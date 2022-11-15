Read full article on original website
Ja Morant responds to Charles Barkley's claim that he doesn't make his teammates better
When someone criticizes Ja Morant, it’s not uncommon to see him take a jab back on Twitter or when reporters ask him about those critiques. “I’m cool with that,” Morant said. “Everybody knows I’m going to fire back at anybody. I don’t care, honestly.”
Would Michael Jordan okay Hornets trading veterans, pivoting to lottery?
The Charlotte Hornets are 4-12 and have lost LaMelo Ball to a sprained ankle again — just three games into his return from the same injury — after he stepped on a fan’s foot chasing a loose ball. Add that last season’s leading scorer Miles Bridges being away from the team, very likely for the entire season, due to domestic violence charges and things feel bleak in Charlotte.
NBA coach states Wiseman 'in over his head' at center for Dubs
Programming note: Watch Wiseman and the Santa Cruz Warriors play the South Bay Lakers at 7 tonight on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming on the MyTeams app or NBC Sports app. As James Wiseman spends time working on his game in the G League, one rival Western Conference coach isn’t sure if the former No. 2 overall draft pick has what it takes to play center for the defending NBA champion Warriors.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lacob attends Wiseman's G League debut as sign of support
James Wiseman’s assignment to the G League wasn’t a demotion, it was an opportunity for the 7-foot-1 center to get reps in and better develop in Santa Cruz. And on Saturday, he made the most of that opportunity in his season debut with the Santa Cruz Warriors. While...
Steph, JP's memeable reaction to absurd foul call vs. Knicks
A reaction meme was born midway through the fourth quarter during the Warriors' matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday at Chase Center. Jordan Poole hit a 3-pointer to extend the Warriors' lead to 13, 95-82, with under eight minutes to play. Back on defense, Poole contested Jalen Brunson's shot, leading to it falling short.
Klay: Trip to Fraser's Mexico home in 2020 'changed my life'
The waters of the San Francisco Bay. His loyal bulldog, Rocco. A basketball in his hands. It doesn’t take much to make Warriors star Klay Thompson happy, and that laid-back mindset is one Dub Nation has come to know and love. But it wasn’t until the summer of 2020,...
Vivek explains why 'Beam Team' Kings are so easy to root for
Something is brewing in Sacramento. The Kings’ victory beam has illuminated the city’s sky for five straight games now following their 130-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night at Golden 1 Center, and it seems like everyone in the NBA world has taken notice of the team’s newfound success.
Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Nets Game
Ja Morant has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets.
Report: New York Knicks open to Rose, Quickley trade scenarios
Knicks fans have been begging for help at the point guard spot for the past couple of seasons. This season, with Jalen Brunson taking over the role and playing well, the Knicks have enough depth at the point to be open to trading some of it away — they will listen to Derrick Rose or Immanuel Quickley offers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
With Sixers very light at guard, they’re searching for unorthodox answers
Tyrese Maxey munched on a large bag of popcorn at his locker before the Sixers' matchup with the Timberwolves. While Maxey had his usual can’t-miss smile when teammates and coaches stopped by to chat, life isn’t normal for him or the Sixers these days. He’s out with a small fracture in his left foot, James Harden is rehabbing a right foot tendon strain, and there’s seemingly a couple of new injury concerns to consider every night.
Kyrie Irving cleared, available to play for Nets Sunday vs. Grizzlies
As expected, Kyrie Irving has been cleared and is officially listed as available to play Sunday night in Brooklyn when the Nets host the Grizzlies, the team announced. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT added some details to the news. The Nets laid out six “remedial” steps they said...
Kings won't see Morant, Cunningham, Bey in upcoming games
Two of the NBA's brightest young star guards will miss their matchups with the Kings this week. The Detroit Pistons have ruled out 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham for Sunday's game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center due to a shin injury. The Athletic's Sham Charania...
Stephen A names slumping Klay's critical offseason 'mistake'
Stephen A. Smith still believes in Klay Thompson. But that doesn't mean the ESPN analyst and “First Take’ host isn’t going to call the Warriors star’s current slump as he sees it. Smith stopped by 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny and Guru” show on Thursday, where he...
How life coach Robbins loudly motivated Klay after injury
Self-affirmation can be an incredible tool in getting someone's headspace in the right place. While the 32-year-old was waiting to get surgery on his torn right Achilles tendon in November 2020, Thompson repeatedly screamed at himself at the behest of motivational speaker, Tony Robbins, as a way to cope. "Some...
Steph on wrong side of history after 50-point game vs. Suns
Steph Curry's 50-point game in the Warriors' 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at Footprint Center was historic in many ways. However, Curry found himself on the wrong side of history as his minus-14 plus/minus rating is the worst by any player that has scored 50 or more points since the 2009-10 NBA season.
Klay amusingly makes paper airplane during postgame presser
The West Coast's best paper airplane maker has returned after a lengthy hiatus. Following the Warriors' 111-101 win over the New York Knicks on Friday at Chase Center, Klay Thompson turned the stat sheet into a paper airplane while discussing his approach. Thompson making paper airplanes during the Warriors' postgame...
Watch Trae Young find A.J. Griffin for OT game-winner, Hawks top Raptors
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De'Andre Hunter added...
