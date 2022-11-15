Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the HolidaysJoe MertensCape May, NJ
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Related
Cape Gazette
Please preserve Cape Henlopen State Park
As a lifetime member of the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park, member of the Sussex Bird Club and user of the park, I'm writing on behalf of those without a voice: the piping plovers, the red knots, the osprey, resident eagles, thousands of birds and raptors that migrate through the park each fall and spring, deer, fox, raccoons, possum, squirrels, etc. Their lives will be turned on end with the increased traffic, lights and exhaust from the large food supply trucks, beverage trucks, garbage trucks and patron vehicles (all day and past dusk), the increased lights on the outside and within the proposed restaurant. There are many studies showing how increased lights at night can affect migration patterns.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Seashore Marathon sold out at 3,000 runners
In just over two weeks, it will feel like summer in the Nation’s Summer Capital again as the Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon comes to town with a sold-out event of 3,000 runners and even more supporting spectators. The 15th annual marathon and half-marathon will kick off at 7 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, from the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. Some 900 full marathoners and 2,100 half-marathoners will toe the line for the event. Hotels are full, restaurants will be hopping and thousands of folks will be running the 26.2- and 13.1-mile distances, raising money for several nonprofit charities that the Rehoboth Beach Running Company and Seashore Striders support.
Cape Gazette
Special events are part of Sussex lifestyle
Events really define what Sussex County is all about. It seems nearly every town has a signature event, and some have several. Some events have endured for decades and have become intertwined in the county’s history. Bridgeville has the Apple Scrapple Festival, Seaford the Nanticoke Riverfest, Rehoboth Beach the...
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE: The Henlopen, Unit 608. Saturday, 11/19/22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. by The Mike Kogler Team. #1 Sales Team At The Henlopen. Sweeping Ocean Views to the North Shore. Call for more information: (302) 236-7648.
OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, 11/19/22 – 11:00 am til 1:00 pm. A coastal sanctuary in Rehoboth's Premier Oceanfront Condo Building located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! Rarely offered 6th floor, 2-bedroom, 2- bath unit in the Henlopen Condominium, at the north end of Rehoboth's famous boardwalk. The 1340 square feet of bright open living space offers sweeping direct ocean views to the North Shore from all living areas, balconies and bedrooms. The unit boasts a separate kitchen and 2 separate living areas, one a lounge area which can be used as an optional 3rd bedroom or flex room. The dining areas offer plenty of room to easily entertain large parties or intimate dinners. There is also a washer and dryer in the unit. The oversized master bedroom with ensuite bath offers an abundance of closet space and a private balcony with ocean views. The building provides secure access and monitoring, secured private entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, stunning rooftop pool with panoramic ocean views, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! The premier location is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. Condo fee includes Wi-Fi, cable tv service, water and sewer, trash removal, roof-top pool, indoor garage parking, and 24-hour security. The perfect year-round private beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment. Call for an appointment today!
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Sussex County
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Sussex, DE shares five things to do with your kids in Sussex County over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Sussex DE's picks for the five things to do in and around Sussex County with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
Cape Gazette
After a long wait, Redner’s opens its doors
Redner's Markets top executives Ryan and Gary Redner were all smiles as they welcomed customers to their newest store – Redner's Fresh Market in the Vineyards near Lewes. President and CEO Ryan Redner and Chief Operating Officer Gary Redner had reason to be glad, because the Nov. 17 opening is the culmination of a seven-year odyssey to get the grocery store in business. They said supply-chain issues, the COVID-19 pandemic and some unexpected delays contributed to the long process.
Cape Gazette
New Listing - 23852 Pine Lake Drive - Georgetown DE
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom quaint home in a wonderful quiet and serene community. It sits on an acre of total privacy. It overlooks a pond and is surrounded by trees. The home has lots of potential but does need work. The HVAC system is new only one year ago. The septic system has been pumped and inspected. Boats & RV's are welcome on the property. The lower level Living Room and Family Rooms have a shared red brick fireplace as well as a wood burning stove that can heat the whole house. Real hardwood in the Foyer. Vinyl wood flooring in the Living Room & Family Room. The carpet in the Bedrooms needs to be replaced. This home is being sold "as-is". Inspections are for informational purposed only. The seller will make no repairs. It is priced accordingly. Very low HOA fee of $150- a year. Cash or conventional offers only. It is located in the AE flood map.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink – Augustine Inn, new Christiana Mall restaurant, Booth House now open 6 days
The Augustine Inn Seafood and Chop House has reopened. The restaurant is housed in a historic building near Augustine Beach in southern New Castle County. It comes with a Middletown address, but is some distance from the fast-growing town. The restaurant closed earlier this year with one of the operators...
Cape Gazette
Lewes spruces up Zwaanendael Park for the holidays
Pat and Pat Henry used to enjoy spending time on their second floor watching the sun set. That was up until about five years ago, when the Norway spruce in their backyard became so tall they could no longer enjoy the cornucopia of dusk colors. Turns out a tree too big for their yard was just the right size for the City of Lewes, which is in need of a large Christmas tree every holiday season.
