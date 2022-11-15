Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Cajun trio Sweet Cecilia, opera star Andre Courville perform together for holiday concert
International opera star André Courville and the family trio Sweet Cecilia will come together for a one-of-a-kind holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center in Lafayette. The performance is part of Performing Arts Serving Acadiana’s 2022-23 season. Tickets are available at www.pasaonline.org or...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: John Bel Edwards and education leaders win one, but students are the real losers
When John Bel Edwards emerged on the political scene 15 years ago, he was a dependable and articulate ally of teacher unions, school boards and superintendents — the education establishment in most parishes in Louisiana. As governor, he has continued that role from his days in the state House.
theadvocate.com
Raymond Blanco, former coach, dean of students, husband of Gov. Kathleen Blanco, dies at 87
Raymond Blanco, a football coach, dean of students and an irrepressible force of nature who was best known as the First Gentleman of Louisiana when his wife, Kathleen, was governor, died in Lafayette on Saturday, his family confirmed. He was 87 years old and had been in declining health. For...
theadvocate.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
theadvocate.com
Judge: Don't blame Marketa Walters for DCFS woes. Here is the real problem.
I have worked with the Department of Children & Family Services and child welfare for over 30 years. During that time there have been five governors and many more department heads. Without a doubt, over the last six years, because of the leadership of Secretary Marketa Walters and Assistant Secretary...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Week 2 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the...
theadvocate.com
Southside continues historic roll with blowout regional victory against Northshore
The Southside High School football team continues to add milestones. Earlier this season, Southside defeated district foes Carencro and Acadiana for the first time in the four-year history of the program, before capturing their first district title, while setting a new school record for consecutive wins. The Sharks recorded another...
theadvocate.com
One dead, suspected impaired driver arrested in St. Martin Parish crash
A Breaux Bridge man, who troopers suspect was impaired, was arrested on vehicular homicide and other charges for causing a Friday morning wreck that killed an Arnaudville woman in St. Martin Parish, officials said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on La. 94 near La. 354. Troopers determined Luke...
theadvocate.com
A Lutcher sophomore lead the way for the Bulldogs for another playoff win
Lutcher received a jolt of offense from an unexpected source Friday night in its 49-33 home playoff win over St. Martinville. Sophomore running back Trenton Chaney amassed nearly 300 all-purpose yards to lead his Bulldogs through the second round of the LHSAA Division II nonselect playoffs. The performance was crucial...
