9 things to do in Baker, including hike Great Basin National Park

For your next road trip, consider a trip to Baker, a funky little Nevada town 3.5 hours from Salt Lake City. Here's where to stay, eat and drink, and what to do there. The 10-room roadside motel welcomes travelers from all walks with its general store and cozy coffee shop, all steps from Great Basin National Park.
Professor Hardcore’s 28-Year Appalachian Trail Section Hike

My AT section hike began in 1975 with an impulsive and poorly planned climb up Katahdin on the Hunt Trail with my two younger brothers and my 11-year-old daughter. Twenty-eight years later, in November of 2003, a week before going into Johns Hopkins Hospital to have my severe spine curvature stabilized by titanium rods, I finished my last two uncompleted sections: two miles near Swatara Gap and the Delaware River Bridge. This was to be my third spine surgery for post-polio scoliosis. The first two were done in 1957 and 58 with bone slivers from my tibias. The first two fusions lasted for the whole trail. The slivers had become four inches thick by the time the surgeon cut them away.
A National Park Wants to Use Rat Poison to Get Rid of a Fish They Brought In

Glacier National Park in Montana is a fisherman’s paradise. Hundreds of snow-fed lakes pepper the park, home to over 20 species of fish, including six kinds of trout. And, because it’s federal land, no license is required to cast a reel. But in a warming world, the National Park Service (NPS) is hoping to transform one of Glacier National Park’s coldest lakes into a refuge for a species of trout.But it’s not as simple as translocating this species into the park. In order to create an environment for these fish, NPS first needs to get rid of the non-native trout...
The Longest Biking Trail in New Hampshire

“Live Free or Die” is the bold state motto of New Hampshire, embodying the values of independence and adventure. The White Mountains are a portion of the Appalachian range and cover roughly a quarter of the state. This rugged region experiences some of the most unpredictable weather in the United States. Pedaling through this area is sure to be an adventure. Embody the state motto as you explore the peaks and valleys of the longest biking trail in New Hampshire!