Cape Gazette
Park restaurant violates Warner Grant
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, Rep. Steve Smyk and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have recently learned that the building of a restaurant on the...
cohaitungchi.com
A Day at Picturesque, Historic Betterton Beach
As heat weekends beckon vacation-seeking Marylanders to the solar, sand and waves of Ocean Metropolis and surrounding seashores, summer season rolls on…however site visitors typically doesn't. Significantly in recent times, most of us have turn out to be painfully aware of the frustration of stop-and-go journey to the Bay Bridge as throngs of vacationers crawl slowly towards their ocean vacation spot. As soon as over the bridge itself, drivers metal themselves for not less than one other two hours of journey earlier than lastly getting “down the ocean, hon.”
Cape Gazette
Donation drive to benefit homeless veterans runs thru Dec. 11
Members of the Lewes chapter of the Polka Dot Powerhouse have partnered with Home of the Brave in Milford to help veterans who are homeless. Through Sunday, Dec. 11, the Dots are accepting items to help veterans served by Home of the Brave. Items on the wish list for the...
Cape Gazette
C.S. Holder Jr., Sussex County retiree
C.S. Holder Jr., 70, of Roxana, passed Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 4, 1952, and raised in Roxana, son of the late C.S. Holder Sr. and Brenda (Lynch) Holder. C.S graduated from Fork Union Military Academy in Fork Union, Va. C.S...
Cape Gazette
Lefty’s Alley & Eats hosts Strike Out Parkinson’s fundraiser
Members of the Parkinson's Education and Support Group of Sussex County, their families, friends, neighbors and business supporters gathered Nov. 4 at Lefty's Alley & Eats in Lewes for the Strike Out Parkinson's fundraiser. Group members and their supporters bowled, bid on items at a silent auction and enjoyed Lefty’s...
Cape Gazette
Lewes commended for lawn equipment discussion
I recently sat through an informed, intelligent debate at the Lewes Mayor and City Council meeting over the future of gas-powered lawn equipment within the limits of the First Town in the First State. Regardless of how the details of this debate are decided, whether certain pieces of equipment are restricted in 2023 or 2025, the fact that our elected town leaders are taking on this issue at all is to be highly commended.
Cape Gazette
Warner Grant could impact restaurant proposal
The Warner Grant Trust Lands have surfaced front and center in the debate over a proposed restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. So what is the Warner Grant and why is it so important? To understand the grant, a history lesson is in order. The key date in the grant's...
Cape Gazette
Anyone want to buy Harbeson’s exotic bird farm?
A turn-key business for sale isn’t all that unusual, but when it’s the only one of its kind in Sussex County and maybe even the state, it’s worth noting. That’s the case for M&D Bird Farm. Terri Martin opened M&D Bird Farm, located directly off Route...
Cape Gazette
Offended by memorial stones column
The following letter was sent to Cape Gazette reporter Chris Flood with a request to print it as a letter to the editor. I was alerted to your article about removing the memorial stones along Rehoboth Avenue. I am the owner of two of those stones. My husband passed away suddenly in 1992 at the age of 47. We had been coming to Rehoboth Beach from Pittsburgh and Ohio for over 20 years. This was a special time of the year when we would meet up with family and friends from Chicago, Pittsburgh and Baltimore. My sister-in-law who had relocated to Lewes bought a tree and stone for her baby brother, my husband, when he passed away. The stone, or tripping hazard as you see it, is very special to me and my family. It makes us feel like he is still with us at the beach. I still make a trip from Ohio every year to visit the tree and, of course, the ocean. In fact, when my sister-in-law passed away, I purchased a stone for her and had it placed under the same tree with her brother. You need to watch where you’re walking, because most of the stones are in mulch beds. I suppose that the next thing that you would want to do is dig up the memorial bricks near the Bandstand. Have empathy for the people who have memorial stones for loved one.
Cape Gazette
Aerial look at Lewes in 1939
Lewes is a town steeped in history, and some of that history is documented in this 1939 aerial photograph by J. Victor Dallin. Kings Highway runs from the bottom right to the upper left of this photograph. DeVries Circle is easily recognizable in the lower left, but it appears to be a dirt road. A few weeks ago, we showed an aerial photograph of the railroad running down the middle of Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach. Trains using that railroad came from Lewes. In the 1930s, the Queen Anne Railroad ran through town, with the historic swing bridge providing access across the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. The railroad also had a spur to the south to Rehoboth Beach until the early 1970s. That’s now the Junction & Breakwater Trail. When the swing bridge was determined to be unsafe, the rest of the railroad in Lewes was decommissioned in 2017 and the tracks were eventually removed. The state used the right of way to create the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail, which will eventually connect Lewes to Georgetown.
Cape Gazette
Fall Home Expo a big success
I am writing to thank the entire Cape resort community for its support of the Fall Home Expo held in October at Cape Henlopen High School. We were blessed with fantastic traffic, and many of the finest companies and organizations from the resort area were on hand!. We would like...
Comments / 0