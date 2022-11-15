ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The best books to give this Christmas

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZiuAn_0jB9kyVB00
Lifestyle

Stuck buying a gift for loved ones this Christmas? A book always fits the bill, whether the recipient is interested in cookery, crafts, history or health.

There are nail-biting thrillers, family dramas and feelgood romances, as well as a plethora of hobby guides and autobiographies.

These books will probably make friends or family retreat to a cosy corner for a quiet hour between the festivities this year…

For the cook…

After the excesses of Christmas, Real Life Recipes from top chef Tom Kerridge (Bloomsbury Absolute, £26) is the perfect palate cleanser. Kerridge runs us through stress-free dishes like smoky beef and bean pie, pork pot roast and cheddar sausage rolls, as well as being more than aware of the cost-of-living crisis.

He offers recipes using a lot of basics that you probably already have in your kitchen, including ‘pantry spaghetti’ or ‘fridge raid soup’.

For the historian…

Banging the drum for the unsung heroines of history, from the Women’s Prize founder Kate Mosse comes Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries (Mantle, £20), a brilliant account of the lives of nearly 1,000 women who deserve to be better known.

It’s great for dipping in and out of, as it’s split into 10 sections covering a different aspect of achievement – from warrior queens to the trailblazing women at the Bar, female inventors and scientists, philanthropists and conservationists, authors and campaigners.

For the crafter…

Anyone who loves the TV show will enjoy the tie-in book, The Repair Shop: Life In The Barn (Kyle Books, £22), where resident experts explain their love for their craft and offer personal stories about their favourite repairs.

And if you fancy actually doing a craft, dive into Tom Daley’s debut knitting and crochet book Made With Love (HQ, £28), where the Olympic diver demonstrates how to make everything from gift items to chic homeware and woolly accessories.

For the thriller-seeker…

Jack Reacher fans have a treat in store with Lee Child’s latest novel No Plan B (Bantam Press, £22) which he has co-written with his younger brother, Andrew. It begins with an apparent suicide when a woman throws herself in front of a bus – but one witness saw the truth, and that person is Jack Reacher.

For the laughter lover…

Yes, Christmas is a magical time for children, but frazzled parents may want to pick up a copy of Parenting Hell (Blink, £20), accompanying the hugely successful podcast by comedians Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe, who offer humour and comfort in knowing you are not alone when facing life’s dilemmas with little ones.

For the romantic…

This may involve you buying two books if your loved one hasn’t read the first, It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover’s New York Times bestselling novel charting the story of Lily and her first love Atlas, who walks back into her life and threatens her relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle.

Fast forward six years and in It Starts With Us (Simon & Schuster UK, £14.99), we find Lily and her now ex-husband Ryle co-parenting in a steady routine, when she again bumps into Atlas and embraces a second chance at true love – while trying to manage her jealous ex-husband.

This one, however, tells Atlas’ side of the story. It’s already way up the bestseller list and anyone who loves romantic fiction will be hooked.

For the petrolhead…

If your partner yearns to go for a drive rather than socialise with the relatives, they may enjoy a boost of high fuelled entertainment with James May’s latest offering, Carbolics (Hodder & Stoughton, £16.99), where in 80 essays he gives his quirky take on cars, motorbikes, trucks – and explains why the bicycle might be the best invention of all.

For the celebrity fan…

Autumn is always awash with celebrity autobiographies, and this year is no different, with offerings from everyone from Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse and Mel C to Gabby Logan, Nick Grimshaw and Hugh Bonneville.

But if you have to buy just one really good celebrity read, a good bet is actor Richard E Grant’s A Pocketful Of Happiness (Gallery UK, £20), charting his life from Swaziland to his move to the UK to pursue an acting career. Along the way, he met his wife, dialect coach Joan Washington, who died in 2021.

Before she passed away, she told him to seek a pocketful of happiness in each day, a mantra he now lives by.

For the wellbeing wannabe…

We’re all looking for ways to feel better, and as we approach the New Year, someone who receives a copy of Just One Thing (Short Books, £16.99) by Dr Michael Mosley might be a step closer to getting that feelgood factor.

Based on the eponymous BBC podcast, Mosley is on a mission to find things you can introduce into your routine which will have a significant impact on your mental and physical health.

It could be as simple as having more houseplants to boost your mood, or singing to give yourself a natural high. He even suggests eating chocolate can help your heart, which will be a comforting thought when you’re tucking into the Celebrations at Christmas…

For the fashion follower…

The Crown In Vogue by Robin Muir and Josephine Ross (Conran Octopus, £30) is a chunky coffee table tome and ‘special royal salute’ to the late Queen and the royal family, with photographs from the pages of Vogue throughout the late monarch’s 70-year reign.

It features beautiful pictures of everyone from the Queen to Princess Margaret, Lord Snowdon, Princess Anne and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, plus the younger royals who continue to grace its pages, along with anecdotes explaining the settings.

For the pet lover…

As with so much of her writing, author Dawn O’Porter’s latest novel Cat Lady (HarperCollins, £18.99) is right on trend. It’s about a woman whose devotion to her cat takes centre stage when her life is falling apart – there’s an errant husband whose ex-wife is constantly popping round, a toxic work environment, and some welcome solace in a pet bereavement group.

For the sports fanatic…

Again, there are plenty of memoirs to be had, from Sue Barker’s Calling The Shots (Ebury Spotlight, £20), to Micah Richards’ The Game (HarperCollins, £22), in which the former Manchester City star and now TV pundit goes behind the scenes of football.

