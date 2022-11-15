Suspect captured after allegedly opening fire at an Arizona business, killing one person, then fleeing into the desert

Read full article on original website
At least 5 migrants dead after vessel capsizes off Florida Keys, Coast Guard says
Crews are continuing the search for five migrants who went missing Saturday after a homemade vessel capsized about 50 miles off the coast of Florida near Little Torch Key, according to the US Coast Guard Southeast. At least 19 people were aboard the boat at the time it capsized, according...
Snowfall tops 6 feet in western New York, triggering road closures and flight cancellations the weekend before Thanksgiving
A historic snowstorm is slamming western New York state Saturday with more than 6 feet of snow in some places, closing roads, triggering driving bans and canceling flights the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday. Another round of heavy lake-effect snowfall is expected to return to the Buffalo area Saturday night,...
Snow and thunderstorms could hinder holiday travel this week
As millions of Americans gear up to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday week, many will have to deal with rain, snow, blustery winds and cold temperatures. Over 5 million people from Michigan to New York are under winter weather alerts as additional lake-effect snow is expected to fall Sunday.
Snow pummels western New York as metro Buffalo digs out from up to 6 feet of accumulation
Heavy snow is expected to keep piling up in western New York state through Sunday after a historic storm saw the Buffalo area logging record snowfall totaling more than 6 feet in some areas. Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a special weather statement...
Football loss inspired this North Carolina man to buy a winning $150,000 lottery ticket
A North Carolina man turned the pain of his favorite football team's loss into the joy of a $150,000 Powerball win. Jacob Strickland, from Asheboro, North Carolina, was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 5, according to a news release from the North Carolina Lottery.
Alabama High School Football Playoffs Scores, Brackets
View the original article to see embedded media. The Alabama high school football playoffs continue Friday (November 11) with quarterfinals and 7A semifinals games across the state. Several huge games are on the schedule, including Thompson at Hoover in the 7A semifinals and Homewood at Saraland in the 6A quarterfinals.
