theadvocate.com
Top teachers, principals and new teachers of the year named in Ascension Parish
Ascension Public Schools have named the Teachers of the Year, New Teachers of the Year and Principals of the Year for 2022-23. These top educators were selected by their respective school peers and will be honored at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting in March 2023 at which time district winners will be named.
theadvocate.com
New hires at Baker Donelson, new medical director at Baton Rouge General
-- Tara Emery was inducted as vice president of the Child Care Association of Louisiana. Emery is the owner & director of two locations of London Bridge Early Learning Center in Baton Rouge. She serves on the Early Literacy Commission...
theadvocate.com
Vote expands Mayfair Lab's 'priority zone' to include all of Kenilworth subdivision
Despite passionate criticism, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday voted narrowly to add several streets on the western side of Kenilworth subdivision to a special “priority zone” that allows children living there a better shot at getting into nearby Mayfair Lab School. Several people spoke...
theadvocate.com
Raymond Blanco, former coach, dean of students, husband of Gov. Kathleen Blanco, dies at 87
Raymond Blanco, a football coach, dean of students and an irrepressible force of nature who was best known as the First Gentleman of Louisiana when his wife, Kathleen, was governor, died in Lafayette on Saturday, his family confirmed. He was 87 years old and had been in declining health. For...
theadvocate.com
Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette
An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
theadvocate.com
Development near Lafayette's Costco could blow up traffic. Power Poll voters have opinions.
People are excited about the businesses so far coming to the large open area next to Costco. But here’s how to dial back a lot of that enthusiasm: There’s going to be a lot more traffic on that stretch of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It’s a necessary evil, right?...
theadvocate.com
Sales in Lafayette Parish lag behind inflation rate in September; Broussard sales up 25%
Total retail sales in Lafayette Parish were down in September once figures were adjusted for inflation, indicating a reluctance from buyers to spend amid higher prices. Sales only bumped up 4% in the parish compared to September 2021, a figure that was swallowed by the federal 8.2% inflation rate for the month. Data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority showed total sales had similar results in each municipality except Broussard, which topped the inflation rate and grew significantly.
theadvocate.com
'The Chosen': Baton Rouge woman answers call to be among 'the 5,000' for Texas filming
Although even those who know Rose Burnside likely won't be able to pick her out when watching "The Chosen," she calls its filming one of the most beautiful experiences of her life. The Baton Rouge retiree, 56, was among the thousands, many from Louisiana, who made a pilgrimage to Midlothian,...
theadvocate.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
theadvocate.com
In wake of Melville mayor’s death, mayoral election to be rerun as new candidates qualify
Melville residents will have a second opportunity to vote for their town’s next mayor after two new candidates entered the race following the death of incumbent mayor Velma D. Hendrix on Election Day. Hendrix, 84, died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 190...
theadvocate.com
Amedisys fires CEO, replaces him with former leader
Amedisys, the home health care giant based in Baton Rouge, fired CEO Christopher Gerard without cause and has replaced him with former CEO Paul Kusserow, the company announced Thursday. No reason was given for Gerard’s sacking in Amedisys’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gerard had served as CEO...
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana High School Dancing Dolls finish second in Southern Queens Dance Showdown
The East Feliciana High School Dancing Dolls finished in second place Nov. 5 at the Southern Queens Dance Showdown HBCU Edition held at Wilkinson County High School. The team is under the direction of coaches Bianca Rogers and Terenisha Grimes. Members of the Dancing Dolls include Brittany Maryland, Mar’Kayla Armstead,...
theadvocate.com
Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette
Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs Freshman High teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with juveniles
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Denham Springs Freshman High teacher Thursday whom they accused of two separate inappropriate interactions with minors. Deputies say 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, of Denham Springs, was discovered exchanging inappropriate messages with a juvenile and coordinating with another juvenile to buy a cell phone and vape pen.
theadvocate.com
Check out fishing results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters
STEPHENSVILLE — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs November monthly tournament held from Doiron’s Landing (Atchafalaya & Verret basins) with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:. 15-18 Age Group: 1, Destin Morales, French Settlement...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: New LSU football chaplain helps team 'grow spiritually'
Leading prayer huddles — not blocking, tackling or coaching — is one way in which Floyd Prescott III makes an impact on the LSU football team. “I help the guys grow spiritually,” said Prescott, 43, who had been leading various LSU players, coaches and support staff in prayer and Bible study for years before assuming the role of chaplain this year with the backing of coach Brian Kelly.
theadvocate.com
1 in critical condition after shooting on North Street, Baton Rouge EMS says
One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Boulevard between Baton Rouge Community College and Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus Thursday afternoon. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said the incident occurred near the intersection of Leo Street and North Boulevard. No other information was immediately available. This is...
theadvocate.com
Perkins Rowe apartments sold for $41.8 million
The 226-unit Terraces at Perkins Rowe apartment complex has been sold for $41.8 million to a New York investment firm. Perkins Rowe Owner LLC, which has the same mailing address as Avid Realty Partners, bought the complex in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Crawfish LLC, which was set up by Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark Property Co.
theadvocate.com
New Jackson cafe, pub serves up tasty food and history of railroad in region
The Iron Horse Cafe and Pub recently opened in historic Jackson with a varied menu in a setting recalling the early days of railroading in East Feliciana when the iron horse, the railroad, was expanding in the nation. Businessman and entrepreneur Leroy Harvey, a native of Jackson, had a vision...
theadvocate.com
A cold day, but a heartwarming adoption celebration: 'From day one, they're our boys.'
The people scurrying to and fro outside a big, white tent in the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court's parking lot were layered up, their hands firmly stuffed in their coat pockets. It was an especially cold Friday morning to recognize National Adoption Day. But everyone agreed the chill in...