But if the person you’re buying for is an all-round sports fan, you may be better off bagging BBC Sports Report (Bloomsbury Sport, £20) by Pat Murphy, a reporter on the show since 1981.

It’s a compilation of 75 years on air of BBC Sports Report – the longest-running radio sports programme in the world – and the remarkable events that have shaped sport and society as a whole.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

The best Christmas presents for family and friends in 2022

Buying presents for friends, family and loved ones might be more difficult this year. But you don’t have to spend a fortune to give a great gift. This selection is tried, tested and worthy of your hard-earned cash…. For the loungewear lover. The pandemic made many of us fall...
newschain

Nigerian teens recycle rubbish into fashion and highlight risks of pollution

Teenage climate activists in Nigeria’s largest city are recycling rubbish into fashion outfits for a show to raise awareness of environmental issues. Chinedu Mogbo, founder of Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative, a conservation group working with the young activists, said the ‘trashion’ show was designed to highlight the risks of pollution.
newschain

Man subdued and arrested after five killed in US gay club

A 22-year-old gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in the US city of Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who arrived on the scene within about five minutes, police said. Two firearms, including a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Variety

The Best Coffee Table Books to Gift the Film Buffs in Your Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Cinephiles know that movie magic is real. What other medium can transport us to different worlds, bring characters to life and wow us with special effects? From galactic adventures to time travel, films have the special capacity to show us things that are only possible on the screen. They allow our imaginations to run wild and are an exhilarating escape from the every day. From Spike Lee’s best-selling “Spike,” which brings the director’s most famous scenes and behind-the-scenes creative process to...
newschain

Africa’s longest-serving ruler poised to extend his 43 years in power

Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Africa’s longest-serving ruler, is poised to extend his 43 years in power in the oil-rich country amid accusations of voting irregularities from the opposition. In previous elections, Obiang has never got less than 90% of the vote, and one of the two...
newschain

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez hails fans despite mass exodus in defeat by Ecuador

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez insisted his team felt the backing of the home crowd despite supporters leaving in droves in the second half of their 2-0 defeat by Ecuador on the World Cup’s opening night. The Al Bayt Stadium had been a riot of noise and colour during the...
newschain

Nuclear agency warns of renewed shelling at Ukrainian plant

Powerful explosions have shaken Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The global nuclear watchdog called for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy...
newschain

Three teenagers arrested after boy, 17, stabbed to death in ‘targeted attack’

Three teenagers, including two 14-year-olds, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a “targeted attack” in Cambridge. Police were called by paramedics to the scene near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam, at 2.52pm on Saturday.
newschain

UN climate negotiators approve compensation deal for poorer nations

Negotiators have approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution. But an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts. After that vote,...
newschain

Gareth Bale honoured to inspire a generation as Wales live the World Cup dream

Gareth Bale is set to achieve “probably the biggest honour” of his celebrated career when Wales end their 64-year wait to play at the World Cup on Monday. Wales will start their campaign against the United States at Doha’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium without the injured Joe Allen.
newschain

Housing complaints ignored due to prejudice, says ex-children’s commissioner

Former children’s commissioner Anne Longfield has said that prejudice is a factor in how complaints from social housing tenants are treated. An inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak prompted an outcry this week after it found he died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.
newschain

Jewish veterans mark sacrifice with ceremony at Cenotaph

A ceremony has been held at the Cenotaph marking the 101st anniversary of the first wreath-laying by Jewish veterans at the central London memorial. Jewish men and women who fought and gave their lives for their country were honoured during the annual Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women (Ajex) parade on Sunday.
newschain

Focus on Iran: Carlos Queiroz’s side await in England’s World Cup opener

England get their World Cup campaign under way against Iran on Monday. Ahead of the Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the Three Lions’ first opponents in Qatar. How did they get to Qatar?. Iran were the first...
newschain

Ecuador spoil the Qatar World Cup party as Enner Valencia shoots down hosts

Qatar’s World Cup party fell flat on the opening night as a brace from Ecuador captain Enner Valencia condemned them to a 2-0 defeat. The tiny Gulf state was desperate to get off on the right foot from a sporting perspective, after years of criticism over the award of the World Cup to the country.
newschain

Two volcanoes in Russia’s far east rumble into action

Towering clouds of ash and glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula and scientists say major eruptions could be on the way. The peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 4,000 miles east of Moscow, is one of the world’s most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.
newschain

England intend to wear ‘OneLove’ armband at World Cup as FIFA talks continue

England intend to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at the World Cup and the Football Association is in discussion with FIFA about potential repercussions ahead of Monday’s opener against Iran. Harry Kane is among the captains of nine European nations planning to wear the rainbow armbands in a...
newschain

Maro Itoje wants England to unlock full potential in finale against South Africa

Maro Itoje insists the climax to the autumn against South Africa can not come soon enough as England react to their dramatic draw with New Zealand by targeting the complete performance. Eddie Jones’ team fought back from a 19-point deficit to draw 25-25 with the All Blacks at Twickenham on...
newschain

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox: I fell victim to a text scam and it can happen to anyone

With his distinguished military background, Jason “Foxy” Fox isn’t someone you’d ordinarily expect to make an error of judgment while under pressure. But, showing just how easy it can be for anyone to be caught out by scams, Fox – who has found himself in many high-pressure situations during his career – admits he was once caught out by a bogus text while he was busy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy