pregame warmups.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Penn State game time announced
After blowing a 17-point lead and losing at home to Indiana in double overtime on Saturday, Michigan State has put themselves in a position where they have to win their final regular-season game to become bowl-eligible. It will not be easy for Mel Tucker and the Spartans as they will have to travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. On Saturday evening, the game time was announced for next Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup.
Digital Collegian
Michigan State trounces No. 6 Penn State men's hockey, uses dominant 2nd period to split series
It was a barnburner in Happy Valley, but not to Penn State’s liking. Backed by a pair of three-goal periods, Michigan State defeated the Nittany Lions 7-3 on Saturday to avoid the series sweep. The Spartans came out firing to start the matchup, chasing blue and white starting goaltender...
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
Digital Collegian
Penn State can expect to add ‘finishing touches’ to the season against Rutgers | The 1-0 Podcast
With Penn State’s season quickly reaching its end, the Nittany Lions can expect to have a nice wrap up to their play this year. ‘The 1-0 podcast’ co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph both expect the upcoming matchup against Rutgers to be a “blowout” win for the Nittany Lions.
Goats2Go mobile barn launches in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You now have a chance to snuggle with goats on the go throughout Central PA. Nittany Meadow Farm’s Goats2Go barn on wheels officially launched on Friday, Nov. 18. The Boalsburg-based farm is now able to take six goats on the road to any event for everyone to spend time with. […]
Digital Collegian
Despite poor conditions, Penn State women’s soccer downs West Virginia in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament
After a 4-1 win against Quinnipiac, Penn State clicked at the right time before its matchup against West Virginia. The game featured a tight first half, but an utterly one-sided second, as it was all blue and white on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions blew out the Mountaineers 4-0, continuing to be a juggernaut in the postseason.
The Daily Collegian
Alumni couple pays Penn State experience forward through endowed IST scholarship
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jason Streeter (class of 2007) and Amanda Brown (class of 2008) have been inspired by their individual Penn State experiences in their motivation to jointly support students at the University. The couple has made a commitment to establish the Jason Streeter and Amanda Brown Dean's Advisory Board Matching Scholarship in the College of Information Sciences and Technology.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men's hockey claws back in 3rd period, takes down Michigan State with 2 late goals
No. 6 Penn State continued running the Big Ten gauntlet on Friday when it matched up against No. 17 Michigan State. The Spartans entered this contest on a four-game win streak, while the Nittany Lions also carried plenty of momentum after strong showings against a pair of former No. 1 ranked teams in Michigan and Minnesota over the past two weeks.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football smashes Rutgers on the road after sluggish start
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Penn State scored more than 40 points against Rutgers for the first time since 1995, but it wasn’t the offense that was responsible for most of the Nittany Lions’ production. The blue and white defeated Rutgers 55-10 in what looked like a closer game...
