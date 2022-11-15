ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theadvocate.com

Going, going, gone: Hubig's Pies are (barely) in Baton Rouge

Hubig's Pies are officially in the capital city. But you have to be quick. The famous hand pies arrived to independent grocery stores and various Rouses stores this week, but, if you weren't part of the lucky few to snag one, you'll have to wait until next week. Ricky Diamond,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette

An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette

Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
What is Lafayette reading? Top 15 adult fiction titles borrowed from parish library in the past year

The Lafayette Parish Library system has a main branch in downtown Lafayette, with four regional branches and several smaller satellite locations throughout the parish. More than 1.83 million items were checked out from the library system from Nov. 1, 2021-Oct. 31, 2022. In addition to books, the system offers movies on DVD, music on CDs, video games, eBooks, computer rentals and meeting spaces.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Check out fishing results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters

STEPHENSVILLE — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs November monthly tournament held from Doiron’s Landing (Atchafalaya & Verret basins) with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:. 15-18 Age Group: 1, Destin Morales, French Settlement...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Is Topgolf coming to Lafayette? Here's what we know so far

Topgolf, the fast-growing Dallas-based company that operates high-tech driving ranges, is interested in opening a Lafayette location. Chicago-based ARCO/Murray National Construction Co., construction partner for TopGolf, is seeking a preliminary plat approval for 11.44 acres from the Lafayette city planning commission during its Monday meeting, according to the agenda posted this week.
LAFAYETTE, LA
1 in critical condition after shooting on North Street, Baton Rouge EMS says

One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Boulevard between Baton Rouge Community College and Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus Thursday afternoon. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said the incident occurred near the intersection of Leo Street and North Boulevard. No other information was immediately available. This is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sales in Lafayette Parish lag behind inflation rate in September; Broussard sales up 25%

Total retail sales in Lafayette Parish were down in September once figures were adjusted for inflation, indicating a reluctance from buyers to spend amid higher prices. Sales only bumped up 4% in the parish compared to September 2021, a figure that was swallowed by the federal 8.2% inflation rate for the month. Data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority showed total sales had similar results in each municipality except Broussard, which topped the inflation rate and grew significantly.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Perkins Rowe apartments sold for $41.8 million

The 226-unit Terraces at Perkins Rowe apartment complex has been sold for $41.8 million to a New York investment firm. Perkins Rowe Owner LLC, which has the same mailing address as Avid Realty Partners, bought the complex in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Crawfish LLC, which was set up by Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark Property Co.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sound walls are part of East Feliciana elementary school reading

As part of East Feliciana Public Schools' efforts to provide high-quality literacy instruction to all students, all schools' early elementary literacy classrooms have special sound walls to help support student understanding of phonics. All Pre-K through third-grade teachers in East Feliciana Public Schools are participating in Science of Reading training...
Denham Springs Freshman High teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with juveniles

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Denham Springs Freshman High teacher Thursday whom they accused of two separate inappropriate interactions with minors. Deputies say 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, of Denham Springs, was discovered exchanging inappropriate messages with a juvenile and coordinating with another juvenile to buy a cell phone and vape pen.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

