Fish and Game hears about turkey nuisance, white-tail deer season
Idaho Fish and Game Commissioners heard from people fed up with wild turkeys, and from hunters worried about the length of white-tail deer hunting seasons in areas hit hard last year by disease.
Commissioners held a public hearing Monday at the Idaho Fish and Game Clearwater Regional Office in advance of today’s commission meeting at the same location. Dozens of people attended the hearing and about 20 of them took the time to speak to commissioners.
