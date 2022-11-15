Read full article on original website
Gap Beats on Third-Quarter Revenue, But Tempers Expectations for Holiday Season
Gap on Thursday beat Wall Street's quarterly revenue expectations, but gave a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The apparel retailer — which includes its namesake brand, Banana Republic and Athleta — said it anticipates its overall net sales could be down mid-single digits year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
NBC Chicago
Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing
In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
Dropbox Helped End the Physical Thumb Drive Era, But the Cloud Is Getting Crowded
Dropbox CEO and co-founder Drew Houston succeeding in creating one of the first cloud-based file sharing platforms and eliminating the need for physical thumb drives. In its most recent quarter, Dropbox reported $591 million in revenue with a net profit of $83.2 million and over 17.5 million paying users. It...
