ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Gap Beats on Third-Quarter Revenue, But Tempers Expectations for Holiday Season

Gap on Thursday beat Wall Street's quarterly revenue expectations, but gave a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The apparel retailer — which includes its namesake brand, Banana Republic and Athleta — said it anticipates its overall net sales could be down mid-single digits year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
NBC Chicago

Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing

In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...

Comments / 0

Community Policy